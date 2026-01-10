Welcome to The Glowdown, the series where we dive into the beauty secrets of our favourite celebrities as they get real about their routines and non-negotiables exclusively with us. Join them as they sit in our beauty hot seat, and we fire off a round of quick questions, giving you never-before-shared insight into the products they can't live without, their secrets to getting red carpet–ready, beauty pet peeves and the genius tips they've picked up along the way. This is no-holds-barred beauty at its finest.
This month, we sat down with Willow Smith. The 25-year-old singer and Dior Beauty ambassador stars in the new Dior Addict campaign alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Jisoo, celebrating three new fragrances and two new finishes of the iconic Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil. We were lucky enough to catch up with her about the new venture. "I’m so honoured to be a part of it," she tells us. "Being alongside Anya and Jisoo was amazing. Both of them are such strong, artistic women. When all three of us get into the room, and we can talk and laugh and enjoy each other’s company. Those are my favourite memories."
Below, we ask Willow all about her go-to makeup products, her best beauty advice and her new signature perfume.
1. What’s the best piece of beauty advice that you've ever received? I would have to say, treat your body like a temple. My mum has definitely instilled that within me.
2. If you could steal someone else’s makeup bag, whose would it be? I would probably steal FKA Twigs' makeup bag.
3. You only have one product to use for the rest of your life—what is it? A really, really great moisturiser. Honestly, good old shea butter.
4. So many musicians have doubled up as beauty icons over the years. Is there anyone that you take inspiration from? I would say Grace Jones and FKA Twigs for pure individuality and uniqueness.
5. Which beauty product gives you the biggest mood boost? I love the Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil. The Black Cherry one is amazing. One of my guilty pleasures is just how soft the applicator is.
6. What’s your biggest beauty no-no? I must take my makeup off before bed. I rarely forget to take my makeup off. That’s a big one for me.
7. You’re having your nails done. What’s your go-to colour? Probably a darker shade.
8. What's your signature fragrance? There’s a raspberry fragrance in this campaign [Dior Addict Purple Glow], which is really amazing.
9. Best makeup hack? I really wish I were better at doing my own makeup, but I leave that to the professionals. If your friend knows how to do makeup, get them to do yours!
10. Are you team dewy or matte? Dewy, most definitely.
11. What do you do in your downtime to relax and reset? I love reading, I love listening to podcasts and spending time with my animals.
12. Are there any books or podcasts you're loving at the moment? Ologies [with] Alie Ward.
