If You Think Valentine's Day Nail Designs Are Too Obvious, You'll Love These 15
Whether you love it or hate it, Valentine's Day comes with a few benefits. First, it means that flowers and chocolate are readily available. (Who doesn't love that?) Second, it's an opportunity to double down on self-care. (Who better to love than yourself?) Third, it means we can get our nails done (if only as an excuse to be in the spirit of the season). It might sound like a flimsy excuse, but it's not. We're serious when it comes to our nails.
However, classic Valentine's Day manicures can sometimes leave something to be desired. Load up too much on cutesy red and pink hearts, and the design can feel too… obvious. That's why we're looking for something different this February 14. Maybe it's a minimalist nail design. Maybe it's a velvet-effect manicure. Regardless, we don't want our nails to scream Valentine's; we want them to quietly whisper it. Ahead, see the 15 nail designs we're considering this year.
Sometimes, a strategic nail charm is all you need to make an impact. Use nail glue to attach it to one nail, keeping the rest of the nails bare. It's simple yet effective.
An easy way to upgrade a reverse French manicure is to make it silver and sparkly.
Classic red is made more interesting when you add a hint of pink near the cuticles.
White may not be the most obvious choice, but that's kind of the point.
This manicure is giving Beauty and the Beast in the best way.
Why not opt for a wine-colored manicure to match your date-night drink?
Beige and red is the unexpected color combo we didn't know we needed.
This black bow design is the perfect mani for lovers of the coquette aesthetic.
Velvet nails will always make our Valentine's Day mood board.
The only thing better than chocolates on Valentine's Day? Chocolate-colored nails.
We're calling these "pink daydream nails," and they're so pretty.
A minimal black French manicure is so elevated. Be sure to apply a super-glossy topcoat over it to give it that little something extra.
Rose quartz is the stone of self-love, so why not bring it into your manicure?
We're obsessed with the delicate black designs on this red French manicure.
This is proof that an all-black manicure can still be romantic.
Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a multitude of topics across myriad categories, she specializes in feature writing and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles, California and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely.
Before Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie.com.
When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.
-
Experts Agree: These 8 New Beauty Trends Are Already Taking Over 2024
Your new GRWM manifesto.
By Morgan Fargo
-
I Thought This Nail Trend Was Over—These Timeless Designs Just Convinced Me Otherwise
I'm booking at appointment, stat.
By Mica Ricketts
-
11 Anti-Trend and Expensive Nail Colours That Will Never Go Out of Style
Must-haves for your at-home mani.
By Grace Day
-
I’m a Pro at Spotting Nail Trends—This Spring-Ready Colour Is About to Take Over
The new soft hue to ask for.
By Grace Lindsay
-
Rosie HW's Manicurist Says These 9 Timeless Nail Trends Will Dominate Spring
We're entering our chic era.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
My Crystal Ball Says These Nail Colours Will Be Everywhere This Month
The experts agree.
By Grace Lindsay
-
Jasmine Tookes on Her Beauty Must-Haves, Signature Style, and Fitness Regimen
Can you say iconic?
By Maya Thomas
-
We’re Beauty Editors—5 “Dated” Nail Colours We’re Avoiding in 2024
Plus, the five we're replacing them with.
By Grace Lindsay