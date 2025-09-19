Alert the Group Chat: Nordstrom Has So Many French Beauty Staples on Sale Right Now

There are few things beauty editors obsess over more than French beauty. Whether it be the scintillating fragrances these European houses create or the chic, curated way French women approach makeup, we Americans are forever enthralled by the sophistication of every French formula. When I stumbled across Nordstrom's bountiful Fall Savings Event, brimming with secret French beauty deals now until September 24, I wasted no time messaging the beauty lovers in my life about these wallet-saving steals.

You might be wondering what it is about this Nordstrom sale that inspired me to Paul Revere around my internet social circles, so allow me to enlighten you. Prestige French perfumes from Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Parfums de Marly are not exactly cheap, but you can shave 15% off of these pricey fragrances (yep, including the iconic Baccarat Rouge!) for a limited time. To sweeten the deal, you can also shop luxe, editor-loved skincare and makeup from brands like Sisley-Paris, L'Occitane, La Mer, and more from prices as low as $10. What are you waiting for? The deals are coming! The deals are coming!

Shop the Best French Beauty Deals at Nordstrom

