Forget Balayage—Nude Hair Is the Low-Key Colour Trend Taking Over This Autumn

We all know someone with that particular kind of hair colour that always looks expensive, and yet never as though they've spent hours in the salon achieving it. Think beautifully blended tones, soft dimension, and a finish that looks so natural, you'd almost assume they were born with it. Of course, some (lucky) people are, but this autumn, we've noticed this 'nude' hair colour trend cropping up everywhere. It's a clear sign that trends are starting to move away from hair that looks obviously coloured and towards shades that feel more personal, understated, and, crucially, a little less done.
For years, honeyed balayage, high-contrast highlights, and carefully placed ribbons of brightness have dominated salon mood boards. But as the nonchalant-girl aesthetic continues to gain momentum, is there a case for making our hair colour less noticeable? Nude hair isn't about stripping colour back completely or settling for a flat, one-dimensional shade. Instead, it's about working with your natural base, refining the tone, and creating such a seamless blend that the colour itself becomes almost undetectable.
Celebrity hairstylist and Remi Cachet expert Adam Reed describes the approach as "taking something familiar and natural and making it feel beautifully elevated". It's a deceptively simple idea, because achieving colour that looks uncoloured often requires a very considered approach to tone, placement and condition. Whether you're blonde, brunette or somewhere in between, here's everything to know about the nude hair colour trend, including what to ask your colourist and how to keep the finish looking its best.
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What Is the Nude Hair Colour Trend?
Nude hair is all about creating natural-looking colour with subtle dimension, rather than obvious highlights or dramatic shifts in tone. The aim is to enhance your existing shade, using delicate variations in colour to give the hair depth, movement, and light reflection without making the placement of the colour immediately apparent. Think soft champagne blonde, muted honey, neutral brunette and rich espresso, all with a beautifully blended finish.
"The beauty of nude hair is that there isn't one universal shade," explains Reed. "On blonde hair, it might be a beautifully balanced beige, a soft champagne, or a muted honey, with very delicate tonal variations. On brunette hair, it might be a soft walnut, a beautiful neutral brown, or a deeper espresso with the most subtle movement of colour."
Unlike traditional balayage, where lighter pieces are often deliberately placed to frame the face or brighten the lengths, nude colour is less about creating contrast and more about achieving harmony. "The important thing is that the colour has dimension without obvious contrast. We still want movement and reflection, but we don't necessarily want to see where one colour begins and another ends," Reed adds.
The result is hair that looks healthy, glossy and effortlessly put together. Reed refers to this philosophy as "super naturals" with his clients—"taking something familiar and natural and making it feel beautifully elevated".
What Should You Ask Your Colourist for?
If you're keen to try nude hair, the best starting point is a conversation about the finish you want, rather than arriving with a specific shade in mind. Your colourist can then consider your root colour, skin tone, existing colour and hair condition to work out which tonal direction will suit you best.
"I'd start by asking for a soft, natural-looking colour with very little obvious contrast," says Reed. "Explain that you want to enhance your natural base rather than dramatically change it." Depending on your starting point, this might mean adding ultra-fine highlights just a shade or two lighter than your natural colour, or simply refining your existing shade with a gloss. "I love using delicate colour placement, soft root transitions, and subtle tonal variations to create that feeling of natural dimension. Babylights are particularly beautiful for this because they create such a fine, diffused blend, rather than obvious streaks of colour," he explains.
Reference images can be useful, too, but focus on what you like about the colour rather than expecting an exact replica. As Reed advises, "Use references to explain what you love about the softness, tone, or finish, and then allow your colourist to interpret that for you. The best colour consultation isn't about asking 'What colour do you want?' It's about understanding how you want your hair to look and feel."
How to Look After Nude Hair Colour
Because nude hair relies on subtle tonal differences and light reflection, the condition of your hair is particularly important. When you're not relying on bold highlights or high-contrast colour to make an impact, softness, shine, and movement do much of the work. Keeping the hair hydrated and minimising damage will help preserve that glossy, expensive-looking finish between salon visits.
"Condition is absolutely fundamental to this look," says Reed. "When colour is so subtle, the health of the hair becomes even more important. You want beautiful light reflection, softness, and movement, because that's what allows those delicate tonal differences to come to life."
At home, Reed recommends "a personalised haircare regime, using the right shampoo and conditioner, heat protection, and regular conditioning treatments". Avoid excessive heat styling where possible, and use products suited to your hair type and colour rather than automatically reaching for the most intensive treatment on the shelf. "A salon gloss can also be a wonderful way of refreshing the tone and bringing luminosity back into the hair without necessarily introducing more highlights," he adds. Your colourist can advise on how frequently to book these, depending on how your tone fades and how quickly your roots grow.
If you wear extensions to achieve extra length or fullness, aftercare and colour matching matter just as much. Reed notes that "a considered colour match and appropriate aftercare are key to ensuring your natural hair and extensions continue to work beautifully together". His advice is to take a preventative approach—"For me, it's always prevention rather than cure. Beautiful colour and healthy hair should work together."
Nude Hair Colour Inspiration
Long, dark layers and a centre-parted fringe give this brunette shade a soft, effortless finish.
A short, curly bob proves that nude colour is just as beautiful with plenty of natural texture.
Soft waves bring out the subtle tonal variations in this rich brunette shade.
Sleek, glossy waves give this understated blonde colour a beautifully polished finish.
Dark, dimensional colour and a full fringe make for a wonderfully understated combination.
These beachy blonde waves have just the right amount of softness and sun-kissed dimension.
A deep auburn shade with a side part is the perfect way to embrace warmth without going too bold.
This straight, shoulder-length brunette is proof that sometimes the simplest colour and style combinations are the chicest.
Ultra-long curls, finished with delicate placement braids, make a case for embracing your natural depth and texture.
This sleek blonde bob is all about a clean silhouette and beautifully balanced colour.
A soft auburn bob brings together muted copper tones and undone, natural-looking waves.
Grown-out pixie layers and warm honey tones make for an effortlessly cool colour combination.
There's something undeniably striking about very long, straight dark brown hair with a glossy, tonal finish.
This golden brunette shade strikes the perfect balance between rich warmth and natural-looking light.
Warm golden lengths and voluminous, curled ends give this understated shade a glamorous finish.
These bouncy, side-swept brunette curls bring movement and dimension to a rich, dark base.
Thick, loose waves and a deep brunette shade are a lesson in low-key luxury.
A subtle blend of lighter tones gives this dark brown hair depth without obvious contrast.
This rich, curly red shade shows how beautifully natural-looking dimension can work with a statement colour.
A thick, dark ponytail with soft waves proves that understated colour can still make an impact.
This cool, ashy blonde is beautifully pared back, with a centre part and sleek lengths letting the tone shine.
Delicate copper tones woven through long blonde lengths give this colour a warm, natural-looking finish.
This softly blended blonde, with slightly deeper ends, is a masterclass in subtle dimension.
Long layers and rich dark brown tones make this an effortlessly chic take on nude hair.
A little brunette dimension through beachy blonde waves creates that perfectly undone, lived-in effect.
A seamless transition from deeper roots to lighter golden-brown ends gives this shade that natural, sunkissed finish.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the perfect nude hair inspiration, with her signature honey blonde tones always looking glossy, soft, and expensive.
Sleek platinum blonde proves nude hair doesn't have to mean warm tones, just beautifully balanced colour and a healthy-looking shine.
This warm brown bob is understated, glossy, and effortlessly chic.
A low, curly ponytail with face-framing strands lets this rich brunette shade take centre stage, with subtle movement adding to the effortless finish.
Subtle lighter tones through sleek, dark hair create dimension without taking away from its rich base.
This gingery blonde updo captures the beauty of warm, muted tones with a soft, natural-looking finish.
Best Products for Nude Hair Colour
Remi Cachet
Injection Tape Hair
If you're looking to add fullness as well as dimension, extensions can also complement the trend. Reed highlights Remi Cachet's Injection Tape Babylights collection, which features fine, multi-tonal blends designed for seamless transitions from root to tip. "Shades such as Toasted Almond and Sahara Sands are perfect examples of how subtle variations in tone can add depth and movement while maintaining that soft, understated finish," he explains.
Color Wow
Color Security Shampoo
For nude hair colour to look its best, you want to preserve that glossy, healthy-looking finish without leaving behind product residue. This sulfate-free shampoo gently cleanses the hair and scalp without weighing down your lengths, making it a great staple for keeping natural-looking colour fresh and full of shine.
Gisou
Honey Gloss Ceramide Therapy Hair Mask
Subtle colour really comes into its own when hair looks soft, smooth, and reflective, which is where this nourishing hair mask comes in. Formulated with honey and ceramides, it helps condition dry lengths, improve the feel of damaged hair, and will leave your colour looking glossy rather than dull.
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day High-Shine Gloss Treatment
If you're after that light-reflective finish that makes nude hair so expensive-looking, this at-home hair gloss treatment is worth adding to your routine. Designed to boost shine and smooth the hair's surface, it's a great option for enhancing the subtle tonal variations in your colour without needing to add more highlights.
Arkive
The Movement Dry Texturising Spray
Of course, nude hair isn't just about the colour—the styling should feel effortless, too. This dry texturising spray adds airy volume, grip, and movement, helping waves and layers look naturally undone rather than overly polished or styled.
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Grace Day is a beauty editor and content creator. She has over 10 years of beauty-industry experience, spanning editorial, retail, and e-commerce, which gives her a unique understanding into how people shop for their beauty routines.
While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.