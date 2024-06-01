15 Summer Accessories That Are Already Viral

@juliesfi green outfit with floral mesh flats
(Image credit: @juliesfi; @hannahlewisstylist)
It's only June, yet I can already call out countless viral, summer-ready accessories off the top of my head. Bags, shoes, necklaces—you name it. Some, like the Khaite Marcy flats and Miu Miu rainbow crochet bag, are super specific, and others leave slightly more wiggle room. Think a Dragon Diffusion tote in any shape, size, or colour; A.Emery sandals; and any Celine bag of the raffia variety.

Of course, the one thing that brings them all together is the fact that everyone is already wearing them and will undoubtedly continue to do so through high summer (and quite possibly beyond). To see and shop all 15 pieces that made the cut—in no particular order—simply keep scrolling. Before you ask, if you're having trouble getting your hands on any of these incredibly popular items, I'd recommend a third-party fashion source. A few of my favourites include @ThreadsStyling, @VestiaireCo and @Cocoonclub!

1. Khaite Embroidered Mesh Flats

@juliesfi outfit picture in green silky set and Khaite mesh flats.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: Leave it to Khaite to take the mesh-flats trend to new heights.

KHAITE, Beige 'the Marcy' Ballerina Flats
KHAITE
Beige 'the Marcy' Ballerina Flats

The perfect wedding guest shoe for when you don't feel like wearing heels.

2. Miu Miu Rainbow Crochet Bag

@threadsstyling miu miu raffia tote bag

(Image credit: @threadsstyling)

Style Notes: Every summer, we wait to see which raffia bags are blowing up —this oversize Miu Miu tote is on everyone's radar this season, perfect for lugging everything from laptops to beach towels.

Logo Woven Leather-Trimmed Tote Bag
Miu Miu
Logo Woven Leather-Trimmed Tote Bag

My dream holiday bag.

3. Dragon Diffusion Tote Bag

@monikh outfit picture with woven tote.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: Although Dragon Diffusion was once an "if you know, you know" accessory brand, it's no surprise that the masses have caught wind of the brand, and it's perfectly crafted woven totes in a range of shapes and sizes are suddenly everywhere.

Womens Dragon Diffusion Burgundy Large Leather Woven Santa Croce Tote Bag | Harrods Uk
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Burgundy Large Leather Woven Santa Croce Tote Bag

Such a gorgeous colour!

4. Chanel Flip-Flops

@threadsstyling Chanel flip-flops.

(Image credit: @threadsstyling)

Style Notes: Any time Chanel comes out with a new take on an old essential, you know it's going to blow up—as is the case with these velvet flip-flops.

Chanel, Velvet Flats
Chanel
Velvet Flats

Simple but so elegant.

5. Zara Shell Necklace

@hannahlewisstylist outfit selfie with Zara shell necklace.

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Style Notes: It's Zara, it's statement-making, it's trendy, it's a shell, and it's £23—need I say more?

Snail Shell Rope Necklace
ZARA
Snail Shell Rope Necklace

I'll be taking this with me on all of my beach holidays.

6. J.Crew Raffia Ruffle Tote

@lefevrediary photo of j.crew raffia tote hanging on door handle.

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Style Notes: I've seen this on my feed so much lately, and honestly, I'm on the cusp of ordering one myself. It's just so cute!

Small Raffia Ruffle-Hem Bag
J.Crew
Small Raffia Ruffle-Hem Bag

The ruffle hem on this bag is adorable.

7. Alaïa Mesh Ballet Flats

@_jeanettemadsen_ mirror selfie in Alaïa mesh flats.

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Style Notes: The hype surrounding Alaïa's mesh flats did not seem to be dying down, and now that they come in white, it's game over.

Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
ALAIA
Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

These go out of stock so quickly, so act fast!

8. Staud Tommy Bag

@ariannabaq outfit pic with Staud beaded bag.

(Image credit: @ariannabaq)

Style Notes: This adorable, beaded bag is constantly coming out in new prints and colours, and it's always a favourite among the fashion girlies for summer.

Tommy Faux Leather-Trimmed Beaded Satin Shoulder Bag
STAUD
Tommy Satin Shoulder Bag

The Tommy bag comes in so many different designs, but this one is definitely my favourite.

9. Gucci Luggage

Gucci luggage and duffle aerial shot.

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Style Notes: The newest, coolest travel accessories are undoubtedly from Gucci's latest luggage drop.

Gucci Savoy Duffle Bag
Gucci
Savoy Duffle Bag

The ultimate travel bag.

10. Longchamp x K.Jacques Sandals

@juliesfi with a raffia longchamp bag and sandals

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: Longchamp has given us countless covetable bags over the years, but this season we have eyes on their sandals.

Longchamp, Sandals
LONGCHAMP X K.JACQUES
Sandals

Wear with dresses, jeans, shorts...everything!

11. Jenny Bird Puffy Heart Necklace

@majawyh outfit selfie in loose clothes and puffy heart necklace

(Image credit: @majawyh)

Style Notes: It's not just New Yorkers who are loving this adorable statement necklace. It's everyone.

X Revolve Puffy Heart Chain Necklace
Jenny Bird
X Revolve Puffy Heart Chain Necklace

Use this statement necklace to elevate your white shirt and jeans combo.

12. Loewe Sunglasses

@mimi.orere wearing Loewe sunglasses

(Image credit: @mimi.orere)

Style Notes: These sunglasses are fairly subdued for Loewe, and much more wearable than some of the brand's more statement styles—which is why they've been everywhere on Instagram since spring.

LOEWE , Rectangular sunglasses
LOEWE
Rectangular sunglasses

Effortlessly chic.

13. A.Emery Sandals

@_jessicaskye mirror selfie in A.Emery sandals.

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: I love every shoe style this brand makes, but my favourites have to be the Jalen (seen above) and the Shel.

Jalen Leather Sandals
A.EMERY
Jalen Leather Sandals

The additional straps on this pair make them so elevated.

14. Prada Crochet Tote Bag

@threadsstyling Prada raffia totes.

(Image credit: @threadsstyling)

Style Notes: Like Celine, Prada has been on the crochet-tote game for quite some time now, so whether you have one from seasons past or a newer model, you're winning at the game of fashion.

Prada, Crochet Tote Bag
Prada
Crochet Tote Bag

The black and khaki versions of this bag are just as cute.

15. Adidas Trainers

@eggcanvas outfit pic in summer dress with Adidas Sambas.

(Image credit: @eggcanvas)

Style Notes: It wouldn't be a viral accessory roundup without a pair of Adidas, would it? Of course, we're now loving both the Sambas and the Gazelles for summer.

Samba Og Suede and Metallic Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Samba Og Suede and Metallic Leather Sneakers

I'll be taking a cue from Erica and wearing my Sambas with maxi dresses this summer.

This post was published at an earlier date on Who What Wear US and has since been updated.

Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
Editor-at-Large

Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
Editor-at-Large

