I'm a Baby New Yorker—These 12 Perfumes Help Me Channel "NYC It Girl" Energy

Gen Z Says is a bimonthly column chronicling the latest trends in the fashion-and-beauty space through the lens of Who What Wear's own Gen Z editors. Expect a download on the upcoming class of tastemakers, emerging designers, and shopping and style choices straight from the generation setting the trends.

For a lover of big cities, bustling crows, and new experiences, New York City is nothing short of a dream. In the month I've been in the city, this Pacific Northwestern girl has done more than she could have ever imagined doing in a year. When I first moved here, one of the best pieces of advice I received from a co-worker was to "just say yes" when offered an opportunity to break out of my comfort zone and step into my "NYC It girl" era.

I believed it worked for her, but I wasn't so sure about it working for me until I was sitting in my apartment for hours on end, wondering why I wasn't exploring every last corner of the city while I still have the opportunity to do so. Funnily enough, using one of my favorite hobbies—building a timeless fragrance collection—has helped me draw connections between new places and events in my life. I like to think of it as another version of scrapbooking.

Rather than photographing each of my findings and decorating a book with ticket stubs and cursive notes, I keep track of everything that I've seen and done by assigning it a scent profile. That way, whenever I smell a particular fragrance, I'm transported right back to one of my favorite places. If you're interested in seeing which Manhattan locations and fragrances have made my list so far, keep scrolling!

1. A Slow Afternoon Spent at the Met

Byredo Oud Immortel Eau de Parfum $225 SHOP NOW Fragrance Family: woody chypre Key Notes: incense, cardamom, Brazilian rosewood, papyrus, patchouli, moss, tobacco leaves, oud Since moving to New York a month ago, I've been spending every last free moment I have walking Museum Mile. While I adore the futuristic art of the Guggenheim and the history found within the halls of the Museum of the City of New York, I'm happiest spending hours alone at the Met. A single spritz of Byredo's Oud Immortel transports me to The Met's mysterious Temple of Dendur with notes of enchanting papyrus, incense, patchouli, moss, and oud. Customer Review: "Byredo's Oud Immortel eau de parfum is a sophisticated woody fragrance where patchouli and papyrus are blended to bring smokiness. The tobacco leaves and moss add depth and complexity, while the incense and rosewood bring an elegant, amber-y silage. Beautiful smell. I absolutely love this fragrance."

2. Grabbing Iced Chai at Ralph's Coffee

Ralph Lauren Romance Eau de Parfum $125 SHOP NOW Fragrance Family: classic floral Key Notes: mandarin, pink peppercorn essence, violet leaves, rose damascena, jasmine absolute, woody musk, patchouli Just a few blocks away from my humble abode is my favorite aesthetically pleasing coffee shop: Ralph's Coffee. Attached to Ralph Lauren's Upper East Side flagship store at the corner of 888 Madison Avenue, Ralph's Coffee exudes a class, romance, and timelessness that goes unrivaled by any other place to grab an ice chair and crispy croissant. Ralph Lauren's Romance Eau de Parfum smells exactly how I feel when I'm holding that classic green coffee cup. Customer Review: "I love this fragrance! To me, it's crisp, cool, clean, sophisticated, feminine. This is fresh luxury cotton clothing at the perfectly manicured country club."

3. Writing Session at Bibliotheque

Diptyque L'Eau Papier Eau de Toilette $130 SHOP NOW Fragrance Family: fresh musks Key Notes: white musks, steamed rice accord, luminous mimosa, deep blonde woods accord Sometimes, it takes removing myself from my everyday environment and placing myself among other creatives to tap into my best writing. SoHo's Bibliotheque—a one-of-a-kind bookstore, café, and wine bar—is one of my favorite places to open a notebook and let my thoughts flow. To help with my creative process, I like wearing Diptyque's L'Eau Papier Eau de Toilette, which is inspired by paper and the spirit of creativity. Customer Review: "This is such a lovely understated fragrance! Great to wear anytime, with anything, and could be a signature scent. Sweet, smooth, light, and clean mimosa with a sweet, nutty, creamy steamed rice that is slightly vanilla-like. One of the best fragrances for an effortless vibe."

4. Picking Out Fruit at the Madison Square Market

Maison Margiela Replica From the Garden Eau de Toilette $165 SHOP NOW Fragrance Family: citrus woods Key Notes: green mandarin essence, grapefruit essence, blackcurrant accord, tomato-leaf accord, geranium bourbon, Indonesian patchouli, white musk A trip to the Madison Square Market to hunt for fresh fruits and vegetables and break out whichever wicker tote I'm obsessed with at the moment always inspires me to wear this bright and earthy perfume by Maison Margiela. It includes fresh notes of green mandarin, grapefruit, and tomato leaf that allow me to live out my dream of being in a '90s rom-com set in Manhattan. Customer Review: "This is such a unique fragrance. Very herby and fresh! I love the smell of tomato plants, and this fragrance really nails it. It starts out strong with the tomato plant, but the dry-down is almost sweet, and the patchouli balances it out. It has great projection and is long lasting. I think it's worth trying for anyone who enjoys fresh/earthy/green fragrances."

5. Flipping Through Poetry at Albertine

St. Rose French Poetry Eau de Parfum $185 SHOP NOW Fragrance Family: floral gourmand Key Notes: pink peppercorn, bergamot, pear skin, jasmine, gardenia, freesia, lily of the valley, vanilla, amber, sandalwood, tonka bean In all honestly, I seriously considered gatekeeping this Upper East Side location for myself but thought it wouldn't be fair not to mention the charming French bookstore in this edit. Albertine offers French and English literature, and I can't stop thinking about the store's dreamy, zodiac-themed ceiling. St. Rose's French Poetry has powdery-fresh gourmand notes that conjure images of a cozy afternoon spent in the company of poetry collections.

6. A Mad Dash for the Q Train in the Rain

Henry Rose Fog Eau de Parfum $120 SHOP NOW Fragrance Family: aromatic woods Key Notes: muget, fresh citrus, white woods, magnolia, vetiver, sandalwood, amber woods, musk No matter how hard I try to keep track of the train schedule, I always end up having to break into a run to catch the train on my way to and home from work. I've been caught in the rain a few times now and feel like it definitely adds to the drama of the moment. Henry Rose's Fog Eau de Parfum smells like the comfort of ducking into the train at the last second soaked, tired, and beyond grateful for the sudden burst of athleticism. Customer Review: "A truly delightful experience with a soft, floral and mysterious scent that makes you feel like you're wrapped in a wonderful fog. Combined it with Jake's House for an even stronger fragrance. Daily use has become a beloved part of my grooming routine."

7. Antique Shopping at the Grand Bazaar

D.S. & Durga Bowmakers Eau de Parfum $210 SHOP NOW Fragrance Family: woody aromatic Key Notes: violin varnish, mahogany, outdoors accord, amber pin rosin, maplewood, cypress, spiced tree resin, cedar, moss If you know me, then you know how much I love combing through antiques to find the standout furniture, decorations, and art pieces that speak to me. I've recently been introduced to the Upper West Side's Grand Bazaar and couldn't be more obsessed with it. D.S. & Durga's Bowmakers reminds me of the smell of old interior décor pieces with histories spanning centuries. Customer Review: "This is the most intoxicating, elegant, refined, incredible fragrance I have ever smelled. I am done looking for new scents and sold for life on D.S. and Durga's Bowmakers. Say a prayer to the violin gods, ask forgiveness for the pretty penny spent on this. Just do whatever you have to do to get it on you."

8. Cocktail Hour at Melody's Piano Bar

L'Artisan Parfumeur Histoire d'Orangers Eau de Parfum $230 SHOP NOW Fragrance Family: amber floral Key Notes: orange blossom accord, neroli, white tea, musk, tonka bean, ambroxan I'll always say yes to a cocktail hour spent in a restaurant with a chic atmosphere, timeless jazz tunes, and yummy drinks. Recently, I've been frequenting Melody's Piano Bar with friends. The uptown lounge offers everything I could want out of a laid-back cocktail hour, including mouthwatering cosmos. Histoire d'Orangers is my top for evenings spent there since it's bursting with notes of orange blossom accord and mellowed out with a blanket of tonka bean and amber. Customer Review: "This perfume smells fun in a sophisticated, flirty way. It starts off with a bright citrus smell then with hints of floral. I could not stop smelling myself and reminds me of a tropical country I grew up in. It lasted a good five to six hours on me."

9. Window-Shopping on Madison Avenue

Caswell-Massey Lilac Eau de Parfum $125 SHOP NOW Fragrance Family: fresh floral Key Notes: sparkling bergamot, leafy green accord, lilac, muget, suede, amber One of my favorite ways to window-shop on Madison Avenue is having a blooming bouquet in hand to take home, especially if it includes lilac. In fact, I've been on a major lilac kick lately and am loving fragrances that pair the comforting note with leafy greens and the warmth of amber. Caswell-Massey's Lilac does all that and more by introducing sparkling bergamot and suede to the equation. Customer Review: "If you like sweet-smelling florals, this fits the bill. It is initially very sweet and dries down nicely to a lovely floral. It isn't overbearing and wears very well. It really is a pretty fragrance. I'm very pleased with it."

10. Twilight Walk in Central Park

Le Labo Thé Matcha 26 Eau de Parfum $235 SHOP NOW Fragrance Family: fresh woods Key Notes: fig, bergamot, bitter orange, sesame, cedarwood, vetiver, matcha tea accord Mid-summer in Manhattan means evenings that are just as toasty and humid as this city's mornings, but when the temperature drops anywhere below 75°F, you can fully expect to see me speed-walking through Central Park after work. I love wearing Le Labo's Thé Matcha to keep me going in those moments. Whether it actually delivers energy or if it's a brilliant olfactory placebo effect remains to be seen… Customer Review: "Absolutely in love with this scent! I was worried it would be a bit too sharp for my taste but still decided to give it a shot as I love matcha, and it turned out to be incredible, very versatile and not too heavy. Feels very fresh yet warm. One of my most favorite perfumes from now on. I wear it every day."

11. Dinner at The Polo Bar

Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Cologne $165 SHOP NOW Fragrance Family: fruity floral Key Notes: Williams pear, white freesias, patchouli, amber, woods Reservations at The Polo Bar are far and few between but completely worth it once you get in. If the leather décor and moody lighting aren't enough to make you fall in love with this place, the food will completely win you over. Whenever I have the opportunity to make an appearance at this classic New York spot, I break out Jo Malone's English Pear & Freesia Cologne since it evokes the same vibes with notes William pear, freesias, and amber. Customer Review: "This scent was an unexpected love for me. It'a simultaneously fresh and timeless, and incredibly refined. The opening notes are a bit more powdery than I usually go for, but the pear develops over time and becomes more lovely as the day goes on. A new favorite!"

12. Coming Home at the End of a Long Day