As far as seasonal makeup trends go, I have to say I have a bit of a soft spot for autumn. Above all, I'm partial to the darker colour palettes (brown, terracotta, plum and dark reds) that replace the pastels—I'm a sucker for an autumnal lip.
Elsewhere, my blushers and eyeshadows get a makeover too, with moodier shades and richer textures taking centre stage. Similar to how the season brings my trench coat and leather jacket back into the picture, my makeup shifts gears too—going hand-in-hand with my wardrobe.
According to Martyna Parzniewska, regional makeup artist at Armani Beauty, "What feels fresher this season is the play with texture and placement: blurred, velvet lips instead of crisp lines, glossy lids in deeper shades, and monochromatic looks using one colour family across eyes, cheeks, and lips."
"There’s also a growing trend of incorporating softer, muted shades (like taupes and mauves) as an alternative to the traditional fiery autumn palette, giving a more modern and wearable twist," she adds.
"It's very much the TikTok era of mixing aesthetics—a little 'clean girl', a little 'mob wife', layered together until it feels new again," says NARS field trainer Eliana Cavallo.
Ready to revamp your makeup bag in keeping with the most recent autumn makeup trends? Below is your definitive guide, including expert advice from top MUAs.
What Are This Year's Biggest Autumn Makeup Trends?
"The smoky eye is an autumn staple, but this year, a softer smudged liner and tight-lining give a nod to the '90s grunge," shares Jamie Coombes, Dior Makeup International Pro Artist. "I love using the Diorshow Stylo to achieve this look," he adds.
According to Coombes, "In the cooler months, bronzer will continue to be everyone’s go-to for warmth. Whether it be a cream or powder, it instantly gives a warm glow to the complexion. Bronzers such as our Dior Forever Nude Bronze can be layered with blush to create a duo colour effect."
As far as 2025 makeup trends go, he also points out that this year, "complexions are more blurred with a satin, soft focus finish instead of [strictly] matte or dewy skin."
"We will also see more natural cool tones on the eyes, contrasting the warmer traditional brown shades. Eyeliner is adopting a wine shade of dark red and burgundy," he adds.
1. Mocha Mousse
As far as brown shades go, mocha-inspired hues are unbeatable during autumn. "Mocha is the softer side of sculpting. It warms the skin and frames the eyes with minimal effort. Think of it as 'latte makeup', but deepened for autumn—neutral and flattering," says Cavallo.
According to Parzniewska, "This soft, neutral brown flatters most skin tones and works beautifully as an everyday shade." Just as suitable for a minimalist look as it is for a more dramatic ensemble (especially when paired with a brown liner).
Giorgio Armani
Eye Tint in 68S Tobacco
DIOR
Backstage Rosy Glow Stick in Toffee
Charlotte Tilbury
Rock N Kohl in Barbarella Brown
2. Bordeaux Red
Elegant and timeless, Bordeaux red is a great statement choice (especially when paired with a matching mani).
"This shade is the ultimate autumn classic for lips, bringing sophistication and drama. To modernise it, try a blurred stain effect rather than a sharp lip line or tap it lightly onto cheeks for a wine-flushed look," says Parzniewska.
Apart from the lips, Cavallo also recommends using this colour on the eyes—"It instantly elevates a look from simple to statement, bringing elegance with a vampy twist," she says.
Lisa Eldridge
True Velvet Lip Colour in Velvet Jazz
Charlotte Tilbury
Fire Rose Luxury Palette
NARS
The Multiple
3. Pumpkin Spice
Now, this wouldn't really be an autumn colour trends edit without the iconic pumpkin spice. Equal parts soft and warm, this universal shade can instantly zhuzh up any look.
"Pumpkin spice is your terracotta, warm orange, spice tones, creating a glowing, cosy warmth to your makeup look," shares Coombes. "Peachy nude shades can be paired with bronzer for a slightly flushed appearance," he adds.
Elsewhere, Parzniewska says, "Orange-based tones can be especially striking as a bold matte eyeshadow, or softened as a burnt orange blush to create that cosy, sunlit glow."
Giorgio Armani
Eye Tint in 69S Auburn
NARS
Powermatte Lipstick in No Angel 101
DIOR
Forever Nude Bronze Glow
4. Olive Moss
Less striking than a classic green, olive-toned makeup is a great choice for those of us who want to step out of our comfort zone, but are a bit intimidated by bolder colour choices. According to Parzniewska, "Olive is the understated neutral that feels very modern."
"Smudged softly on the eyes, it nods to the grunge revival aesthetic while still reading polished. It's unexpected, but chic in exactly the right way," she says.
"Olive moss reminds me of forest green, both earthy and full of life. It is best for the eyes as a pop of colour complemented by warm browns. I love it as an eyeliner on hazel and brown eyes; it enhances the amber tones of the iris," explains Coombes.
Hourglass
Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow in Vivid
Yves Saint Laurent
Couture Mini Clutch Pallet in 830 Unexplored Garden
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Satin Kajal Liner in Olive
5. Vintage Mauve
A cross-seasonal favourite shade, mauve is a foolproof choice for both everyday makeup and an all-out dramatic look.
"This romantic, dusty purple brings softness while still feeling seasonal. It works beautifully as a monochromatic look—try it on lips and cheeks together—or as a transition shade to blend deeper eye colours seamlessly," says Parzniewska.
"On lips, it's the viral 'your lips but darker' effect; on cheeks, it's a delicate flush that pairs with anything. It has that nostalgic, vintage-filter effect," shares Cavallo.
NARS
Explicit Lipstick in Unashamed
Dior
Forever Blush Soft Filter in 09 Violet
NARS
Afterglow Irresistible Eyeshadow Palette
6. Neutral Taupe
A flexible shade for any occasion, taupe adds a subtle wash of pigment, without feeling too over-the-top. "Taupe is the 'quiet luxury' of eyeshadow shades—cool, sculpting and sophisticated," says Cavallo.
"It creates depth without heaviness—the perfect base for a polished 'clean-girl' eye that still feels intentional," she adds.
According to Parzniewska, "Its grey-brown undertones make it a versatile base for cool-toned autumn looks." She suggests using it "as a soft smudged eyeliner for a 'lived-in' smoky effect."
Denise is an award-winning beauty journalist with five years of experience in the industry, writing about everything from makeup and skincare to perfume and haircare. Her vast writing portfolio includes celebrity interviews, product reviews, deep-dive explainers and first-person op-eds. Her work can also be seen in other esteemed magazines such as Glamour, Cosmopolitan, Vogue, Marie Claire and GQ.