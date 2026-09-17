The Hottest Sneakers of 2026 Have Arrived, and They're Impossible to Get

There are sneakers you buy because you need them, sneakers you buy because they are everywhere, and sneakers that seem to disappear the moment they arrive. Enter the Celine/Reebok Freestyle Lo: the sneakers that have turned one of Reebok's most recognizable silhouettes into a cult item. First introduced by Reebok in 1982 and long associated with the era of aerobics, the Freestyle Lo has now been given a distinctly Parisian makeover under Celine Creative Director Michael Rider, and suddenly, sneakers with four decades of history feel like the most covetable shoes of the season.
The premise is pretty brilliant. Take the archival Freestyle Lo, strip it back to its essential shape, reinterpret it in supple lambskin, add Celine's unmistakable branding, and offer it in a tightly edited palette ranging from optic white and black to butter yellow, peanut, oxblood, and fluo red. Rider's vision for Celine has been through the lens of Parisian style codes and American heritage, and nowhere is that comingling more apparent than here.
The Celine/Reebok partnership officially arrived in September, transforming the sportswear classic into a luxury collector's item. After the launch, sizes and colorways disappeared rapidly, with the sneakers selling through much of their stock almost immediately in some markets. In other words, the hardest part may not be deciding whether you want the shoes—it may be finding a pair.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.