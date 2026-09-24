With autumn finally here and temperatures finally starting to drop, it’s time to pack away my sandals until next spring and replace them with some warmer alternatives. Now you might initially be thinking that I’ll be pulling out a pair of boots, and although I’m very loyal to them throughout winter and early spring, after a long heatwave here in the UK, they still feel too warm for the current weather. Not to mention that I find them much harder to style with my jeans, skirts and tailored trousers. So, for autumn 2026 specifically, I’m on the hunt for some stylish flat shoes to see me through until it gets really chilly at the end of the year.
My first port of call for inspiration? The runway, of course, and the autumn/winter 2026 shows were filled with a plethora of different flat-shoe trends that are set to dominate the upcoming season. And you’ll be pleased to know that there’s something to suit everyone, from easy slip-on mules that minimalists will love to statement-making faux fur styles that every maximalist dresser will be wearing this season.
And after hours of scrolling through the look books of my favourite designers, I’ve narrowed my attention down to the five standout trends that everyone will be wearing this autumn. But the best part? I’ve rounded them up for you below.
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Keep scrolling to discover the five flat-shoe trends set to dominate autumn 2026.
5 Flat Shoe Trends I'm Wearing Instead of Boots This Autumn
1. Slide-On Mules
Style notes: With comfort at the forefront of my mind this season, now is the perfect time to hop on the slide-on mule that designers are backing for autumn 2026. They’re comfortable, easy to style and, most importantly, will never go out of style. And don’t just take it from me; the likes of Zimmerman and Magda Butrym are also big fans of the backless mule trend.
Shop the Trend:
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Ballerimu Bow-Detailed Suede Slip-Ons
Simple, chic and so easy to style.
ysl
Le Loafer mules
I've had my eye on the classic YSL Le Loafers for a while, but these are just as polished.
ZARA
Leather Slingback Shoes - Chocolate Brown - 2
Wear with jeans, skirts and dresses alike.
Coach
Sculpted C Soft Mule
These will go with everything.
2. Faux-Fur
Style notes: Cosy season has officially started, and I can’t think of a trend that encapsulates this better than the faux fur flat shoe. Not only do they feel extremely warm and comfortable, but they’re also an easy way to dress up classic jeans, dresses, or skirts if you’re more of a pared-back dresser like me.
Shop the Trend:
Miu Miu
Mohair Ballerinas
Don't these look so cosy?
Max Mara
Shearling loafers
Shearling loafers? Sign me up!
Prada
Shearling Ballerinas
These also come in black and tan.
Axel Arigato
Tact shearling-effect sneakers
Imagine this with a cream cashmere knit and ecru jeans.
3. Violet Purple
Style notes: Throughout autumn, I tend to stick to neutral hues like black or brown, but the bright purple colour that I spotted on the autumn/winter runways is calling to me. It’s sure to earn you compliments and is an easy way to add interest to an otherwise neutral outfit, but something about this colour still manages to feel extremely expensive and wearable. Consider me convinced.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Blaine Flat
I'd style these with black tailored trousers and a purple knit for the office.
loewe
Double L Loafer
Just so cool.
Alaïa
Velvet ballet flats
Alaïa never lets me down.
celine
Aura Loafer
So sleek.
4. Snake Print
Style notes: For autumn 2026, fashion people have their eyes set on a classic pattern that both minimalists and maximalists can get behind. Enter the snake print flats. With a pattern that’s bold enough to add interest to an outfit, but a colour palette that remains neutral and easy to style, I have a feeling that we’ll be seeing snake ballet flats, trainers and more everywhere this season.
Shop the Trend:
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66 Trainers
The viral Mexico 66 trainers now come in this chic snake print.
H&M
Mules
No one will guess these are from the high street, or under £30 at that!
TOMMY HILFIGER
Snake Print Leather Trainers
These will elevate even the simplest of outfits.
Le Monde Béryl
Classic Regency Ballet Flats
I'm very into this darker snake-print design.
5. Embellished
Style notes: Looking for an easy way to add some texture to your autumn outfits? The embroidered flat shoe trend has you covered. Showcased on the catwalk by the likes of Miu Miu and Absent Findings, the pretty footwear trend feels perfect for all of my upcoming formal events without me having to pull out an uncomfy pair of heels.
Shop the Trend:
Miu Miu
Bubble Embroidered Technical Fabric and Suede Sneakers
Straight from the runway.
M&S
Suede Studded Tie Ballet Pumps
I cannot believe these are a high-street find. Well done, M&S.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.