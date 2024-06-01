15 Summer Accessories That Are Already Viral
It's only June, yet I can already call out countless viral, summer-ready accessories off the top of my head. Bags, shoes, necklaces—you name it. Some, like the Khaite Marcy flats and Miu Miu rainbow crochet bag, are super specific, and others leave slightly more wiggle room. Think a Dragon Diffusion tote in any shape, size, or colour; A.Emery sandals; and any Celine bag of the raffia variety.
Of course, the one thing that brings them all together is the fact that everyone is already wearing them and will undoubtedly continue to do so through high summer (and quite possibly beyond). To see and shop all 15 pieces that made the cut—in no particular order—simply keep scrolling. Before you ask, if you're having trouble getting your hands on any of these incredibly popular items, I'd recommend a third-party fashion source. A few of my favourites include @ThreadsStyling, @VestiaireCo and @Cocoonclub!
1. Khaite Embroidered Mesh Flats
Style Notes: Leave it to Khaite to take the mesh-flats trend to new heights.
The perfect wedding guest shoe for when you don't feel like wearing heels.
2. Miu Miu Rainbow Crochet Bag
Style Notes: Every summer, we wait to see which raffia bags are blowing up —this oversize Miu Miu tote is on everyone's radar this season, perfect for lugging everything from laptops to beach towels.
3. Dragon Diffusion Tote Bag
Style Notes: Although Dragon Diffusion was once an "if you know, you know" accessory brand, it's no surprise that the masses have caught wind of the brand, and it's perfectly crafted woven totes in a range of shapes and sizes are suddenly everywhere.
4. Chanel Flip-Flops
Style Notes: Any time Chanel comes out with a new take on an old essential, you know it's going to blow up—as is the case with these velvet flip-flops.
5. Zara Shell Necklace
Style Notes: It's Zara, it's statement-making, it's trendy, it's a shell, and it's £23—need I say more?
6. J.Crew Raffia Ruffle Tote
Style Notes: I've seen this on my feed so much lately, and honestly, I'm on the cusp of ordering one myself. It's just so cute!
7. Alaïa Mesh Ballet Flats
Style Notes: The hype surrounding Alaïa's mesh flats did not seem to be dying down, and now that they come in white, it's game over.
8. Staud Tommy Bag
Style Notes: This adorable, beaded bag is constantly coming out in new prints and colours, and it's always a favourite among the fashion girlies for summer.
The Tommy bag comes in so many different designs, but this one is definitely my favourite.
9. Gucci Luggage
Style Notes: The newest, coolest travel accessories are undoubtedly from Gucci's latest luggage drop.
10. Longchamp x K.Jacques Sandals
Style Notes: Longchamp has given us countless covetable bags over the years, but this season we have eyes on their sandals.
11. Jenny Bird Puffy Heart Necklace
Style Notes: It's not just New Yorkers who are loving this adorable statement necklace. It's everyone.
Use this statement necklace to elevate your white shirt and jeans combo.
12. Loewe Sunglasses
Style Notes: These sunglasses are fairly subdued for Loewe, and much more wearable than some of the brand's more statement styles—which is why they've been everywhere on Instagram since spring.
13. A.Emery Sandals
Style Notes: I love every shoe style this brand makes, but my favourites have to be the Jalen (seen above) and the Shel.
14. Prada Crochet Tote Bag
Style Notes: Like Celine, Prada has been on the crochet-tote game for quite some time now, so whether you have one from seasons past or a newer model, you're winning at the game of fashion.
15. Adidas Trainers
Style Notes: It wouldn't be a viral accessory roundup without a pair of Adidas, would it? Of course, we're now loving both the Sambas and the Gazelles for summer.
I'll be taking a cue from Erica and wearing my Sambas with maxi dresses this summer.
This post was published at an earlier date on Who What Wear US and has since been updated.
