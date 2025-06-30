Lucky Me—3 of My Tried-and-True Summer Beauty Staples Are Majorly on Sale RN

I'm a beauty editor who lives for summer, despite all of the potential damage that it can cause (sun damage, skin discoloration, split ends, you name it). Every year, I do my best to savor the season and attend as many beach days, alfresco dinners, and rooftop cocktail hours as I can squeeze into my schedule. And I know that I can do it all without sacrificing my skin or hair health, as long as I have the right protective products.

Lucky for me, Bluemercury is holding its July 4th Weekend Sale right now, offering 25% off summer essentials like SPF, self-tanning lotions, and more. Even luckier, I noticed that three of my tried-and-true summer beauty staples are included in the sale, so yeah, I'm stocking up. Keep scrolling to see all three!

Minu Brightening Sunscreen Minerals Broad Spectrum SPF 30 $58 $44 SHOP NOW I discovered this sunscreen last year, and I loved it so much that I penned a 9000-word love letter to it. It offers broad-spectrum SPF 30 as well as blue-light, infrared, and antioxidant protection. It's also hypoallergenic and free from sulfates, dyes, synthetic colorants, oil, and fragrance. The unique gel-cream formula grips the skin and doubles as a makeup primer, while its universal brown tint blends into the skin without even a hint of a white cast. It's a true summer skin essential for me. M-61 Powerglow Peel $36 $27 SHOP NOW You'd be hard-pressed to find a beauty editor who doesn't love M-61's Powerglow Peel. The one-step, one-minute chemical peel uses a combo of glycolic and salicylic acids to dramatically smooth, brighten, and even the skin. It even shrinks enlarged pores. Meanwhile, chamomile and lavender extracts keep the skin soft and soothed (no redness or irritation, I promise). I use this product regularly, but especially before big outdoor events, such as summer weddings. After all, direct sunlight is unforgiving for skin texture. I've found that if I use this product the night before, it creates the perfect canvas for makeup, so my foundation and concealer look smooth and flawless, not textured and cakey. Mutha Body Butter $100 $75 SHOP NOW Listen—I've been searching for a body butter that can compete with this one, and I haven't found it. This is hands down one of my favorite bodycare products EVER. It's super moisturizing thanks to a trifecta of shea, cocoa, and mango butters. (They deliver fatty acids and vitamins A and E!) It makes my limbs look incredibly healthy and glowy. And it even soothes and prevents razor burn like a charm. Sure, it's more expensive than other body butters, but to me, it's well worth it.

