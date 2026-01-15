I Just Tried M&S's New Activewear Collection—These are the Pieces I Genuinely Recommend

I write this fresh from lamenting my achy muscles to my colleagues. Between reaquainting myself with treadmill sessions and topping up my Spotify with particularly peppy playlists, January’s annual fitness renaissance is in its stride. And if my on-again, off-again relationship with exercise has taught me anything, it’s that there’s no stronger motivator to get back to the gym than a brand-new outfit. So when the task of testing new-season activewear landed on my desk, it proved to be exactly the push I needed.
A long-time devotee of Marks & Spencer for my everyday staples, it felt only right to turn to the brand once again—this time for workout wear. Their activewear collection is extensive, spanning everything from jackets and leggings to trousers and sports bras, and I was genuinely taken aback by just how considered and stylish the offering felt. Armed with the intention of trying some of their chicest bits, I headed to the fitting rooms with enthusiasm. For reference, I tried tops in Medium, UK 10s on the bottom and sports bras in a size Large—all of which fit perfectly (spoiler: one outfit came home with me).
While the premium look and feel stood out immediately, it was the price point that really sealed the deal. With several standout pieces coming in under £30, this is a collection I’d wholeheartedly recommend if you’re keen to refresh your workout wardrobe while January purse strings remain tightened.
Read on for my honest reviews of M&S’s new-in activewear—including the full look I couldn’t resist taking home.
1. Funnel Neck Running Top and Wrap Waist Yoga Leggings:
My Review: I was instantly drawn to the thumb-hole detailing on this black quarter-zip running top. There’s something inherently comforting about cocooning your hands—especially when you’re bracing yourself for a cold-weather run. Unsurprisingly, this was the piece I walked out of M&S with. Beyond the thumb holes, I loved the depth of the zip, which can be pulled down to the chest to allow for airflow mid-run. And while jet black might not be the most exciting shade, it’s the colour I gravitate towards time and again—activewear included.
Paired with M&S’s buttery-soft wrap-waist yoga leggings, this duo feels like a reliable foundation for easing back into a fitness routine. Unlike glossy, scuba-style leggings, these have a softer, more matte finish—so that I’d happily style them with knee-high boots on off-duty days.
Shop the Look:
Marks & Spencer
Ultraheat Funnel Neck Running Top
Sizes: 6 - 24.
Colours: Black and green.
Material: 84% polyester, 16% elastane.
Pros
Boasts thoughtful details like a funnel-neck
Includes practical thumb hole cut outs
Cons
No pockets
Marks & Spencer
Go Balance Wrap Waist Yoga Leggings
Sizes: 6 - 24.
Colours: Black.
Material: 78% polyester, 22% elastane.
Pros
Cross-over waistband adds interest to the high-waisted cut
My Review: For its price, this padded jacket feels surprisingly luxurious. From the diamond-quilted texture and elegant wrap fastening to the piped hem detailing, it’s a piece that wouldn’t look out of place far beyond the gym. The powder-rose hue, combined with practical side pockets, makes it particularly appealing for low-impact workouts and post-class errands alike.
Styled with the coordinating flared leggings and a tonal longline sports bra in a slightly lighter shade, this three-piece ensemble had me seriously considering booking a Pilates class on the spot.
While the thick quilts ensure a snug finish, this would be tricky to layer under a coat on frostier days.
Marks & Spencer
Go Balance Rib Panel Fitted Crop Vest
Sizes: 6 - 18.
Colours: Mushroom, Slate Blue, Haze Green.
Material: 78% polyester, 22% elastane.
Pros
The longline sports bra offers more coverage than a traditional crop—making it ideal as a light layer
Cons
I found that this different offer quite as much support as I would have liked for a run, but would be great for a yoga flow.
Marks & Spencer
Go Balance Foldover Waist Flared Leggings
Sizes: 6 - 24.
Colours: Brown Haze, Black, Nightshade.
Material: 78% polyester, 22% elastane.
Pros
Flared cuts offers flattering cut
Buttery soft finish
Comfortable, waisted cut
Cons
No pockets
3. Scoop Neck Seamless Fitted Crop Top + High Waisted Leggings:
My Review: I’ve been on the hunt for a long-sleeve top to see me through chilly January runs, and this scoop-neck style is a strong contender. Rendered in a deep midnight blue, it offers a subtle injection of colour while still aligning with my preference for understated activewear. I opted for a size M, which fit perfectly, and paired it with the coordinating leggings in a UK 10 for a streamlined, pulled-together look.
Shop the Look:
Marks & Spencer
Jacquard Crew Neck Top
Sizes: XS - XL.
Colours: Nightshade, pale pink.
Materials: 94% polyamide, 6% elastane.
Pros
Comfortable fit that moves seamlessly with you.
Chic shade that's easy to wear
Cons
Whilst this is great for an outdoors right, you may overheat on the treadmill.
Marks & Spencer
Scoop Neck Seamless Fitted Crop Top
Sizes: XS - XL.
Colours: Nightshade, pale pink
Materials: 94% polyamide, 6% elastane
Pros
Non-boring neutral.
Comfortable, non-compressive fit.
Cons
Whilst I would reach for this for yoga, I wouldn't wear it on a run.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.