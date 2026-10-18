If you grew up binging 27 Dresses, you are likely now in your own real-life version of the plotline. Around your mid-to-late twenties, friends from college, high school, your new city, and beyond will begin sporting shiny new rocks on their left hands—meaning you'll soon have a bevy of fun events to get glammed up for. But whether you're a seasoned bridesmaid or your first stint is on the horizon, you will likely soon receive a text asking if you want to opt in to professional hairstyling or figure it out on your own. Who What Wear beauty editors have been in this situation quite a few times, but we have access to celebrity hairstylists who can give extra guidance on what makes a bridesmaid hairstyle not just look great, but red carpet-ready.
"A great bridesmaid hairstyle should feel polished and elevated, but never overly fussy," says professional hairstylist and textured hair expert Tippi Shorter. "Bridesmaids are often on the move throughout the day, whether it’s helping the bride, wrangling a flower girl, or navigating unexpected weather—so the style should be comfortable, secure, and able to hold up through it all," she adds. Celebrity hairstylist Sunnie Brook adds that both the neckline of your bridesmaid dress and your hair texture are additional factors to consider. "The best choice photographs beautifully but still moves," says Brook. "I usually lean into a look that will look timeless years later when you look back on those lifetime memories."
Keep scrolling to find the seven hairstylist- and editor-approved bridesmaid hairstyles that look timeless and effortlessly chic, every time.
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Romantic Slipknot
If you want to make your bridesmaid dress look a bit more editorial, skip the perfectly coiffed low bun and try a romantic, ever-so-slightly undone slipknot. Spotted everywhere from the S/S 27 runways to weddings WWW senior beauty editor Jamie Chevron has attended, this unfussy style is a go-to for chic people during wedding season. “I love taking classic styles and making them feel a little less expected," says professional hairstylist Liz Shears. She calls a sleek, low bun, "especially when paired with a little texture or softness around the face," an especially modern choice when creating a bridesmaid look. All you need is a fine-toothed comb, flat iron, and texture spray to craft this elegant style.
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Mason Pearson
Tail Comb
Oribe
Dry Texturizing Spray
Soft Blowout
When in doubt, a soft blowout is always a great choice—especially with a strapless bridesmaid dress. "Think airy roots and brushed-through bends," muses Brook. The key to creating a glamorous blowout, however, starts while your hair is still wet. Brook recommends using a volumizing spray like the Biolage Full Rescue Volume Spray for lift and body. "I love this product because it makes the hair three times fuller and doesn’t get sticky hours later," she explains. After round-brushing and touching up any necessary spots with a curling iron, finish off the look with a touch of texture spray and a bit of hair oil on the ends. "The finish should feel touchable, with enough polish to make it special," she adds.
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Biolage
Full Rescue Pump + Plump Primer Root Volume Spray
Dyson
Airsmooth Styling Dryer Brush
Modern Hollywood Waves
If you love a blowout but want to take things up a slightly more glamorous notch, ask your hairstylist for these softer, modern-day Hollywood waves. "I like making them slightly more relaxed and touchable rather than perfectly uniform," says Spears. You can achieve this look by gently brushing out your curls until they turn into smooth, looser waves—using a brushable spray to preserve the style without sacrificing touchability. "I also recommend an anti-humidity spray for natural, curly hair to keep it from growing bigger with frizz," Shorter adds.
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Mizani
Mizani HD Shyne Lightweight Hairspray
T3
Singlepass Curl X Ceramic Extra-Long Barrel Curling Iron
The Undone Bun
If you want to show off your dress—especially if the most eye-catching details are concentrated near the neckline—consider sweeping your hair up into a polished, yet slightly undone topknot á la '90s Pamela Anderson or modern-day Paige Paul. My go-to wedding guest and bridesmaid hairstyle is a high bun with face-framing pieces, with an intentionally messy smattering of curls falling from the voluminous bun. While Anderson's signature updo is a bit less fussy (she once told British Vogue in a YouTube video that the look was "always" achieved with a thong), you can clean it up Paul-style by brushing your hair into a smooth ponytail using flexible hairspray before forming a bun. Just make sure the tendrils can fall freely to add that soft, romantic touch.
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Goody
Elastic Hair Accessories Set
R+Co
Outer Space Flexible Hairspray
Half-Up, Half-Down
This one's classic for a reason."Half-up hair is having a wedding moment," says Brook. Pulling the front section of your hair away and letting the back cascade long offers a flattering, versatile look that complements a variety of dress styles. "A little lift at the crown, soft movement through the lengths, and a few pieces around the face feel romantic without looking overly arranged," the hairstylist adds.
To achieve this look yourself, Shorter suggests using both a curling iron and hot rollers for body and volume, then taking small sections of hair just above the ears and bringing them together behind the head. "Think of the area where the goggles strap would lie in the back," she instructs. Pin in place, pull back any additional pieces you'd like, and use a flexible hairspray to lock everything in. Celebrity hairstylist Dionysiou recommends using Living Proof's Style Lab Flex Hairspray for this specific style. "[It's] a great brushable hairspray with medium hold and movement, perfect for loose-wave half-ups," he explains.
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Amazon Basics
No Slip Bobby Pins
Living Proof
Style Lab Flex Hairspray
Sculpted Knot
Whether you prefer to style your slicked-back buns high, low, or right in-between is up to personal preference, but professional stylists agree: a sleek topknot is always a good idea for a bridesmaid. "A sleek, low bun is one of the easiest styles to do yourself," says Brook. "The simplicity feels chic, especially with a beautiful neckline or statement earrings," she adds. This look requires a bit of legwork to achieve the final ultra-polished look, but Brook assures us that the process isn't overly laborious (and in the end, it's entirely worth it).
Start by defining a center or side part on dry hair and smoothing styling cream into the sections—using a boar brush to smooth the hair into a clean ponytail wherever it is most flattering. Then, secure the ponytail with an elastic and twist the hair into a bun around the base, concealing the elastic and pinning everything in place. "Keep the bun close to the head and check the shape from the side; that’s what gives it a polished finish," Brook instructs. "For flyaways, mist a clean toothbrush with hairspray and gently smooth them down," she adds, recommending Biolage's Styling Gelée and Freeze Fix Hairspray. (Though any strong-hold gels and hair sprays work in the end.)
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Biolage
Styling Gelée
Biolage
Freeze Fix Hairspray
Polished Ponytail
Though we've suggested our fair share of tousled, sleek, and everything-in-between buns above, don't think that a ponytail isn't fit for a formal occasion. "For something a little more fashion-forward, a low ponytail with a smooth finish and a few intentional pieces around the face can feel incredibly chic," says Spears. Dionysou finds the "polished ponytail" particularly chic when paired with a bridesmaid gown—especially at "low or mid-height, with the elastic concealed and a soft bend through the ends." He suggests using the Color Wow Style on Steroids Texturizing Spray to add "texture and grit" without stiffening the strands. "It's perfect for any hair texture, but especially for fine, slippery hair that doesn't hold anything," he explains.
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COLOR WOW
Style on Steroids Texturizing Hair Spray
Bur Bur
The Mermaid Brush
What to Consider When Picking a Bridesmaid Hairstyle
Comfort level: Dionysiou says that your comfort should be paramount when choosing a bridesmaid hairstyle, as you'll likely be wearing it for several hours. "It should be secure without feeling tight," he explains. "Bridesmaids shouldn't feel pulled, be in pain, or feel like they have to constantly adjust."
The dress: The most important facet of your look is the dress, so your look should not only suit you and your preferences, but the dress, as well. "Consider the aspirations you have for your look, along with your hair density, texture, and length, while balancing it with the outfit and the cohesiveness of the bridal party," he instructs. The neckline, as previously pointed out by Brook, is another determining factor of your final look.
Hair type: Your natural texture and density may feel like an afterthought when selecting a bridesmaid hairstyle, but it should be one of the first factors you (and the bride) consider. "A good bridesmaid hairstyle should feel like you, work with your natural texture, and stay comfortable from the ceremony to the last dance," says Brook. "You want to be present in the moment, without constantly checking your hair."
Weather: Climate and weather conditions differ from wedding to wedding, but these factors will play an important role in your final look. "It should feel right for the conditions," says Dionysiou. "Weather, indoor versus outdoor weddings, and the time of year all play a factor in the styles and products to use," he adds. Come armed with anti-frizz spray and strong-hold hairspray for conditions that threaten to deflate your voluminous, ultra-chic style.
Who's Who
Sunnie Brook is a celebrity hairstylist and the artistic director for Biolage.
Tippi Shorter is a textured hair expert, professional hairstylist, and the Global Artistic Director at Mizani.
Dionysiou is a celebrity hairstylist and the senior stylist at Benjamin Salon in New York City.
Liz Shears is a professional hairstylist at Benjamin Salon in West Hollywood, California.
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Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.