15 Summer Accessories That Are Already Viral

It's only June, yet I can already call out countless viral, summer-ready accessories off the top of my head. Bags, shoes, necklaces—you name it. Some, like the Khaite Marcy flats and Miu Miu rainbow crochet bag, are super specific, and others leave slightly more wiggle room. Think a Dragon Diffusion tote in any shape, size, or colour; A.Emery sandals; and any Celine bag of the raffia variety.

Of course, the one thing that brings them all together is the fact that everyone is already wearing them and will undoubtedly continue to do so through high summer (and quite possibly beyond). To see and shop all 15 pieces that made the cut—in no particular order—simply keep scrolling. Before you ask, if you're having trouble getting your hands on any of these incredibly popular items, I'd recommend a third-party fashion source. A few of my favourites include @ThreadsStyling, @VestiaireCo and @Cocoonclub!

1. Khaite Embroidered Mesh Flats

Style Notes: Leave it to Khaite to take the mesh-flats trend to new heights.

KHAITE Beige 'the Marcy' Ballerina Flats £840 SHOP NOW The perfect wedding guest shoe for when you don't feel like wearing heels.

2. Miu Miu Rainbow Crochet Bag

Style Notes: Every summer, we wait to see which raffia bags are blowing up —this oversize Miu Miu tote is on everyone's radar this season, perfect for lugging everything from laptops to beach towels.

Miu Miu Logo Woven Leather-Trimmed Tote Bag £1150 SHOP NOW My dream holiday bag.

3. Dragon Diffusion Tote Bag

Style Notes: Although Dragon Diffusion was once an "if you know, you know" accessory brand, it's no surprise that the masses have caught wind of the brand, and it's perfectly crafted woven totes in a range of shapes and sizes are suddenly everywhere.

DRAGON DIFFUSION Burgundy Large Leather Woven Santa Croce Tote Bag £380 SHOP NOW Such a gorgeous colour!

4. Chanel Flip-Flops

Style Notes: Any time Chanel comes out with a new take on an old essential, you know it's going to blow up—as is the case with these velvet flip-flops.

Chanel Velvet Flats £1553 SHOP NOW Simple but so elegant.

5. Zara Shell Necklace

Style Notes: It's Zara, it's statement-making, it's trendy, it's a shell, and it's £23—need I say more?

ZARA Snail Shell Rope Necklace £23 SHOP NOW I'll be taking this with me on all of my beach holidays.

6. J.Crew Raffia Ruffle Tote

Style Notes: I've seen this on my feed so much lately, and honestly, I'm on the cusp of ordering one myself. It's just so cute!

J.Crew Small Raffia Ruffle-Hem Bag £110 SHOP NOW The ruffle hem on this bag is adorable.

7. Alaïa Mesh Ballet Flats

Style Notes: The hype surrounding Alaïa's mesh flats did not seem to be dying down, and now that they come in white, it's game over.

ALAIA Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats £650 SHOP NOW These go out of stock so quickly, so act fast!

8. Staud Tommy Bag

Style Notes: This adorable, beaded bag is constantly coming out in new prints and colours, and it's always a favourite among the fashion girlies for summer.

STAUD Tommy Satin Shoulder Bag £285 SHOP NOW The Tommy bag comes in so many different designs, but this one is definitely my favourite.

9. Gucci Luggage

Style Notes: The newest, coolest travel accessories are undoubtedly from Gucci's latest luggage drop.

Gucci Savoy Duffle Bag £2420 SHOP NOW The ultimate travel bag.

10. Longchamp x K.Jacques Sandals

Style Notes: Longchamp has given us countless covetable bags over the years, but this season we have eyes on their sandals.

LONGCHAMP X K.JACQUES Sandals £270 SHOP NOW Wear with dresses, jeans, shorts...everything!

11. Jenny Bird Puffy Heart Necklace

Style Notes: It's not just New Yorkers who are loving this adorable statement necklace. It's everyone.

Jenny Bird X Revolve Puffy Heart Chain Necklace £153 SHOP NOW Use this statement necklace to elevate your white shirt and jeans combo.

12. Loewe Sunglasses

Style Notes: These sunglasses are fairly subdued for Loewe, and much more wearable than some of the brand's more statement styles—which is why they've been everywhere on Instagram since spring.

LOEWE Rectangular sunglasses £310 SHOP NOW Effortlessly chic.

13. A.Emery Sandals

Style Notes: I love every shoe style this brand makes, but my favourites have to be the Jalen (seen above) and the Shel.

A.EMERY Jalen Leather Sandals £170 SHOP NOW The additional straps on this pair make them so elevated.

14. Prada Crochet Tote Bag

Style Notes: Like Celine, Prada has been on the crochet-tote game for quite some time now, so whether you have one from seasons past or a newer model, you're winning at the game of fashion.

Prada Crochet Tote Bag £1290 SHOP NOW The black and khaki versions of this bag are just as cute.

15. Adidas Trainers

Style Notes: It wouldn't be a viral accessory roundup without a pair of Adidas, would it? Of course, we're now loving both the Sambas and the Gazelles for summer.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba Og Suede and Metallic Leather Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW I'll be taking a cue from Erica and wearing my Sambas with maxi dresses this summer.

