Prediction: Every Fashion Person Will Be Wearing This New Perfume in Autumn

As a beauty editor, I'm lucky enough to get my hands on new perfume launches before anyone else. This is so I have lots of time to test the fragrances and decide which ones I think will be trending for the season ahead. So, although it's still August, I've already found my autumn perfume of choice, and I just know that everyone will be talking about this scent come September.
Although it's only just launched, I've been wearing this perfume since the start of July, and I can't tell you how many compliments I've had. Whilst I personally loved spritzing it through the summer months, the rich, heady aroma is particularly fitting for the change in seasons. The scent in question? Byredo Future Memories. Whether you're already a fan of Byredo perfumes, or are totally new to the brand, I highly suggest you keep scrolling for my full review...
First impressions: A captivating scent that takes vanilla to new heights.
Smells like: A cosy autumnal day spent wandering round the streets of Soho.
If it were an outfit: A vintage suede jacket.
If it were a makeup product: A brown smoky eyeshadow palette.
The first thing I noticed when spritzing this fragrance was its unique take on vanilla. It doesn't have that typically sweet, gourmand scent. Instead, a base of vanilla liquor accord, ambrofix and musks creates incredible depth, cocooning the senses in this soft yet rich aroma. However, the opening itself is crisp and juicy, with notes of blackcurrant and galbanum adding a green, earthy element. Again, totally unexpected, but when this green element meets the creamy, musky vanilla base, it comes together in the most beautiful of ways.
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Before reading up on the fragrance, I thought there were notes of tobacco, but I actually think it's the boozy undertone that makes me think of cosy pubs and roaring fires.
What's really striking about this scent is how it settles on the skin. The vanilla shines through, yet it still maintains that green, almost woody element that keeps it from veering into overly gourmand territory. Plus, the heady base means it lasts all day long.
It's the kind of fragrance that has people gravitating towards you before you've even entered the room, and in true Byredo style, the bottle is just as appealing. It's these reasons alone that I know every fashion person will be wearing this perfume in autumn.
Key notes: Rose petals, cedarwood, vetiver, silk musk
If you gravitate towards woody scents in autumn, then this is the Byredo perfume for you.
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Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.