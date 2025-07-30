I've Wanted to Know Chad Michael Murray's Scent Since 2001—Now I Know It's This French Hair Perfume

Kaitlyn McLintock's avatar
By
published
in News

Chad Michael Murray attending a Freakier Friday screening.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I think Chad Michael Murray is the ultimate rom-com icon of the early 2000s, and I know so many millennials who would agree. He was Tristin in Gilmore Girls, Lucas in One Tree Hill, and Jake in Freaky Friday, but I associate him most with his character Austin Ames, or Nomad609 (IYKYK), from the pivotal 2004 film A Cinderella Story.

In those days, I would have traded my favorite blue raspberry body glitter to know what fragrance he wore. Sure, I had to wait almost a quarter of a century, but I finally have the info I wanted way back then. Recently, Murray attended the NYC screening of Freakier Friday wearing a hair perfume and its matching eau de parfum—both from an iconic French fragrance house.

The Exact Hair Perfume

The Valaya Hair Mist
Parfums de Marly
Valaya Hair Mist

Fragrance notes: bergamot, mandarin, white peach, orange flower, Nympheal, vetiver, akigalawood, ambrofix, musk

Celebrity groomer Laila Hayani finished off Murray's Freakier Friday NYC premiere look with a spritz of Parfums de Marly's Valaya Hair Mist. With notes like bergamot, mandarin, and vetiver, it's equal parts floral, woody, and musky.

Murray wore this hair perfume on the red carpet, but I'll be wearing it in my normal, everyday life. It's soft and subtle enough for daytime wear yet musky and sultry enough for the nighttime. I like that the scent clings to my hair strands, lasting longer than traditional perfumes on my skin and clothes. Speaking of traditional perfume, though, Murray wore both. (Apparently, he's in on the "scentmaxxing" trend that's all over TikTok.) Shop the eau de parfum below.

The Matching Fragrance

Valaya Eau De Parfum
Parfums de Marly
Valaya Eau de Parfum

Fragrance notes: bergamot, mandarin, white peach, orange flower, Nympheal, vetiver, akigalawood, ambrofix, musk

The brand describes this fragrance as "an evocation of the skin caressed by a veil of cotton." As such, I think it could definitely be described as a skin scent. It's floral and fruity at first spritz, but when it dries down, it has a soft, subtle "your skin but better" effect. It's one of my favorite Parfums de Marly creations, and now that I know Chad Michael Murray is a fan, well, that's even better.

Shop 5 More Editor-Approved Parfums de Marly Scents

Delina Eau De Parfum
Parfums de Marly
Delina Eau de Parfum

Fragrance notes: rhubarb, lychee, bergamot essence, Turkish rose, peony, vanilla, cashmeran, musk, vetiver

Parfums de Marly's most iconic scent is this soft, sweet floral fragrance.

Delina La Rosée Eau De Parfum Spray
Parfums de Marly
Delina La Rosée Eau de Parfum Spray

Fragrance notes: lychee, pear, bergamot, Turkish rose, peony, transparent flowers, soft wood, white musk, vetiver

To me, this is a slightly fruitier iteration of the original Delina Eau de Parfum.

Oriana Eau De Parfum
Parfums de Marly
Oriana Eau de Parfum

Fragrance notes: mandarin, bergamot, grapefruit, orange blossom, black currant, raspberry, marshmallow, ambrette, Chantilly cream, musk

This gourmand fragrance is fresh, delicate, and creamy. I could wear it year-round.

Cassili Eau De Parfum
Parfums de Marly
Cassili Eau de Parfum

Fragrance notes: red currant, Bulgarian rose, transparent white flowers, plum accord, mimosa absolute, plumeria, petalia, sandalwood, tonka beans, vanilla pod

This fruity fragrance maintains a sophisticated quality thanks to warm base notes.

Palatine Eau De Parfum
Parfums de Marly
Palatine Eau de Parfum

Fragrance notes: mandarin, bergamot, pear, violet petal, lavandin, floral bouquet, sandalwood, patchouli, musk, vanilla

Slightly powdery, this floral scent is meant to evoke a sense of confidence.

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸