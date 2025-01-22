Celebrity Makeup Artist Joey Maalouf Shares His Favorite Everyday Products

Welcome to The Who What Wear Podcast. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to The Who What Wear Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify .

Celebrity makeup artist Joey Maalouf was ready for a change when he decided to offer virtual makeup lessons to clients. "I got the idea a few years ago because I was craving something new," Maalouf said. "When I get ideas, I start building it somehow—whether in a presentation or on the website or whatever it is." Maalouf has taken his nearly 25 years of experience in beauty, fashion, television, tech, and celebrity glamour to these one-on-one virtual sessions.

For the latest episode of The Who What Wear Podcast, Maalouf shares how the idea came to be, his suggestions for entry-level everyday makeup application, and more.

For excerpts from their conversation, scroll below.

For our audience, if they are not fully up to speed, tell me a little bit about why you started doing these Zoom makeup lessons and what people can expect to learn when—not if—they book one.

I got the idea a few years ago because I was craving something new. When I get ideas, I start building it somehow—whether in a presentation or on the website or whatever it is. I had built the website, and then I was like, "You know what? There is so much content out there. No one needs this." So I dusted it off. I moved on from it. Earlier this year, I went out to lunch with my brilliant friend, who everything she touches turns to gold.

We got to chatting about what I was going to do next, and the word "wellness" came up because I've been doing all this work on myself, and I just feel like going into the wellness category sounded exciting to me because it's something I hadn't done prior. Then, the first thing she thought of, it didn't even take a second. She was just like, "Oh, you should do…" and then explained Zoom makeup lessons to me in a different way. I was, like, gagged.

In your professional opinion, what is the most bare-bones, edited, entry-level assortment of what should be in your everyday makeup kit? If someone said, "I just want an easy everyday thing," what would you suggest?

Everyone is different, and in the sessions, I will meet you where you are at. It just depends on what excites you. You should know how to make yourself look gorge in five minutes, in 10 minutes, and so on and so forth when you have more time. A five-minute makeup is a brow pomade, a mascara, a concealer applied with a brush, a blush applied with a brush, and a lip. Then taking it to 10 minute, you would have added foundation with a brush, a bronzer with a brush, an eyeliner to tightline, and then a setting powder, which you'll also need a brush.

If you want all the things, my essentials would be 11 products and seven brushes. You can mix and match the things. You should be able to be out the door at every step. You did your foundation. Your mascara and your lip are in your pocket. You could do it in the car. You did your brow. You could throw on some sunnies and a lip gloss. Some days, you just want to go to the grocery store with just a little blush.

You should know how to do your makeup. That's all. I feel like you deserve that. You deserve to know how to make yourself look gorge.

What would you suggest for entry-level everyday makeup application? Where do you start?

This is my ideal order: skin products, brows, eyes, concealer for eyes and spots, blush, highlighter, lips, and powder if you're going to wear powder. It gives your skin products time to settle when you do them first. This order I like because you don't have to go over the steps, and you could be done at every step.

Do you have any favorites for skin? What are some of the ones that you think are doing it right?

Let's start with brushes. I have tested out a lot of really expensive brushes, and none of them have been my favorite, and they didn't really last long. A lot of the ones that have real hair, they shed, and they're not great for creamy products because it absorbs, and it doesn't blend out great. Sephora Pro brushes are it for me. I have many sets of them. I just love them.

As far as skin, I really like Westman [Atelier] Complexion Drops. If you're like, "Yes girl, give us nothing—no-makeup makeup," I suggest going into the store or ordering a few extra shades and just testing them out at your jawline. … When they settle into your skin, they might change color, but they are super sheer and gorgeous.

I'll always be an Armani Luminous Silk person. I love that satiny finish, and it gives such a gorgeous coverage.

I was recently testing out SPF tinted moisturizers, and I came across Fenty's Hydra SPF 30, and it is gorge. She has a blurring thing in it. … I'm like, "Hello, who let her in? Because she is stunning." It's really good if you like that two-in-one product. It's just dewy and gorgeous.

I also like a Merit foundation stick if you're very minimal. [If] you just want to cover melasma or a little redness or some spots but you don't want a full face of foundation, that's for you.

My favorite product lately is Makeup by Mario's SoftSculpt skin-enhancing bronzer. I mean, what did they put in that? It looks like magic on your skin.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.