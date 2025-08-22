Summer is great and all, but as a beauty editor, I really come alive in the autumn months. From luxurious bath products to hydrating body oils, rich autumn fragrances and warm makeup looks featuring shimmery brown hues, I love transitioning my beauty routine into the slightly colder season. That's why I like to get ahead and be fully aware of what makeup trends we can expect to see everywhere come September.
We've already rounded up the biggest autumn beauty trends as a whole, but, for the last few weeks, I've been busy collating information on the best new beauty launches, TikTok trends, Instagram aesthetics and more to help define the biggest autumn makeup trends of the season. I even reached out to Jess Hunt, creative director and co-founder of one of my favourite beauty brands, REFY, to get an expert's opinion on upcoming makeup looks.
Below, I've rounded up five standout shifts that we can expect to see in the makeup world as summer draws to a close. From new mascara looks to statement lipsticks and the surprising trend that's replacing blusher altogether this season, keep on scrolling to find out more.
5 of the Biggest Autumn Makeup Trends 2025
1. Lively Lashes
As a beauty editor, I already know that this autumn will see a huge focus on statement lashes. Forget classic black mascaras, as this season is all about warm brown and burgundy tones. "As we move into A/W, I can see brown lashes having a moment, adds Hunt.
Not only do these mascaras add a pop of colour to your makeup look, but they can also help to enhance your eye colour and make your eyes pop. The best bit? So many brands have caught onto this trend and are releasing their iconic formulas in fun new shades. Shop some of my favourites below.
Shop the Trend:
REFY
Lash Sculpt Mascara in Brown
Maybelline
Sky High Mascara Burgundy Haze
Charlotte Tilbury
Push Up Lashes Dream Pop
2. Bitten Berry Lips
The French girl "bitten lip" aesthetic is all the rage right now, and I do not doubt that this trend will continue into the autumn months. This softer, more smudged effect makes it appear as if you've just bitten into a juicy cherry or ripe strawberry, giving your makeup look that effortlessly chic finish.
However, as Hunt tells me, the new season will see a shift from lighter lipsticks to warm, rich shades. "Deep berries and wines will be everywhere. Paired with minimal blush or bronzer, the main focus will be on the lips and luminous skin," she says.
Shop the Trend:
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Posh Lipstick
Fenty Beauty
Poutsicle Lip Stain Berry Banger
Saie
Glossybounce Lip Oil Dream
3. Bronzer Is the New Blush
Blush has been trending for quite some time, but according to Hunt, this autumn it's all about bronzer. "Bronzer will take over where blush usually sits, giving subtle warmth and structure to the skin without the need for extra colour on the cheeks."
Not only will this trend help to streamline your makeup routine, but it will also enable you to prolong that summer glow as we enter the colder months. Whether you prefer a cream formula or a classic bronzing powder, there are lots of ways to achieve this look.
Shop the Trend:
Givenchy
Prisme Libre Bronzer Powder
REFY
Cream Bronzer
Nars
Laguna Bronzing Powder
4. Secret Shimmer
I know what you're thinking: isn't autumn a bit early for shimmery makeup looks? Well, this season, there's a more subtle way to incorporate the trend. Hunt tells me we can expect to see small touches of bronze, gold and silver in our autumn makeup looks, such as metallic accents on the cupid’s bow for that delicate yet striking finish.
"I absolutely love this trend and will definitely be trying it," she adds. "It's a fun way to elevate your makeup without going over the top."
Shop the Trend:
Westman Atelier
Liquid Super Loaded Illuminator
Merit Beauty
Day Glow
Rare Beauty
Positive Light Liquid Luminizer
5. Down to Earth
Last, but by no means least, this autumn is all about earthy tones. "Warm shades like terracotta, burnt bronze and deep browns will be hugely popular across fashion and beauty this A/W," Hunt says.
Whether it's an earth-toned smoky eye look, a terracotta blush or a bronze lip gloss, there are so many ways to make this trend work for you. My wardrobe is already filled with these autumn hues, so I can't wait to match my makeup to my outfit.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.