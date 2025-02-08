We're Fashion Editors—Everything We Saw, Wore, Did, and Ate During NYFW

Those who attend fashion week know this to be all too true: The days are long, but the week still seems to fly by in a split second. Now that New York Fashion Week has descended upon the city again, what better way to dish on everything that's happening than through the lens of our very own editors? Over the course of the next several days, we'll be seeing a stunning array of fall 2025 collections, but despite the clothing that is the week's primary objective, our team is also sure to indulge in a lot of incredible meals, take approximately 100 Uber, train, and bus rides, and, of course, wear plenty of trend-forward outfits.

The week has us going all up and down the isle of Manhattan and even over the river into Brooklyn. We're snapping plenty of pictures, texting plenty of group chats, and posting a veritable Instagram blitz on our feeds. Suffice it to say that our screen time has shot up to a scary degree. In other words, we're doing a lot. If you've ever wondered what a day in the life of a fashion editor attending NYFW is like, you're about to get a taste because I tasked each attendee on our fashion team with reporting on the highlights of each day, from their favorite runway look to the pop culture thing that everyone was talking about to what they ate, drank, and wore. Continue on to read team Who What Wear's fashion-week highlight reel and check back each day for updates.

Day 2

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Calvin Klein)

WHO: Anna LaPlaca, senior fashion editor

Favorite runway look of the day:

After Raf Simons departed Calvin Klein, the American mega-brand has been absent from the runways, leaving an unfillable gap in the NYFW schedule in the seasons since then. All eyes were on the brand's return today and I'm pleased to say that the collection was just as exciting as I had anticipated, if not more so. Veronica Leoni, Calvin Klein’s first female creative director, definitely brought her experience from Jil Sander, Céline via Phoebe Philo, The Row, and Moncler. The collection was sleekly tailored and minimal yet emotional, with '80s skirt suits for the working woman, sweeping cape coats, and plaid shirting that touched on classic CK codes. Look 10, a slate gray pencil skirt and strong-shouldered collarless blazer paired with a classic frame bag and round-toe pumps, was a personal favorite and one reshared by tastemakers around the internet..

The trend you're already seeing everywhere:

While the boho resurgence has yet to quite take hold here in New York, one thing I have already noticed a lot of is fringe, particularly fringe accents done in a very sleek and minimal way. At Fforme, new creative director Frances Howie layered leather belts atop wool floor-length coats that had long tassel accents on them. At Lafayette 148, there was a beautiful woven leather shopper tote finished with fringe on the either side. Both examples are a far cry from the kind of festival dressing that fringe usually evokes, and I couldn't be more excited to see where else it pops up.

(Image credit: Fforme)

The buzziest pop-culture moment of the day:

As if Calvin Klein's return to the runway wasn't already newsworthy enough, the headline of the day was Kendall Jenner walking in the show. But even more gossip-worthy was the fact that recent ex-boyfriend Bad Bunny was seated front-row at the (very intimate) show. Rumors immediately started swirling that the pair were back together but regardless of relationship status, they certainly made waves just by being there.

The best thing you ate and/or drank this day:

By the time I slunk into the dimly-lit booth at neo-French bistro Ella Funt at a quarter til 9 p.m., I was so hungry I could have eaten whatever was right in front of me (the yogurt cup I had at noon was no longer cutting it). Good thing the table I joined brought together by my friend and brilliant fashion publicist Amy Sturgis quickly filled with plates of bread and cheese, honey-drizzled pecorino, and fried olives. Everything had me salivating and the cozy French food and good conversation were exactly what I needed to decompress after one of my busiest days of the week so far. The bar at the East Village-situated restaurant becomes somewhat of a hotspot for the young creative crowd and on this Friday night it was just starting to fill in around 11pm, conveniently right when I was heading home to flop into bed and pray I get a full 8 hours for once this week.

Standout moment from in between the shows:

Meeting up with my editor friends from Who What Wear and other publications is hands down my favorite part of fashion week. It's always like one big reunion seeing so many familiar faces and catching up—so much so that I've started to jokingly nickname it "New York Friends Week". Divulging outfit details, discussing the shows we loved (and didn't!), swapping the latest industry rumors, and generally catching up are always the moments that make me smile most.

What you wore:

I've lost count of how many times I've featured this Eaves jacket in my Who What Wear stories at this point, so I figured now was as good a time as ever to finally make it mine. The funnel neck and cinch-waist details remind me of my dream Phoebe Philo jacket but without the investment price tag, so I ordered it ahead of the week and think it was the right choice as so many people complimented me on it. It was too cold for leather TBH so I layered the most heavenly soft Aritzia cashmere sweater underneath it and styled it with leggings and knee-high boots to let the jacket's silhouette take center stage. My Moncler Fhaite Sunglasses added the perfect dose of Philo energy to finish it off.

Shop Anna's outfit:

Day 1

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Collina Strada)

WHO: Tara Gonzalez, senior fashion and social editor

Favorite runway look of the day:

I always love Collina Strada’s show, especially because I’m into looks that are really layered with tons of different textures or patterns going on all at once. I always walk away from the runway with new ideas on how to style what I already own in a way that’s more complex. I love black lace and the swathes of what appear to be black velvet moving down the arms and torso cut such a great shape. Whatever is going on at the bottom is also so fun: it feels like a skirt and pant combo with brown frills that frame the legs just so with sheer fabric that also lets them peek through. To me there is nothing better than an item of clothing that makes you unsure of what it actually is. I also really need the Puma collaboration shoes. I have been so into lace up boxing shoes and love that these have attached ruffles spilling out the top, giving them a more feminine feeling.

The trend you're already seeing everywhere:

I think maximalism is coming back. We’ve been seeing quiet luxury taking over for years now, but at Collina Strada and Christopher John Rogers, colors, patterns, prints, fabrics on fabrics on fabrics, ruled. Looks were complex, colors were bold, shoes were funky. It feels like a reaction to the current state of the world right now. Everything feels a bit chaotic—and so chaos is coming for our closets too (except in this sense, it’s in the best way).

The buzziest pop-culture moment of the day:

At Collina Strada, there’s always a viral moment. This season two models wearing wedding dresses skipped down the runway holding hands and held each other for a kiss at the end of the runway. When they made their way back towards where I was sitting they stopped again when one was dipped for a kiss before they skipped again backstage. It was the kind of moment that reminds you that fashion is at its best when it’s not taking itself too seriously. What is clothing if not something to wear while someone dips you for a kiss?

The best thing you ate and/or drank this day:

I actually spent most of this day running around and forgetting to eat. The last show of the day—Christopher John Rogers—was at the Navy Yards deep in Brooklyn, and by the time it was over, every single editor I spoke with was starving. We all collectively headed over to the Prada cocktail party at its Soho store, only to down some espresso martinis before realizing real food was quickly becoming a dire necessity. My friend was able to snag a really late 10:30pm reservation at Balthazar, one of my favorite places in New York. We got a cozy red booth, spotted about ten other models and editors and influencers who also stumbled in from Prada, and asked for multiple orders of fries (crispy) and moules frites. This is a top five feeling for me: eating at a New York establishment on a whim with friends during fashion week, yapping about something ridiculous over something delicious.

Standout moment from in between the shows:

At the Prada cocktail party, everyone got a book titled “Ten Protagonists” that was a collaboration between author Ottessa Moshfegh and Prada, for their Spring/Summer 2025 campaign. Moshfegh envisioned different characters and there were ten different covers in total. At Balthazar, my friends and I were flipping through the book together and it just felt like one of those moments younger me would be thrilled to hear I was experiencing.

What you wore:

I really gravitate towards being comfortable and practical during fashion week. It had snowed and then rained the day before which means all of New York was one giant mushy puddle and I needed to wear practical shoes. Of course, at the end of the day, I am practical in the most extra way, and opted for a pair of vintage Chanel rainboots I scored on The Real Real. They’re sparkly with a cap toe detail and plastic flowers protruding out the side. I styled them with my favorite go-to Dauan Jacari skirt, which is made out of boxers and as a result is so beyond comfortable, a J.Crew black turtleneck sweater I gifted and stole from my boyfriend, and a leather Simone Rocha trench with pearl details on the chest.

Shop Tara's outfit:

