Confirmed: This Is the French Fragrance to Wear If You Want to Smell Rich This Fall

Look, I get it. Smelling "rich" is entirely subjective. Some people swear there's nothing fancier than a whiff of jasmine, while others reach for a smoky cognac-infused bottle when they want to smell sophisticated. It all boils down to your olfactory memories, or the link between a scent and its lavish past. It's the leathery smell of a luxury handbag or the powdery musk of your mother's signature red lipstick. For me? Iris smells wildly expensive. I associate it with a well-loved cashmere sweater, one you'd find draped over the shoulders of a woman who somehow always looks put-together—classic, soft, and painfully chic.
When I saw that Guerlain's newest scent (its first women's fragrance launch in almost 10 years, by the way) put the pretty note in the forefront, I knew I'd consider it a rich-smelling staple. Five weeks later, I firmly stand by the assessment. In fact, I'd go so far as to say that the fragrance makes you smell like an effortlessly chic French lady. After all, this is Guerlain we're talking about! If you're on the hunt for a new signature scent this season, I'd highly suggest scrolling ahead.
Smells like: Crisp autumn air caressing your skin at twilight
As I mentioned, the perfume calls upon two special types of iris—a butter and a tincture, to be exact. These unique forms express differently on the skin, according to master perfumer Delphine Jelk, Guerlain's director of perfume creation. The proprietary tincture, which took Jelk three years to create, is "more airy, more diffusive, more immediate," she says. "It is a top note. It brings freshness, lightness, and an additional soul that envelops the entire fragrance, whereas iris butter is denser and sits more at the heart of the composition." Both types give the fragrance its noticeably soft, creamy, suede-like aroma without overpowering the senses. "Like an Impressionist painting, the fragrance has a strong presence but never overwhelms," Jelk adds.
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While the first spritz may remind you of the petal-soft cheeks of your grandmother, it won't make you smell like powdery makeup. That's because Jelk included a contemporary blend of vanilla and Ambroxan in the composition, which cuts through the tenderness of the iris, marshmallow, and orange blossom. "Their combination is delicious," she notes. "Ambroxan brings a skin-like sensuality, almost salty, which tempers the sweetness of vanilla. Together, they create the effect of warm, sun-kissed skin."
She then spiked it with an ozonic accord powered by a synthetic aquatic molecule called Cascalone, which evokes fresh air. "I wanted to express a contrast between warmth and freshness, between the sensuality of fragrance on skin and the cool air that creates a shiver," she shares. This contrast gives it a touch of mystery that you can't quite put your finger on, which makes it even more alluring. In fact, the very first day I wore it home from the office, my husband immediately asked me if I tried a new fragrance. When I asked him to describe what he likes about it (a beauty editor's version of a pop quiz), he replied, "I can't explain it, but it smells really nice."
Essentially, the result is meant to transport you to a breezy twilight evening, when your skin clings to the day's warmth yet the air around you feels unmistakably crisp. Jelk describes it as "that precise moment when day is gone and night has not yet arrived—a moment of transition." Late August is a collective moment of transition. Summer hasn't totally disappeared from the rearview, yet the earthy color palettes and sumptuous fabrics of fall have already dominated the zeitgeist. L'Heure Bleue is the perfect scent to mark that shift, as it's not overwhelmingly summery (read: bright) or densely autumn coded. "It is this contrast—between warmth and freshness, between intimacy and air—that makes it so right for that moment at the end of summer, when one season gently slips into another," Jelk agrees. Consider it the happy medium that makes you smell rich year-round.
Shop Guerlain's L'Heure Bleue
Guerlain
L'Heure Bleue Eau de Parfum
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Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.