Alex Cooper Looked Like a Champagne Angel on the Red Carpet—Here's Every Makeup Product She Wore

ICYMI, Hulu is releasing a two-part documentary series following the rise of Alex Cooper, host and co-creator of the wildly popular podcast Call Her Daddy. The documentary series, which is called Call Her Alex, recently debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival. Cooper was in attendance, appearing on the red carpet with a bombshell blowout and a soft, stunning makeup look. With fluttery lashes, a petal-pink highlight, and glossy lips, she looked like a champagne angel.

Kelli Anne Sewell, celebrity makeup artist and founder of the Makeup by Kelli Anne tutorial app, was the expert behind the look. We caught up with her for an exclusive look at the exact products she used—from sumptuous skin prep to a cocktail of complexion products and beyond. Keep scrolling for a red carpet makeup shopping list, straight from the source.

What was the inspiration for this look? Did you and Alex have a specific reference or aesthetic in mind?

This look really was a 360 moment. The dress was a gorgeous vintage champagne number, and we really wanted the hair and makeup to feel elevated, polished, ethereal, and glam. For the makeup specifically, I wanted to play up the bright pearly tone of the dress with the color scheme. I wanted her to look like she was floating—supermodel snatched but with effortless glam.

This was a big moment for Alex, seeing as it was her documentary premiere. Did this affect the makeup look and/or how you and she worked together to execute it?

I love working with Alex because she typically has a clear vision of what she wants, but she also puts so much trust in me and lets me create. As an artist, that’s the best type of relationship, and I am so grateful.

It didn't necessarily affect the look; I was just so excited for her big moment and wanted to do it justice. It’s a job I hold very close to my heart and was very in the moment for. I was so honored to have a small role in such a big day for her. I’ve worked with Alex a few times, and I feel like we (Mitchell Ramazon included on hair) have amazing synergy as a team. Our glam always focuses on enhancing Alex’s features and making her feel hot and confident. My goal is to always make Alex feel like herself, but elevated. Of course, I wanted the makeup to be perfect because I felt like the stakes were high, but that made it even more exciting.

Is there a specific product or technique that you and Alex love to use when you work together?

We always lean towards a cool pink tone when it comes to blush. We both love Kylie [Cosmetics] Winter Kissed to top the cheeks right before she walks out. In terms of technique, I just think we always focus on skin first. A perfect balance of glow, coverage, matte in the right areas, and never cakey. For this, it’s all about a ton of light layers. (I also teach this in my Makeup by Kelli Anne Longwear Tutorial.)

Skin Prep

First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads $38 Sewell says her makeup style is very "skin forward," which is why skin prep is so important to the final result. "It's all about the skin prep! (This is the number one thing I teach in my Makeup by Kelli Anne Longwear Tutorial on my app @makeupbykellianne)," she says. She began by wiping Cooper's skin with the First Aid Beauty Radiance Pads. With a combo of glycolic and lactic acids, they exfoliate, smooth, brighten, and tone the skin, preparing it for makeup. Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream $190 Next, Sewell applied this ultra-moisturizing face cream, which is beloved by editors and makeup artists alike. Inn Beauty Project Extreme Cream Eye Cream $48 After that, she applied this cream, which plays exceptionally well with makeup. First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Rescue Skin Barrier Balm + Mask $36 Last but not least, she applied this barrier balm in Cooper's T-zone. After that, Cooper's skin was perfectly prepped and ready for makeup.

Complexion

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Natural Glow Foundation $48 This cult-classic foundation is so good it won a Who What Wear Beauty Award, so we're not surprised to learn Sewell trusted it for Cooper's red carpet appearance. It's noncomedogenic and strikes the perfect balance of coverage and luminosity. HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation With Fermented Arnica $49 Sewell mixed the Luminous Silk Foundation with this equally as beloved Haus Labs formula. "I mix everything—sorry!" she says. Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer $32 Sewell used a mix of two concealers just like she used a mix of two foundations. This creamy, lightweight one from Kosas was the first. NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer With Medium Coverage $32 Then, she used this iconic Nars formula. NATASHA DENONA Hy-Glam Powder Foundation $55 This silky powder foundation added a bit more coverage and shine control. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder $38 Lastly, Sewell set Cooper's complexion with Fenty's Invisimatte Instant Setting Powder.

Cheeks

MAKEUP BY MARIO Softsculpt Multi-Use Bronzing & Shaping Serum With Hyaluronic Acid $36 For a bit of a glow, Sewell used this natural-looking, skin-finish liquid bronzer. Saie Dew Bronze Soft-Focus Sculpting Liquid Bronzer $26 She mixed that with some of Saie's Dew Bronze Soft-Focus Liquid Bronzer. Victoria Beckham Contour Stylus $38 For a subtle yet sculpted contour, Sewell used the Victoria Beckham Beauty Contour Stylus. rhode Pocket Blush in Piggy $24 Sewell used not one, not two, but four blushes for Cooper's rosy look. The first two were from Rhode. This color, Piggy, is a cool pink shade. rhode Pocket Blush in Sleepy Girl $24 Then, Sewell used Sleepy Girl, which is a soft mauve shade. MAKEUP BY MARIO Soft Pop Plumping Cream Blush in Perfect Pink $32 Next up was Makeup by Mario's Soft Pop Plumping Cream Blush in Perfect Pink. She also applied a bit of it to her lips, but more on that in a minute. DIOR Rosy Glow Powder Blush $40 Lastly, Sewell applied a veil of Dior's iconic Rosy Glow Powder Blush in 001 Pink, a bright, babydoll shade. KJH.BRAND Hyper Shine Lite Pigment in Lite Pink $26 To create an angelic and ethereal glow, Sewell applied this light-pink highlighter all over Cooper's skin.

Eyes

Armani Beauty Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow $38 For Cooper's eyes, Sewell applied Giorgio Armani's internet-viral eye tint. MAKEUP BY MARIO Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette: Moonlight $68 She mixed the aforementioned eye tint with shades from the Makeup by Mario Ethereal Eyes Eye Shadow Palette. MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner in Limitless Brown $24 For added definition, Sewell used Make Up For Ever's Artist Color Pencils in Limitless Brown and Dimensional Dark Brown Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara - True Brown $13 Don't sleep on drugstore mascara. Sewell used this lengthening formula in Black and True Brown. Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting and Laminating Eyebrow Gel $19 Sewell finished off Cooper's eye makeup look with a few swipes of Rare Beauty's brow gel to shape and sculpt her arches.

Lips

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Iconic Nude $26 Sewell used two lip liners on Cooper. The first was Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Liner in Iconic Nude. MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner in Wherever Walnut $24 The second was Make Up For Ever's Artist Color Pencil in Wherever Walnut. MAKEUP BY MARIO Soft Pop Plumping Cream Blush Veil $32 Remember how I said she used a bit of the Makeup by Mario blush on her lips? This gave them a complementary pop of color. MAC Clear Lipglass $24 For angelic shine, Sewell finished off Cooper's lip look with the iconic MAC Lipglass. Her "champagne angel" makeup look was complete, and Cooper was ready to walk the red carpet.