Voluminous Hair is My MO—These 9 On-Sale Products Help Me Achieve It

From hair tools to volume-boosting shampoos, these are the products I call upon for bouncy hair—and they're all on sale.

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A collage with a photo of beauty editor Eleanor Vousden and her favourite volume boosting hair products in the Amazon Prime Day Big Deals Day sale for 2026
(Image credit: @eleanorvousden)

Once again, Amazon Prime Big Deals Day 2026 is here, and I'm often asked by friends what's really worth buying during these sales. Of course, it's a great time to pick up that LED mask that you've had your eye on or a new fragrance. But personally? I think the best deals to be found are in the hair section. It's easy to get swept up in the sheer number of deals right now, but I've combed through the ones that are really deserving of your attention.

One of the most-asked questions I receive about hair care is about how to add volume to fine or thin hair. And it just so happens that tonnes of my favourite root-boosting products and hair tools are on sale right now. From styling products through to hair multistylers, these are the products that deliver big, bouncy hair every time.

Eleanor with her hair styled using the Dyson Airwrap

(Image credit: @eleanorvousden for Who What Wear UK)

1. Ouai Detox Shampoo

2. GHD Rise Volumising Hot Brush

3. L'Oreal Paris Growth Booster Shampoo and Conditioner

4. Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo

5. Dyson Airwrap Hair Styler & Hair Dryer

6. Kérastase Genesis Hair Serum

7. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser

8. Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer

9. Olaplex Wash & Shine Hair Kit

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.

With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.