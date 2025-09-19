Alert the Group Chat: Nordstrom Has So Many French Beauty Staples on Sale Right Now

There are few things beauty editors obsess over more than French beauty. Whether it be the scintillating fragrances these European houses create or the chic, curated way French women approach makeup, we Americans are forever enthralled by the sophistication of every French formula. When I stumbled across Nordstrom's bountiful Fall Savings Event, brimming with secret French beauty deals now until September 24, I wasted no time messaging the beauty lovers in my life about these wallet-saving steals.
You might be wondering what it is about this Nordstrom sale that inspired me to Paul Revere around my internet social circles, so allow me to enlighten you. Prestige French perfumes from Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Parfums de Marly are not exactly cheap, but you can shave 15% off of these pricey fragrances (yep, including the iconic Baccarat Rouge!) for a limited time. To sweeten the deal, you can also shop luxe, editor-loved skincare and makeup from brands like Sisley-Paris, L'Occitane, La Mer, and more from prices as low as $10. What are you waiting for? The deals are coming! The deals are coming!
Shop the Best French Beauty Deals at Nordstrom
L'Occitane
Almond Shower Oil
It's not a stretch to say that Who What Wear beauty editors are obsessed with this iconic Almond Shower Oil from L'Occitane. Its grape-seed oil–rich formula is super silky, never greasy, and highly absorbent for that hydrating yet effectively lathering cleanse that we all adore. At just $10, this editor-loved bottle is the most budget-friendly high performer from the sale.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum
Brands have been trying to dupe Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge for years, but nothing compares to the original. Though it's still pricey, you can save a bit more cash than you normally would when you buy your very own bottle during Nordstrom's Fall Savings Event, which you can score for just $187 until the 24th.
Estée Lauder
Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum
If you're in the market for a regenerative night serum, look no further than this price-slashed option from Estée Lauder. Enriched with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, and peptides, this powerful serum works hard to diminish the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, tighten pores, and boost radiance overnight.
Lancôme
Définicils Defining & Lengthening Mascara
I know a thing or two about good mascara, and this ultra-black mascara from Lancôme offers a false-lash effect without the weight or sticky glue. It's easy to layer for believable volume, but it looks effortlessly natural with just one light swipe too.
Parfums de Marly
Valaya Exclusif Parfum
YSL Beauty
Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick
Lancôme
Idôle Liner Ultra Precise Felt Tip Liquid Eyeliner
I'm picky about my liquid eyeliners, so when I feel the urge to sketch a feline flick, I'm often reaching for this felt-tip pen. It's smudge- and tear-resistant, and it comes in an array of chic colors that are similarly on sale.
La Mer
Crème de La Mer Moisturizing Cream
There's a reason that La Mer's Crème de La Mer is a favorite among editors and tastemakers: It really works. Born of a skin-healing Miracle Broth that contains sea kelp, vitamins, and minerals, this moisturizer promotes butter-soft skin, tightened pores, and minimized fine lines for your smoothest complexion yet.
Lancôme
Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover
We all know makeup-removing wipes aren't the best for your skin, so consider a skin-loving solution for your stubborn waterproof mascara instead. This award-winning product effectively erases makeup with oil and water phases to break down the pigments before washing them away.
Sisley-Paris
Botanical Moisturizer With Cucumber
If there's a French skincare brand worth adding to your collection, editors will tell you it's Sisley-Paris. This high-end makeup, skincare, and haircare brand makes some of the most prestigious beauty products on the market (its price tags are a great indicator), yet staples like the daily-use Botanical Moisturizer are extremely worth it. Universally safe, glow boosting, and extra softening, this moisturizer is one you can always depend on for spa-like skin.
Chloé
L'eau de Parfum Intense Set
Serious about your fragrance? So are we—in fact, we gave Chloé's L'eau de Parfum Intense a WWW Beauty Award this year for its all-around approval from our team of editors and panel of expert judges, all of whom praised this scent for its mysterious, ambery profile. Now, you can nab a full size, body lotion, and travel version for just $126. (The set is valued at $220.)
YSL Beauty
Touche Éclat Blur Face Primer
If you want luminous skin, YSL Beauty's Touche Éclat Face Primer establishes a deliciously smooth and glowy base for your makeup thanks to its oil-rich formula, which moisturizes and nourishes the skin without making it feel greasy.
Givenchy
Prisme Libre Ultra-Blurring & Color-Correcting Pressed Powder
Color correctors may sound intimidating, but Givenchy makes the task doable with its luxe skin-perfecting quads. Each compact houses four different powder pigments that neutralize discoloration and redness while minimizing the appearance of pores.
Acne Studios Par Frédéric Malle
Eau de Parfum
Fashion people, you'll want to add this one to your cart. This scent was the result of a collaboration between streetwear-chic ready-to-wear brand ACNE Studios and Frédéric Malle, and right now, you can nab the vibey, neoclassical scent for just $85.
Estée Lauder
Double Wear Stay-in-Place Liquid Makeup Foundation
Finding a great foundation is hard, so when you do, you buy it in droves—especially when it's on sale. We named this formula the best matte foundation for large pores because of its skin-blurring results, featherlight texture, and shine-controlled comfort.
Sisley-Paris
Floral Toning Lotion
Toners are often overlooked in the skincare department, but they're one of the biggest players when it comes to healthy, glowing skin. Though pricey, this formula proves its worth by being gentle enough for dry and sensitive skin types and thoroughly cleansing the skin without irritating it.
Sisley Paris
Ecological Compound Advanced Formula
We started with the least expensive of the bunch, so it's only fair that we end on the most. This Sisley Paris moisturizing elixir is a day and night formula that works hard to balance the skin's microbiome, defend the dermis from environmental pollutants and free radicals, and boost that lit-from-within glow—all for the discounted price of $170.