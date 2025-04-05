Got Taste? Then This Rising It Bag Should Be Your Next Purchase

There are very few guarantees in this world, but a new Prada bag, when spotted on a celebrity as chic and elegant as Naomi Watts, kick-starting an industry-wide trend is one of them. The bag in question? The Italian brand's Brushed-Leather Mini Bucket Bag, which features a wide handle and a gold Prada logo on the front in tiny, capital letters. It's quieter than a lot of today's buzzy handbags, but that's what makes it so great. That, and its shrunken size, which makes it perfect for taking from day to night. All boxes checked? I think yes.

Naomi Watts wearing a Prada trench coat, jeans, heels, and a black brushed leather bucket bag in New York City.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

On Naomi Watts: Prada Brushed Leather Mini Bucket Bag ($3250), Brushed Leather Slingback Pumps ($930), Symbole Sunglasses ($520), and coat

Watts was spotted wearing the bag in New York City earlier this week alongside a bevy of other Prada items, including a nylon trench coat, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and timeless slingbacks. She finished off the look with cuffed, wide-leg jeans and gold earrings, though she could have easily styled her handbag with one of Prada's more dressier options, like an LBD or tailored skirt set. Simple and sophisticated, her purse of choice is a workhorse that looks like a thoroughbred.

But Prada's mini bucket bag isn't the only accessory of its kind that's gaining popularity in fashion. The shape, which has waned in recent years, is quickly becoming a fan favorite again, thanks to other trending styles like Saint Laurent's Le 37 and Gucci's 73. Tory Burch's viral Romy bag, Longchamp's Le Roseau, and Chloé's straw Kerala are setting miniature bucket bags up for serious success come summer. You ready? Scroll down to shop the rising bag trend (that is, unless you haven't already pressed purchase on Watt's Prada option).

Shop more mini bucket bags:

Women's Le 37 Small in Shiny Leather in Rouge Cabernet
Saint Laurent
Le 37 Small

Nobody's doing burgundy accessories better than Saint Laurent right now, and this Le 37 Small in the shade is hardly an exception. The crossbody strap only makes it more investment-worthy.

Gucci 73 Small Bucket Bag
Gucci
73 Small Bucket Bag

Found the perfect summer bucket bag.

Women's Small Parachute Chain in Fondant
Bottega Veneta
Small Parachute Chain

You can't go wrong with an intrecciato Bottega Veneta bag with gold hardware. It's impossible.

Romy Bucket Bag in Black, Size Os
Tory Burch
Romy Bucket Bag

I proudly own this bucket bag and can tell you with firsthand knowledge how much stuff it fits.

Le Petit Bambola Leather Bucket Bag
Jacquemus
Le Petit Bambola Leather Bucket Bag

No jewelry's needed when you're carrying this hardware-embellished Jacquemus bucket bag.

Extra Small Le Roseau Bucket Bag
Longchamp
Extra Small Le Roseau Bucket Bag

I swear, every fashion girl on my Instagram feed owns one of these.

Bucket Organic Cotton-Blend Satin Tote
TOTEME
Bucket Organic Cotton-Blend Satin Tote

The perfect bag for a night out to the ballet or opera.

Mini Audrey Bucket Bag
TOM FORD
Mini Audrey Bucket Bag

This bag feels so cool and vintage. Just add faded jeans and a big trench coat.

Small Kerala Straw & Leather Bucket Bag
Chloé
Small Kerala Straw & Leather Bucket Bag

Heading on a tropical vacation before summer? Bring this bag or live to regret it.

Black Mina 16 Bag in Vienne Wave Calfskin
Alaïa
Black Mina 16 Bag in Vienne Wave Calfskin

Alaïa's laser-cut handbags will always belong in your collection.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

