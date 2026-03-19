The Most Stylish People in Paris Are Choosing This Minimalist Hair Colour for Spring

The Parisians know what they are doing when it comes to hair trends, don’t they? From balayage to worn blonde shades, my favourite French influencers are the first people I turn to for a little inspiration, especially when it comes to low-maintenance hair colours for spring and summer.
Let’s face it: none of us wants to spend our summer visiting the salon every six weeks to get our roots done. However, I do want a sun-kissed hair colour that makes it look like I’ve spent the past month in the South of France. So, it’s no surprise that the most stylish women in Paris are currently all opting for honey balayage hair this spring.
The French hair colouring technique rose to fame quite some time ago for its low-maintenance approach (I only have to get mine done every six months), but while blonde balayage has reigned supreme for the last few years, it seems a new honey shade is taking over.
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Perfect for brunettes who want to go lighter or blondes who want to keep things warm and natural this season (it really is the perfect hybrid), honey balayage creates a gorgeous, sun-kissed, natural-looking effect with minimal effort. The best part of this colouring technique is that it doesn’t touch the roots, so it grows out beautifully, meaning you can leave it much longer between appointments. Don’t believe me? Keep on scrolling for my favourite honey balayage hair looks below.
Honey Balayage Hair Trend Inspiration
This warm, golden tone looks so good when paired with a darker root.
It's the ideal trend to add a hint of sun-kissed goodness to your brunette strands.
So stylish.
See how this honey blonde balayage looks so natural? I'm showing my hairdresser this exact picture.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.