Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Colour Trend Elegant Women Are Buying Instead of Black
Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney. The new baby will join older brother Cy, who is three months shy of his third birthday. Lawrence's maternity style was excellent the first time around and I have a feeling her second pregnancy will be no different. Case in point: the stellar outfit she wore to the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 17.
Styled by her longtime collaborator Jamie Mizrahi, Lawrence wore a custom Bottega Veneta dress that proudly displayed her baby bump. Ana Khouri jewellery and Manolo Blahnik shoes completed the look. I adore the divine draping and the gold accents, but my favourite part of the ensemble was the gown's rich chocolate-brown colour. The hue has been surging in popularity this winter and shows no signs of slowing down. If you already have enough LBDs in your closet, why not try a brown one? Elegant women all over the world are already on board, after all. Scroll down to see Jennifer Lawrence's newest red carpet look and shop the colour trend for yourself.
On Jennifer Lawrence: Bottega Veneta dress, bag, and earrings; Ana Khouri jewellery; Manolo Blahnik shoes
Jennifer Lawrence has never looked better.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BROWN DRESSES HERE:
This rich brown shade styles so well with both silver and gold jewels.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.
-
I Swear This Trending Shoe Colour Adds So Much Oomph to Every Single Outfit
A wardrobe-altering shoe.
By Natalie Munro
-
3 French Vs 3 Scandi Knitwear Trends Set to Be Everywhere This Winter
Choose your team.
By Remy Farrell
-
Rich, Classy, and Versatile—This Chic Dress Trend Has All the Makings of a Great Party Outfit
Thank us later.
By Remy Farrell
-
Is It Just Me, or Is Every Stylish Woman in L.A. and NYC Wearing This Elegant Bag Colour?
Sorry, black bags.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
The Elegant Top Trend Stylish Women in New York Are Wearing With Jeans and Skirts This Winter
It's giving luxury.
By Natalie Munro
-
Forget Bombers—Stylish Women in LA and Paris Much Prefer This Elegant Jacket Trend
Jennifer Lawrence included.
By Eliza Huber
-
If Looking Chic This Winter Is Your Goal, This Is the One Knitwear Trend You Have to Consider
A wardrobe-altering buy.
By Natalie Munro
-
Trust Me When I Say These 7 Winter Mini Trends Have Serious Staying Power
No fleeting fashion moments here.
By Bébhinn Campbell