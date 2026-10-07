Voluminous Hair is My MO—These 9 On-Sale Products Help Me Achieve It

Once again, Amazon Prime Big Deals Day 2026 is here, and I'm often asked by friends what's really worth buying during these sales. Of course, it's a great time to pick up that LED mask that you've had your eye on or a new fragrance. But personally? I think the best deals to be found are in the hair section. It's easy to get swept up in the sheer number of deals right now, but I've combed through the ones that are really deserving of your attention.
One of the most-asked questions I receive about hair care is about how to add volume to fine or thin hair. And it just so happens that tonnes of my favourite root-boosting products and hair tools are on sale right now. From styling products through to hair multistylers, these are the products that deliver big, bouncy hair every time.
1. Ouai Detox Shampoo
OUAI
Detox Shampoo
Trust me, the one thing people overlook when they're trying to achieve more volume in their hair is their shampoo. Whilst it's tempting to reach for a "volumising" shampoo, I'd actually urge you to try a clarifying shampoo instead, especially if you have fine hair. You see, when build-up develops at the roots and mid-lengths, it can leave your hair feeling lank and heavy—exactly the opposite of what you want when you want voluminous hair and root lift. Ouai's Detox Shampoo is the GOAT for sweeping your hair of oil and product residue, leaving your hair feeling weightless and swishy from root to tip. Your hair will feel like you just left the salon.
2. GHD Rise Volumising Hot Brush
ghd
Rise Volumising Hot Brush
This thermal brush is amongst one of the very best hot brushes I've tried. Rather than using air to dry and style, this round brush uses heat, which makes it perfect for adding root lift and body between hair wash days. The bristles help to create voluminous blowdry-inspired curls or flicked ends that instantly make your hair look fuller. Plus, I've never seen this hair tool discounted this much.
3. L'Oreal Paris Growth Booster Shampoo and Conditioner
L'Oreal Paris
Growth Booster Shampoo and Conditioner
When I'm asked about the best products for hair loss, my first port of call is seeing a trichologist to identify the cause. However, I know it's not always practical to visit a clinic. So when I'm asked about shampoos or conditioners that can help, I often recommend this affordable duo. Whilst no shampoo or conditioner will reverse hair loss, this formula has ingredients to help prolong the hair life cycle, meaning it can help slow hair fallout. The L'Oreal Paris Elvive shampoos and conditioners are all brilliant, affordable shampoos, but this duo is a great one to try if you want to preserve your hair or are noticing some initial signs of hair loss or thinning.
4. Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo
This is every beauty editor's favourite dry shampoo. Granted, it's definitely more expensive than your typical drugstore dry shampoo, which is why I'll often snap up a bottle whilst it's on sale. It's not just great for refreshing greasy roots, but it always gives me incredible volume and lift. In fact, I'll often use it on clean hair to add body and shape when my hair feels flat after shampooing.
5. Dyson Airwrap Hair Styler & Hair Dryer
Dyson
Airwrap I.d. Hair Styler & Hair Dryer
The Dyson Airwrap is one of my favourite tools that I reach for when I want a bouncy blowdry. It's an investment purchase, but with £100 off for Amazon Prime Big Deals Day, now is a good time to go for it if you've been thinking about it. I've written a whole guide on how to use the Dyson Airwrap, but my biggest piece of advice for achieving volume that lasts is to use the cold shot button to really lock in each styling section—it makes all the difference for getting big, bouncy hair.
6. Kérastase Genesis Hair Serum
Kérastase
Genesis Hair Serum
One of the biggest things that can stand in the way of volume is hair breakage. I've been lax with my heat protector lately, and I've definitely noticed more split ends and breakage that have made the lengths around my face look a lot thinner. Aside from getting a well-overdue haircut, I'm also deploying this hair and scalp serum into my routine, which works to reduce hair breakage by strengthening strands over time.
7. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser
Revlon
One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser
Many of us on the Who What Wear UK team love the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser. It's one of the most affordable hair tools around for a bouncy blowdry, and the large oval brush creates tonnes of volume, as well as drying and styling your hair in one step. I particularly love it for my long hair, as it's big enough to take large sections for speedier styling and plenty of lasting root lift.
8. Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer
COLOR WOW
Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer
There aren't many hair mousses that I genuinely recommend, but I'll make an exception for this one. If you want huge Cindy Crawford levels of volume, you have to try this. This non-sticky foam helps to plump up your hair without weighing it down (my biggest gripe with most mousses) and adds incredible hold so you can enjoy the volume for days after styling. I love many of Color Wow's products, but this is a standout for big hair.
Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is the time I usually stock up on shampoo and conditioner bundles such as this one, which not only comes with a huge discount but also includes a hair oil. If hair breakage is a concern, then it doesn't get better than Olaplex's bond-repairing technology to revive parched ends, helping to prevent hair thinning and breakage.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.