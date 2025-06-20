Alex Cooper Looked Like a Champagne Angel on the Red Carpet—Here's Every Makeup Product She Wore
ICYMI, Hulu is releasing a two-part documentary series following the rise of Alex Cooper, host and co-creator of the wildly popular podcast Call Her Daddy. The documentary series, which is called Call Her Alex, recently debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival. Cooper was in attendance, appearing on the red carpet with a bombshell blowout and a soft, stunning makeup look. With fluttery lashes, a petal-pink highlight, and glossy lips, she looked like a champagne angel.
Kelli Anne Sewell, celebrity makeup artist and founder of the Makeup by Kelli Anne tutorial app, was the expert behind the look. We caught up with her for an exclusive look at the exact products she used—from sumptuous skin prep to a cocktail of complexion products and beyond. Keep scrolling for a red carpet makeup shopping list, straight from the source.
Celebrity Makeup Artist Kelli Anne Sewell
What was the inspiration for this look? Did you and Alex have a specific reference or aesthetic in mind?
This look really was a 360 moment. The dress was a gorgeous vintage champagne number, and we really wanted the hair and makeup to feel elevated, polished, ethereal, and glam. For the makeup specifically, I wanted to play up the bright pearly tone of the dress with the color scheme. I wanted her to look like she was floating—supermodel snatched but with effortless glam.
This was a big moment for Alex, seeing as it was her documentary premiere. Did this affect the makeup look and/or how you and she worked together to execute it?
I love working with Alex because she typically has a clear vision of what she wants, but she also puts so much trust in me and lets me create. As an artist, that’s the best type of relationship, and I am so grateful.
It didn't necessarily affect the look; I was just so excited for her big moment and wanted to do it justice. It’s a job I hold very close to my heart and was very in the moment for. I was so honored to have a small role in such a big day for her. I’ve worked with Alex a few times, and I feel like we (Mitchell Ramazon included on hair) have amazing synergy as a team. Our glam always focuses on enhancing Alex’s features and making her feel hot and confident. My goal is to always make Alex feel like herself, but elevated. Of course, I wanted the makeup to be perfect because I felt like the stakes were high, but that made it even more exciting.
Is there a specific product or technique that you and Alex love to use when you work together?
We always lean towards a cool pink tone when it comes to blush. We both love Kylie [Cosmetics] Winter Kissed to top the cheeks right before she walks out. In terms of technique, I just think we always focus on skin first. A perfect balance of glow, coverage, matte in the right areas, and never cakey. For this, it’s all about a ton of light layers. (I also teach this in my Makeup by Kelli Anne Longwear Tutorial.)
Skin Prep
Sewell says her makeup style is very "skin forward," which is why skin prep is so important to the final result. "It’s all about the skin prep! (This is the number one thing I teach in my Makeup by Kelli Anne Longwear Tutorial on my app @makeupbykellianne)," she says.
She began by wiping Cooper's skin with the First Aid Beauty Radiance Pads. With a combo of glycolic and lactic acids, they exfoliate, smooth, brighten, and tone the skin, preparing it for makeup.
Complexion
This cult-classic foundation is so good it won a Who What Wear Beauty Award, so we're not surprised to learn Sewell trusted it for Cooper's red carpet appearance. It's noncomedogenic and strikes the perfect balance of coverage and luminosity.
Cheeks
Eyes
Lips
