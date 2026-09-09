The Best-Smelling People Are Wearing One of These 5 Perfumes for Autumn

As fragrance trends go, autumn perfume trends are by far my most anticipated as a beauty editor and fragrance lover. As the season rolls around each year, I never fail to get a thrill from swapping in my autumn perfumes on my dressing table. Autumn perfumes lend themselves to a cosy vibe, and there's nothing I love more than reaching for warm fragrances or a smouldering vanilla scent that lingers on my knitwear as those crisp autumn days commence.
In honour of my favourite scented season, I decided to investigate the autumn perfume trends that will go on to define 2026. From the new perfume launches that have arrived on my desk, to the fragrances I've been smelling on my beauty colleagues and the trending fragrance notes that I haven't been able to ignore, one thing is for sure. We're all about to smell phenomenal this season. Scroll on ahead for the perfume trends that will ensure you're the best-smelling person going into the new season.
Autumn Perfume Trends 2026
1. Blackcurrant
It seems that almost every recent new perfume launch features blackcurrant this year, and as we head into autumn, I'm seeing more and more of this fragrance note popping up. It's fruitness makes it a great note to wear as we transition from summer into autumn, and it brings a tart burst of sweetness with a woody and almost creamy facet. Think of a French crème de cassis cocktail, or an autumnal walk through the British countryside.
One of my favourite new autumn perfumes is Byredo Future Memories, which has a juicy blackcurrant accord wrapped in velvety orris butter and creamy vanilla that radiates with a warm, golden and subtly fruity aura. I've been complimented on it every time I wear it. Additionally, I was one of the first to smell this new perfume from Matiere Premiere in Grasse, where perfumer Aurélien Guichard told me he was inspired by the nostalgia of the fruit for Black Currant. Combined with oud, this feels elevated, sophisticated and smouldering on the skin, with earthy patchouli and leather.
After observing the newest fragrance launches, it's hard to ignore how many have drawn inspiration from the elements, and it feels like a welcome invitation to not only head into the great outdoors but also bring that grounding sense of calm to our day-to-day, too—it's time to touch grass.
Take Aesop's new Unforseen Aer, which captures the bracing air that whips atop a mountain with a mineral, fresh yet spicy scent. Like bottled mountain air, this herbaceous scent clears your mind and grounds you with every spritz. Or Jo Malone London's Sea Salt & Bergamot, which quite literally feels like you're at the seaside, with sparkling and invigorating bergamot and salt that are both uplifting and calming at once. This instantly brings to mind crashing waves, sparkling waters and the rhythmic pull of the tide that makes a trip to the coast so calming for the soul and your senses.
Florals? For autumn? Kind of. The scent of the iris flower actually comes from its roots, as opposed to the flower itself, but it's been cropping up in a flurry of new perfumes for autumn. Iris is renowned for being one of the most expensive materials in perfumery, and the powdery scent makes for an elegant autumn fragrance that will undoubtedly make you smell luxurious.
One of the best iris perfume launches of late is Guerlain L’Heure Bleue. Inspired by the shade of blue that fills the sky just as the sun sets and before nightfall arrives, it captures the calmness of a vast sky at blue hour with iris and an ozonic accord that feels like a breath of fresh air. Meanwhile, Creed's new Iris Debonair is a devastatingly elegant scent that combines powdery iris with lavender and smooth, creamy sandalwood.
Key notes: Bergamot, absinthe, pink pepper, cardamom, English lavender, violet leaf, fig pulp accord, French iris pallida, ambrette, amberwood
4. Vanilla 2.0
Whilst vanilla can be divisive if you're not traditionally a fan of gourmand perfumes, this autumn might be the time it changes your mind. Rather than being syrupy sweet and cloying, autumn 2026's take on vanilla is smooth, smouldering and distinctively grown-up.
Bottega Veneta's Ricordami is inspired by Italian gelato and has a vanilla creaminess that is tempered with smouldering rum that makes it less saccharine and more sophisticated. Then we have Phlur's Vanilla Canyon, which takes the smoothness of vanilla and grounds it in oak wood, velvety plum and earthy patchouli that feels like throwing on your favourite brown suede jacket. If you don't already have one, prepare to develop a real sweet tooth for these autumn perfumes.
After months of heatwaves over the summer, I'm not surprised that Google searches for rain perfumes are up over 5,000% right now—it seems almost everyone is craving a refreshing scent to see them into autumn. And right on cue, petrichor-inspired perfumes are on the forecast, with brands launching scents that capture the refreshing, air-cleansing scent that fills the air after a downpour. Uni's new Rain fragrance smells like the scent of a forest after rainfall, with citrus and grounding vetiver, and Loewe's Smoky Rain captures the calmness after the storm with a smoky twist of incense and radiant amber.
Key notes: Bergamot, pink pepper, incense, amber, patchouli, white musk
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With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.