Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Colour Trend Elegant Women Are Buying Instead of Black

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney. The new baby will join older brother Cy, who is three months shy of his third birthday. Lawrence's maternity style was excellent the first time around and I have a feeling her second pregnancy will be no different. Case in point: the stellar outfit she wore to the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 17.

Styled by her longtime collaborator Jamie Mizrahi, Lawrence wore a custom Bottega Veneta dress that proudly displayed her baby bump. Ana Khouri jewellery and Manolo Blahnik shoes completed the look. I adore the divine draping and the gold accents, but my favourite part of the ensemble was the gown's rich chocolate-brown colour. The hue has been surging in popularity this winter and shows no signs of slowing down. If you already have enough LBDs in your closet, why not try a brown one? Elegant women all over the world are already on board, after all. Scroll down to see Jennifer Lawrence's newest red carpet look and shop the colour trend for yourself.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a brown dress by Bottega Veneta to the 2024 Governors Awards

On Jennifer Lawrence: Bottega Veneta dress, bag, and earrings; Ana Khouri jewellery; Manolo Blahnik shoes

Jennifer Lawrence wears a brown dress by Bottega Veneta to the 2024 Governors Awards

Jennifer Lawrence has never looked better.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BROWN DRESSES HERE:

Draped Midi Dress
Zara
Draped Midi Dress

Zara hit the nail on the head with this £30 draped dress.

Josefina Knit Dress
Reformation
Josefina Knit Dress

Jumper dresses are must-haves for autumn/winter.

Ribbed Asymmetric Dress
H&M
Ribbed Asymmetric Dress

This also comes in black and cream.

Alessia Draped Jersey and Satin Maxi Dress
SIR
Alessia Draped Jersey and Satin Maxi Dress

I love this mix of materials.

Bardot Alix Tie-Front Maxi Dress
Bardot
Alix Tie-Front Maxi Dress

This dress is guaranteed to earn you compliments.

Casette Silk Dress
Reformation
Casette Silk Dress

Hurry: This one is selling quickly.

Satin Crepe Midi Dress | Brown
Jigsaw
Satin Crepe Midi Dress

This rich brown shade styles so well with both silver and gold jewels.

Round Neck Ruched Midaxi Column Dress
Marks & Spencer
Round Neck Ruched Midaxi Column Dress

This looks much more expensive than it is.

Reiss Lyra Ruched Hanky Hem Midi Dress
Reiss
Lyra Ruched Hanky Hem Midi Dress

This also comes in a pretty teal shade.

