This Viral Makeup Artist Is Basically the Beauty World's Picasso—Here's Why We're Obsessed

Have you come across a certain effortlessly cool content creator applying their makeup in a sun-soaked field in the British countryside, hanging off the side of a boat, or in the middle of a busy bus on her way to and from appointments? Then you might have experienced the quirky, high-energy magic of Emily Wood. Over the past few years, this on-the-go beauty lover has captured our attention and views with her fast-paced and artistic take on makeup tutorials. Whether Wood is scribbling on her cheek, forehead, and nose with what resembles a colored pencil (it's definitely an eyeliner) or creating an eye shadow look with four ultra-pigmented shades, you can bet the finished result will be as picturesque as the woman making it happen.

Now that a sibling of hers has graced our screens on HBO's The White Lotus season three, Wood is feeling even more grateful for the flexibility of her craft and how it's inspired other beauty enthusiasts to think of their daily makeup routine as a way to play with color and texture. We caught up with Wood to learn more about the inspiration that fuels her creativity, her top products, and her advice for anyone hoping to follow in her footsteps.

Meet Emily Wood: Makeup Artist and Content Creator

(Image credit: Courtesy of Emily Wood)

You describe yourself as a "face decorator" in your TikTok bio, which taps into your artistic approach to makeup. Have you always been drawn to color and organic shapes, and why do you prefer applying products with your hands rather than a brush or Beautyblender?

I feel very intuitive with makeup and worry about sounding quite cheesy in earnest, but my approach to art in school felt natural. I grew up loving taking the imperfect approach, textures, and going into stationery shops at the weekend. It's very specific and my own type of nerdy! I've always been drawn to very scribbly, imperfect things.

Now, it feels quite metaphorical. … As someone who struggles with keeping a routine, resonates with someone who has ADHD, and is quite a messy person, I see it as something beautiful. From a really young age in art, I always went for textures, and my pigments were really messy. Those are still the types of paintings and art pieces that I'm touched by. With my makeup, I don't know… I feel like I just know what to do!

I layer [makeup products] like you would layer art on a sheet of paper. I just do it, and I don't really have a plan of what I'd like to create. I just pop things in a bag and go outside. I think there's something so beautiful and powerful about the fact I do it outside because I have to use what I've got, and it stimulates me in such a nice way, disrupting me from my neurosis because I have to immerse myself in my work. It's made me extremely creative!

I'm also dyslexic, so problem-solving is my forte. I'm good at problem-solving in a crisis. On a much smaller scale, I can figure things out and have to teach myself how to work with my brain in a way that others didn't relate to. At school, I didn't learn the same way my peers did. The way I learn is so visual, and that's why art was so important for me. There were no rules, and it was all about feeling and self-expression.

You're the definition of a true makeup artist! Whenever I watch your content, it's art, from the way products are applied to the skin with your hands to the act of doing it outside. Where do you look for inspiration?

Yes! On the odd occasion that I do use [brushes], people in the comments are always like, "Wait what?" I didn't think it was something I was doing that much until I went back while editing and saw that, and it's so freeing! I generally don't follow trends and struggle when I have to work closely with others and give quotes to publications about my favorite ones since I don't have any. It's taken me a while to accept that about myself, and I know that's okay!

From such a young age, I have watched my mum and nana apply makeup. They don't ever not put flush on their nose! My mum always wears a frosted pink lip with an iridescence and brown lip liner. It's all I've ever watched! I take inspiration from watching both of them do their makeup. There's a lot of neurodiversity, and they're very creative. I'm also inspired by my friends, like Milena. The way she thinks and puts things together really moves me.

As a makeup artist, I crave connection and telling stories that are truthful and honest. It's challenging for me to do certain things that come with makeup artistry, like being on set and working with talent, because, while we're all expected to be the best version of yourself, there's the expectation to be happy all the time in these spaces for the benefit of others. It's the paradox where it forces me to get out of my head, but there's also so much that goes unspoken in my stream of consciousness.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Emily Wood)

I'm really happy that I've managed to create a career for myself that means I'm alone a lot with creative freedom. It gets me outside on even my worst days. I feel thankful because it shields me out of rumination and intrusive thoughts, which is really useful. I get to say no to things! My little stick brain needs stimulation and autonomy. It's become even more important [with] my sister's career recently. I'm happy I get to channel my interests through my work and have creative freedom.

I was surprised by how many people didn't know you and Aimee Lou are siblings! I'm so excited to hear that you've drawn inspiration from the creative women in your family (including the types of products you wear). Can you tell me more about your makeup favorites?

I also love using a bright, colorful palette! Lately, it's been Anastasia Beverly Hills' face and body palettes, which means their powder pigments are so powerful that [they give] someone like me, who likes to layer, that intense finish. I'm constantly dipping one brush into them to really pack it on and then using a clean brush to go around and diffuse my eye shadow.

I like to get a cream product and apply that like you would use a primer in art so there's something for the powder products to stick to. Whenever I'm doing my skin and wearing foundation, I'll wear something matte that's quite intense because I want to lift, highlight, and brighten. Then, I'll put my powder over it in a way that's almost iridescent but works on my skin tone.

There's definitely something almost retro in the way you do your makeup, which is a big different from the ultra-dewy, no-makeup makeup looks we've been seeing coming in and out of style over the past few years.

I don't use coverage. For an area I'd like to be lifted, I'll add a blusher or a liner. That's how I get the contours. I used to wear a lot of coverage, but then when I was around 20, I realized I liked a curled lash, flush for that almost sunburnt effect, and a lip line. That's my everyday look when I'm rushing out the house. It takes me 30 seconds, and I feel like a new woman. It's either that, or I have a liner on my forehead, cheeks, and lips, or I'm OTD maximalist.

It seems like you're always on the go! Do you have any tips for someone who's looking to add a few steps to level up their makeup routine while out and about?

Have a hand sanitizer with you constantly! Dr. Bronner's Lavender Hand Sanitizer is in every bag. Also, having a liner that will add depth to your face to make you feel more alive so you have contour. Also, you want to add flush to the apples of your cheeks and [curl] your lashes. A good lash curler is a game changer!

(Image credit: Courtesy of Emily Wood)

From 11 years old, I used to sit in the back of my class in school and pulse my eyelashes. I didn't know that you have to replace the rubber thing in the eyelash curler because the metal starts going into it. I sliced half of my lashes from both sides, and they took so long to grow back. So I learned to change the rubber and had to let my lashes grow back! It was my system-regulation tool.

Do you have any advice for someone who's struggling to get their lashes to hold a curl?

It's all about patience! Washing your face before is okay, but you have to make sure your eyelashes are completely dry for at least 10 to 15 minutes. A lash curler works better when it has weight. Curl your lashes, put on one coat of mascara, and let it dry before curling your lashes and focusing on really pulsing the eyelash curler. Then, layer it again four or five times. Also, use a lash-separator tool! They have these metal teeth to comb your eyelashes.

How did you begin doing your makeup on the go?

The on-the-go thing was very natural for me. It makes sense! I'm really good at rushing things under pressure. I procrastinate and do anything that needs to be done besides the actual task. Being outside is what I do every day because I put makeup looks on as I'm moving before I need to be somewhere at a certain time. There's something about the pressure that works for me! When my art doesn't go well and the time's up, it doesn't feel good, but it's also magical because you have to surrender to the perfectionism.

What tips or tricks would you give to anyone who wants to create unique and colorful makeup looks like yours?

For a general approach, I would always say that you should apply a cream product that dries matte, and then powders will stick onto it. Also, make sure you always have hydrated skin, and remember that skin moves! If your skin is hydrated, products will glide onto it since there's a moisturized base and then dry. But it's that step of moisturizing and putting your SPF on before scribbling on the liner! Make sure you have a good skincare regime.

For bold looks, the main thing is to apply cream products and layer pigment on top, or if you'd like to do a red lid, for example, [scribble] a red liner on and blend it quickly. Then, pack lots of powdery pigments on (which is a step up from just using a general primer) to get the tone. For a multicolored lid, I'd scribble a green, red, and yellow, then use the same colors in pigment form.

Lastly, one of the things I've always loved about your posts is your choice in music. It's never a song that's trending! How does that inform your artistry?

I'm going out with a musician, but music has always been my escapism. My sister's thing is movies, but mine has always been music! I'm always making new playlists. I can go from soul and jazz to rap in seconds, then back to folk. I love music so much, and I'm really intentional with my music. I don't really imagine a makeup look when I'm listening to music, but I imagine a general vibe! Songs will inspire me in terms of themes, which is also how I think about filming content.

Shop Emily Wood's Makeup Must-Haves

Wonderskin Lip Rehab Serum Oil in Lover $20 SHOP NOW

Wonderskin Infinite Rizz Mascara in Black $23 SHOP NOW

Wonderskin Filter Powder $21 SHOP NOW

Wonderskin 1440 Longwear Eyeliner in Liquorice $18 SHOP NOW

