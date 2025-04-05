Got Taste? Then This Rising It Bag Should Be Your Next Purchase

There are very few guarantees in this world, but a new Prada bag, when spotted on a celebrity as chic and elegant as Naomi Watts, kick-starting an industry-wide trend is one of them. The bag in question? The Italian brand's Brushed-Leather Mini Bucket Bag, which features a wide handle and a gold Prada logo on the front in tiny, capital letters. It's quieter than a lot of today's buzzy handbags, but that's what makes it so great. That, and its shrunken size, which makes it perfect for taking from day to night. All boxes checked? I think yes.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

On Naomi Watts: Prada Brushed Leather Mini Bucket Bag ($3250), Brushed Leather Slingback Pumps ($930), Symbole Sunglasses ($520), and coat

Watts was spotted wearing the bag in New York City earlier this week alongside a bevy of other Prada items, including a nylon trench coat, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and timeless slingbacks. She finished off the look with cuffed, wide-leg jeans and gold earrings, though she could have easily styled her handbag with one of Prada's more dressier options, like an LBD or tailored skirt set. Simple and sophisticated, her purse of choice is a workhorse that looks like a thoroughbred.

But Prada's mini bucket bag isn't the only accessory of its kind that's gaining popularity in fashion. The shape, which has waned in recent years, is quickly becoming a fan favorite again, thanks to other trending styles like Saint Laurent's Le 37 and Gucci's 73. Tory Burch's viral Romy bag, Longchamp's Le Roseau, and Chloé's straw Kerala are setting miniature bucket bags up for serious success come summer. You ready? Scroll down to shop the rising bag trend (that is, unless you haven't already pressed purchase on Watt's Prada option).

Shop more mini bucket bags:

Saint Laurent Le 37 Small $2900 SHOP NOW Nobody's doing burgundy accessories better than Saint Laurent right now, and this Le 37 Small in the shade is hardly an exception. The crossbody strap only makes it more investment-worthy.

Gucci 73 Small Bucket Bag $2400 SHOP NOW Found the perfect summer bucket bag.

Bottega Veneta Small Parachute Chain $4700 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with an intrecciato Bottega Veneta bag with gold hardware. It's impossible.

Tory Burch Romy Bucket Bag $398 SHOP NOW I proudly own this bucket bag and can tell you with firsthand knowledge how much stuff it fits.

Jacquemus Le Petit Bambola Leather Bucket Bag $1190 SHOP NOW No jewelry's needed when you're carrying this hardware-embellished Jacquemus bucket bag.

Longchamp Extra Small Le Roseau Bucket Bag $585 SHOP NOW I swear, every fashion girl on my Instagram feed owns one of these.

TOTEME Bucket Organic Cotton-Blend Satin Tote $890 SHOP NOW The perfect bag for a night out to the ballet or opera.

TOM FORD Mini Audrey Bucket Bag $1590 SHOP NOW This bag feels so cool and vintage. Just add faded jeans and a big trench coat.

Chloé Small Kerala Straw & Leather Bucket Bag $1500 SHOP NOW Heading on a tropical vacation before summer? Bring this bag or live to regret it.