The NYFW Report: 6 Trends to Know For Spring 2025

And just like that, New York Fashion Week has come to a close! Despite having a smaller-than-usual schedule this season, there was no shortage of captivating looks and star-studded moments. To name a few: Alaïa took over the iconic spiraled floors of the Guggenheim with pleated micro skirts, sculptural dresses, and, of course, Rihanna in attendance. Tommy Hilfiger showed a nautical-inspired collection on Pete Davidson and Colin Jost's ferry, finished with a surprise performance from Wu-Tang Clan. Coach took over the High Line with more big bags (clutches were the It item) and reminded everyone of the vibrant energy that runs through New York City. Toteme and Off-White departed from their usual location at Paris Fashion Week to show stateside for the very first time. Ralph Lauren brought the fashion set to the Hamptons and finished the night with a dinner at a one-night-only Polo Bar, solely built for the occasion.

Then there are designers like Tory Burch and Sandy Liang, whose shows Who What Wear eagerly await every season. Despite targeting different generations, both shows managed to capture everyone's attention, yet again. On Burch's runway, Alexa Chung walked in a sublime feather skirt, fresh off the high from her recent buzzy Madewell collaboration. Everyone was quick to raise their cameras to get a shot of her. Standout pieces included zebra-like printed dresses, pierced handbags, and the return of the Reva flat. Liang leaned into nostalgia with an ode to Totally Spies, making the older Sandy Girl a spy. There were satin suits, capri sets, and, as always, plenty of satin silhouettes.

Despite the range of designers that showed at New York Fashion Week this season, there were common themes throughout. Pale pink appeared at Khaite, Alaïa, and Brandon Maxwell while sheer fabrics came down the runways of Toteme and Tory Burch. Belts were layered and cinched in a myriad of ways at Ralph Lauren and Tibi, proving that sometimes the key to a powerful look is in the style. Keep scrolling to see the top fashion trends from New York Fashion Week for 2025.

1. Powder Pink

collage of runway model imagery

Sandy Liang, Alaïa and Khaite

Butter yellow and siren red just won't seem to quit, but there was a new fresh hue spotted on multiple runways—powder pink. Pastels aren't exactly groundbreaking for spring, but it was the array of silhouettes that designers offered in the pale tone that made the colour stand out among the rest.

Shop Powder Pink:

RIXO ⋆, Crystal - Powder Pink
RIXO ⋆
Crystal - Powder Pink

MANGO, Long Sleeved Cotton Shirt
MANGO
Long Sleeved Cotton Shirt

Bottega Veneta, Mini Hop
Bottega Veneta
Mini Hop

2. Sheer Joy

collage of runway model imagery

Brandon Maxwell, Tory Burch, and Toteme

If you've been paying attention to Who What Wear stories, you know that the sheer trend is something we've covered extensively. (How can you not after Carven's S/S 24 collection?) This season, designers are looking to carry the sultry look into 2025 by way of gauzy knits, see-through skirts, and semi-sheer dresses.

Shop Sheer Clothing:

& Other Stories, Sheer Ruffle Blouse
& Other Stories
Sheer Ruffle Blouse

St. Agni, Sheer Knit Column Midi Skirt
St. Agni
Sheer Knit Midi Skirt

Reformation, Olina Pant
Reformation
Olina Pant

3. Hero Capes

collage of runway model imagery

Tibi and Proenza Schouler

Capes are usually an autumn style, so it was interesting to see this many in the spring collections. Instead of coats, brands like Tibi and Proenza Schouler introduced the style built into tops and dresses, which flowed and flounced as the model walked down the runway.

Shop Capes:

Toteme, Double Leather Cape Black
Toteme
Double Leather Cape

ZARA, Zw Collection Multiway Cape
ZARA
Multiway Cape

COS, Wool-Blend Cape
COS
Wool-Blend Cape

4. In Her Clutches

collage of runway model imagery

Maria Mcmanus, Toteme, and Coach

Last season, Coach created a lot of buzz with its Empire bag, adorned in NYC-related gems that are now on everyone's wish list. This season, the large clutches that models were holding covered in themed stickers were the talk of the town. Maria McManus and Toteme also included statement-worthy clutches in the assortment of spring looks.

Shop Clutches:

COS, Mini Cavatelli Clutch
COS
Mini Cavatelli Clutch

The Row, Margaux Ew Clutch
The Row
Margaux Ew Clutch

Toteme, T-Lock Clutch Milk Grain
Toteme
T-Lock Clutch

5. Funnel-Necks

collage of runway model imagery

Brandon Maxwell, COS, and Khaite

Funnel-necks are another autumn trend we're surprised but still pleased to see in spring collections. Instead of the heavy-duty coats added on to jackets for chillier weather, the details were added to trench coats at Brandon Maxwell, simple knitwear at COS, and sheer tops at Khaite. The unique style is usually found on designer-only pieces, but the COS appearance is making us think there might be some more affordable iterations come spring.

Shop Funnel-Necks:

COS, Hooded Cotton Utility Jacket
COS
Hooded Utility Jacket

& Other Stories, High-Collar Trench Coat
& Other Stories
High-Collar Trench Coat

John Lewis, Funnel Neck Coat
John Lewis
Funnel Neck Coat

6. All About the Belt

collage of runway model imagery

Ralph Lauren, Tibi, and Brandon Maxwell

While each runway included jaw-dropping statement looks, the simple outfit combinations that featured belts also caught our attention. Tibi, Ralph Lauren, and Brandon Maxwell reminded us to never underestimate the power belts can have on an ensemble. Double them, layer them, cinch them at the waist, or hang them low at the hips. They'll elevate an outfit instantly.

Shop Belts:

DÉHANCHE, Hollyhock Leather Belt
DÉHANCHE
Hollyhock Leather Belt

Reiss, Chaya Thin Buckle Belt
Reiss
Chaya Thin Buckle Belt

MANGO, Oval Buckle Belt
MANGO
Oval Buckle Belt

Yusra Siddiqui
Associate Fashion Editor
Yusra Siddiqui is an editor who resides in New Jersey but bounces between the suburbs and NYC. (She's a Jersey girl at heart.) After interning at Who What Wear in 2019, she found her way to the team after graduating from LIM College in 2022 with a fashion media degree. She's also spent time writing and working for publications such as Fashionista, Coveteur, and Nylon, but she always knew that Who What Wear was where she was meant to be. When she's on the job, she's perusing runway shows, analyzing the latest thing fellow Gen Zers are up to on the internet, and sharing what she can about the modest-fashion market. You can also catch her dabbling in entertainment, talking about the costume choices of the latest Netflix series or diving deeper into how the plotline affects the viewers in a myriad of ways. Lastly, she likes to create content for Who What Wear's TikTok. Her personal time is spent doing similar but also different things—deep diving into almost every new TV show (Bridgerton, Gilmore Girls, and Stranger Things are favorites), planning her next local getaway (whenever that may be), and reading the latest Emily Henry or Sally Rooney novel in one sitting.
