Now that we've entered June, we can all agree it's officially summer weather. As a shopping editor, I'm always looking for style inspiration from amazing online creators to take my looks (and my readers') to the next level. Since noticing trends and upticks in certain fashion choices is a big part of my job, I've been clued into top trends for the summerthat will make any person look chicer. I'm detailing my findings and where exactly you can shop them ahead.
Whether you're looking to add fun accessories to your look or get updated on-trend clothing items that'll shake things up, I've got you covered. The trends you can expect to shop today are lace-trimmed shorts, crochet skullcaps, asymmetric skirts, wedged heels, and layered tops. Keep scrolling to find your new favourite wardrobe items for the months ahead.
Shop Top Summer 2026 Fashion Trends
Lace-Trimmed Shorts
Lace-trimmed shorts had a big moment among fashion people last year. This year, the trend is back with a little spin. While mini shorts are definitely still so cute, there have been more longline and relaxed Bermuda styles popping up this time around.
Reformation
Clara Silk Bermuda Short
What I love about these shorts is that they're on the longer side, making them easier to wear day-to-day.