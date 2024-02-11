If You Think Valentine's Day Nail Designs Are Too Obvious, You'll Love These 15

Whether you love it or hate it, Valentine's Day comes with a few benefits. First, it means that flowers and chocolate are readily available. (Who doesn't love that?) Second, it's an opportunity to double down on self-care. (Who better to love than yourself?) Third, it means we can get our nails done (if only as an excuse to be in the spirit of the season). It might sound like a flimsy excuse, but it's not. We're serious when it comes to our nails.

However, classic Valentine's Day manicures can sometimes leave something to be desired. Load up too much on cutesy red and pink hearts, and the design can feel too… obvious. That's why we're looking for something different this February 14. Maybe it's a minimalist nail design. Maybe it's a velvet-effect manicure. Regardless, we don't want our nails to scream Valentine's; we want them to quietly whisper it. Ahead, see the 15 nail designs we're considering this year.

Sometimes, a strategic nail charm is all you need to make an impact. Use nail glue to attach it to one nail, keeping the rest of the nails bare. It's simple yet effective.

Dosdon Red Nail Charms $8 SHOP NOW

An easy way to upgrade a reverse French manicure is to make it silver and sparkly.

Londontown Nail Lacquer in Tinsel $16 SHOP NOW

Classic red is made more interesting when you add a hint of pink near the cuticles.

Essie Nail Polish in Pencil Me In $10 SHOP NOW

White may not be the most obvious choice, but that's kind of the point.

Dior Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 007 Jasmin

This manicure is giving Beauty and the Beast in the best way.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Ochre to the Moon $12 SHOP NOW

Why not opt for a wine-colored manicure to match your date-night drink?

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Rouge Noir $32 SHOP NOW

Beige and red is the unexpected color combo we didn't know we needed.

Butter London Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer in Her Majestys Red $18 SHOP NOW

This black bow design is the perfect mani for lovers of the coquette aesthetic.

JinSoon Nail Polish in Absolute Black $18 SHOP NOW

Velvet nails will always make our Valentine's Day mood board.

ILNP Velvet Rope Dark Magenta Holographic Metallic Nail Polish $10 SHOP NOW

The only thing better than chocolates on Valentine's Day? Chocolate-colored nails.

Essie Nail Polish in No To-Do $10 SHOP NOW

We're calling these "pink daydream nails," and they're so pretty.

Cirque Colors Sheer Nail Polish in Rose Jelly $13 SHOP NOW

A minimal black French manicure is so elevated. Be sure to apply a super-glossy topcoat over it to give it that little something extra.

Olive & June Top Coat $9 SHOP NOW

Rose quartz is the stone of self-love, so why not bring it into your manicure?

Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers $8 SHOP NOW

We're obsessed with the delicate black designs on this red French manicure.

Qdsuh Nail Art Stickers $8 SHOP NOW

This is proof that an all-black manicure can still be romantic.