How to Not Look Like Everyone Else When Wearing Lace-Trimmed Shorts in 2026

If you've stepped outside at any point over the past year, you're probably aware that lace-trim shorts are very much a thing. Yes, the style is somewhat specific, but that's what makes it special. If you thought the lace-trim-shorts trend peaked last summer, think again. Their popularity hasn't waned, but how people style them is starting to change. Last summer, I saw lace-trimmed shorts paired with a T-shirt or tank and sandals, but for 2026, people are mixing things up a bit more, and I have six outfits to show you that prove it.
Whether made of satin, linen, or poplin, lace-trim shorts can become a viable wardrobe staple in your closet, as they pair well with a variety of items and add a trend-forward touch while functioning as a basic. With a trend this popular, it's easy to just look like everyone else when wearing it, but the six outfits highlighted below will undoubtedly open up your mind to the styling possibilities.
Keep scrolling for some of the most important tips for wearing lace-trimmed shorts this season and to shop chic outfits that include them.
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