If You Think Valentine's Day Nail Designs Are Too Obvious, You'll Love These 15

(Image credit: @hollyfalconenails/@imarninails)
By Kaitlyn McLintock
Whether you love it or hate it, Valentine's Day comes with a few benefits. First, it means that flowers and chocolate are readily available. (Who doesn't love that?) Second, it's an opportunity to double down on self-care. (Who better to love than yourself?) Third, it means we can get our nails done (if only as an excuse to be in the spirit of the season). It might sound like a flimsy excuse, but it's not. We're serious when it comes to our nails.

However, classic Valentine's Day manicures can sometimes leave something to be desired. Load up too much on cutesy red and pink hearts, and the design can feel too… obvious. That's why we're looking for something different this February 14. Maybe it's a minimalist nail design. Maybe it's a velvet-effect manicure. Regardless, we don't want our nails to scream Valentine's; we want them to quietly whisper it. Ahead, see the 15 nail designs we're considering this year.

Red heart charm on nude nails

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

Sometimes, a strategic nail charm is all you need to make an impact. Use nail glue to attach it to one nail, keeping the rest of the nails bare. It's simple yet effective.

Dosdon, Red Nail Charms
Dosdon
Red Nail Charms

Silver sparkle reverse French manicure

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

An easy way to upgrade a reverse French manicure is to make it silver and sparkly.

Londontown Nail Lacquer in Tinsel
Londontown
Nail Lacquer in Tinsel

Short red nails with a hint of pink by the cuticle

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

Classic red is made more interesting when you add a hint of pink near the cuticles.

Essie nail polish in Pencil Me In
Essie
Nail Polish in Pencil Me In

Wavy white nail design

(Image credit: @imarninails)

White may not be the most obvious choice, but that's kind of the point.

Dior Nail Polish in White

Dior
Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 007 Jasmin

Gold rose nail design

(Image credit: @thehangedit)

This manicure is giving Beauty and the Beast in the best way.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Ochre to the Moon
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Ochre to the Moon

Dark wine-colored nails

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

Why not opt for a wine-colored manicure to match your date-night drink?

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Rouge Noir
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Rouge Noir

Red minimalist nail design

(Image credit: @imarninails)

Beige and red is the unexpected color combo we didn't know we needed.

Butter London Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer in Her Majestys Red
Butter London
Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer in Her Majestys Red

Black bow nail design

(Image credit: @hollyfalconenails)

This black bow design is the perfect mani for lovers of the coquette aesthetic.

JinSoon Nail Polish in Absolute Black
JinSoon
Nail Polish in Absolute Black

Magenta velvet-effect nails

(Image credit: @imarninails)

Velvet nails will always make our Valentine's Day mood board.

ILNP Velvet Rope Dark Magenta Holographic Metallic Nail Polish
ILNP
Velvet Rope Dark Magenta Holographic Metallic Nail Polish

Chocolate brown nails with a heart design

(Image credit: @imarninails)

The only thing better than chocolates on Valentine's Day? Chocolate-colored nails.

Essie Nail Polish in No To-Do
Essie
Nail Polish in No To-Do

Pink cloud nail design

(Image credit: @imarninails)

We're calling these "pink daydream nails," and they're so pretty.

Cirque Colors Sheer Nail Polish in Rose Jelly
Cirque Colors
Sheer Nail Polish in Rose Jelly

Black French tips

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

A minimal black French manicure is so elevated. Be sure to apply a super-glossy topcoat over it to give it that little something extra.

Olive & June Top Coat
Olive & June
Top Coat

Rose quartz nail design

(Image credit: @imarninails)

Rose quartz is the stone of self-love, so why not bring it into your manicure?

Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers
Essie
Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers

Red French manicure nail design

(Image credit: @imarninails)

We're obsessed with the delicate black designs on this red French manicure.

Qdsuh Nail Art Stickers
Qdsuh
Nail Art Stickers

Black heart nail design

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

This is proof that an all-black manicure can still be romantic.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Black Onyx
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Black Onyx

Kaitlyn McLintock
Associate Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a multitude of topics across myriad categories, she specializes in feature writing and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles, California and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely.

Before Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie.com.

When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.

