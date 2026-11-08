Short hair trends often feel synonymous with the summer months, when many of us choose to shed longer lengths in favour of something lighter and more low-maintenance. This year, though, it seems we’re mixing things up. According to hairstylists, the most stylish women will be stepping into the salon and requesting chic short cuts into the winter months, proving the best short-hair trends are definitely here to stay.
I spoke with Neale Rodger, style director at STIL Salon, to find out which short styles he predicts we’ll be asking for in winter 2026. If you're refreshing your short style for winter, save this for inspo.
6 Biggest Short-Hair Trends for Winter 2026
1. The '90s Bob
First up, Rodger says the bob is here to stay, but this winter we’re looking backwards for inspo. "The '90s-inspired bob has been proving popular in the salon and will continue to be a key bob trend for winter, as it’s such a no-fuss cut," he says. "Ask your stylist to keep things as natural as possible, as its appeal comes from how effortless and low-maintenance it is. Natural shape, no blowdry, no fuss—it’s the ultimate easy hair as we head into winter."
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Get the Look:
Hershesons
Air Dry Spray
Arkive
The Movement Texturizing Spray
Gisou
Honey Milk 5-In-1 Styling Cream
2. The Parisian Pixie
For those who want to go even shorter, the pixie has had a chic Parisian-style update. "Pixies were everywhere at Paris Fashion Week and are proving to be a short haircut to watch as we head into winter," Rodger tells me. "This cut feels like a natural progression from the shorter bobs we’ve seen this year, and it’s great how versatile they can be. For super-short haircuts, I always look at the client’s texture, density and growth patterns. A good pixie should feel like it belongs to you."
Get the Look:
Charlotte Mensah
Manketti Hair Pomade
Curlsmith
Hold Me Softly Style Balm
L'oréal Paris Elvive
Glycolic Gloss
3. The "Lugg"
France isn’t the only country inspiring short-hair trends this season. "The 'Lugg' (the Swedish word for fringe) is proving a popular 'hair accessory' to add to shorter hairstyles," says Rodger. "It creates an amazing detail around the face. The key with this cut is not to make it too wide; it should feel like a small, interesting detail rather than a full, statement fringe."
Get the Look:
Amika
Un.done Volume & Texture Spray
Ghd
Rise Round Volumising Hot Brush
JVN
Flexible Hold Hair Spray
4. The French Bob
Proof that French women really do it best? "The French bob is set to stay for winter," says Rodger. "It's a short style that feels both polished and carefree, and what's great about this cut is that the shorter length brings lots of attention to the eyes, cheekbones and jawline. It’s also pretty low-maintenance day-to-day, but the shape will require regular trims."
Get the Look:
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day High-Shine Gloss
Dyson
Airsmooth Styling Brush
K18 HAIR
Heatbounce Heat Protectant
5. Vintage Layers
"We're also seeing a return to softer, more voluminous shorter cuts for winter, created with lots of vintage-inspired layers," says Rodger. "They're a great example of how movement and shape can completely transform a traditional bob."
Get the Look:
Color Wow
Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer
Hair by Sam Mcknight
Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist
Neal & Wolf
Control Flexible Styling Hairspray
6. The "Swoopy" Bob
This hair trend builds upon the layers Rodger mentioned earlier and transforms them into a soft, swooping bob. "Ask your stylist to add lots of face-framing, swooping layers, plenty of lift through the front and crown and softened-out ends," he advises. "Adding a side part can instantly create the impression of more volume, too."
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.