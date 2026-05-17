One of the easiest avenues you can take to achieve cooler outfits is to experiment with colour. Fashion people and well-dressed celebrities are well aware of this and frequently experiment with unexpected colour pairings with great success. With the popularity of primary colours this season and the abundance of bold colours being worn together on the trendsetting runways of Prada and Celine, among others, for 2026, we're seeing quite a lot of clashing colours this year. Gwyneth Paltrow just wore a pairing that's particularly noteworthy: red and sky blue.
For the very important occasion of her daughter Apple Martin's graduation from Vanderbilt University last week, Paltrow opted to wear a red jacket from her namesake brand Gwyn over a blue Tory Burch poplin tank midi dress paired with red Manolo Blahnik heeled sandals. The colour pairing looked cool, forward, and even a bit preppy. The clashing combination of bright poppy red and cool pale blue will look stunning in the sun this summer and can be worn as subtly as a pair of red ballet flats with jeans and a sky-blue tee.
Summer is coming, so scroll on to get inspired by Paltrow's clashing colour combination and shop bright-red and sky-blue pieces to wear together.
The Colour Pairing on Gwyneth Paltrow
Shop the Look:
Zara
Oversized Poplin Shirt
Reformation
Beck Trench
Whistles
Red Silk Blend Taffeta Maxi Dress
STAUD
Alba Leather Ballet Flats
Vero Moda
Vero Moda Pull on Full Midi Skirt in Brunnera Blue
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.