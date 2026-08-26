I Genuinely Thought This Velvety Fragrance Was $350—It’s $15, and I Can’t Stop Spraying It

The invite was simple: an exclusive beauty preview with Jérôme Epinette. No further brand details, except that it would be an "exciting new beauty launch" and an opportunity to hear directly from the French master perfumer himself. Considering Epinette is responsible for viral hits like Byredo Bal D'Afrique, Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '62, and Lore Disfruta, I certainly felt intrigued to RSVP. Upon arrival, the brand remained shrouded in mystery as my fellow editors and I streamed through a factory line of unlabeled fragrances, swapping blotters and comparing favorites.
My personal pick? A warm, slightly sweet composition positioned next to a bouquet of delicate white flowers—a hint that the blend would likely include jasmine. Sultry jasmine perfumes are what I reach for when I want to drive people wild, so I'm not surprised that I gravitated towards this particular blend. The elegant fragrance note is also known for making any perfume smell expensive, which got my wheels turning. Was this a luxury launch? It certainly smelled opulent, like it could easily cost upwards of $300.
"My starting point is always the same: What is the emotion, and what is the story I want the fragrance to tell?" Epinotte tells me of his creative process. "I don't begin by thinking that an accessible fragrance should be less creative or less sophisticated… For me, the important thing is having a strong signature. You can achieve that through contrast, through texture, through the way you balance familiar notes with something unexpected." Hence why his $15 body mists for ONBC smell just as expensive as my go-to designer blends. Epinette just has the ability to create scent magic with virtually any raw materials. "It's not about one expensive ingredient. It's about creating dimension, texture and contrast," he adds. "When the opening, heart and base work beautifully together, a fragrance can feel polished and sophisticated at any price."
When it comes to Suede Embrace, Epinette combines lighter notes like aldehydes and honey with creamy florals (like jasmine) and a warm base of amber, patchouli, and white musks. "That contrast between airy and warm is what makes it so addictive," he shares. "I think Suede Embrace could really surprise people. I wanted it to feel like skin wrapped in suede." It certainly surprised me, especially when I found out that the complex, sophisticated blend was tagged at $15 (or $8 if you snag the 3-ounce bottle).
I highly suggest you try the musky, velvety fragrance for yourself (it really does smell like luxe suede!), but for those craving something a little more enveloping, Epinette recommends pairing it with Vanilla Crush—a textured take on vanilla with black pepper, orange blossom, bergamot, and pistachio. "As vanilla continues to resonate with consumers, I’m always interested in finding ways to make it feel less expected," he explains. "What I like about Vanilla Crush is the tension. It has the warmth and comfort you want from vanilla, but there’s also a freshness and spice that keeps it from feeling too sweet or familiar. It has a lot of personality and keeps evolving as you wear it."
His other go-to layering combinations include Suede Embrace and Fresh Splash for "something fresh and sensual" or Sorbet D'Lish and Floral Sweet, which has a juicy, playful vibe. The great thing about a body mist format is that you can't really overdo the application; because they contain a lower fragrance oil concentration than an eau de parfum, you can feel free to experiment with different duos without overwhelming your senses. That also means you might want to snag the smaller 3-ounce size for on-the-go touch-ups, as body mists do tend to evaporate quicker. And trust me, as someone who literally can't stop spraying Suede Embrace, you'll be glad you have one in your bag at all times.
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.