Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Colour Trend Elegant Women Are Buying Instead of Black

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney. The new baby will join older brother Cy, who is three months shy of his third birthday. Lawrence's maternity style was excellent the first time around and I have a feeling her second pregnancy will be no different. Case in point: the stellar outfit she wore to the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 17.

Styled by her longtime collaborator Jamie Mizrahi, Lawrence wore a custom Bottega Veneta dress that proudly displayed her baby bump. Ana Khouri jewellery and Manolo Blahnik shoes completed the look. I adore the divine draping and the gold accents, but my favourite part of the ensemble was the gown's rich chocolate-brown colour. The hue has been surging in popularity this winter and shows no signs of slowing down. If you already have enough LBDs in your closet, why not try a brown one? Elegant women all over the world are already on board, after all. Scroll down to see Jennifer Lawrence's newest red carpet look and shop the colour trend for yourself.

On Jennifer Lawrence: Bottega Veneta dress, bag, and earrings; Ana Khouri jewellery; Manolo Blahnik shoes

Jennifer Lawrence has never looked better.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BROWN DRESSES HERE:

