Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Trainer Trend That's Coming for Your Sambas
There was a while there when I thought the reign of Adidas Sambas would never end. Alas, it seems that for summer 2024 there are a few contenders vying for its top spot. There isn't one single trainer that is responsible for dethroning the powerhouse shoe (yet) but instead a handful of buzzy styles that, together, are managing to shake up the shoe scene.
On the Adidas front, the SL 72s are gaining momentum. Then there are Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66s, which are practically impossible to get your hands on. And finally, Nike's got the iconic Cortez, a sneaker that always seems to come back in vogue, usually after a celeb is spotted wearing them. Last time, it was Bella Hadid. In 2024, it's Dakota Johnson—and per usual, the internet is freaking out about it.
The Fifty Shades of Grey actor was seen wearing a brown version of the 1970s shoe style in New York City while on the set of her new A24 film Materialists, co-starring Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans. With her trainers, Johnson added a stellar pair of straight-leg, dark-wash jeans, and a black sweater, thus putting together an outfit worth copying for the remainder of spring and bookmarking for next fall and winter. Adding to her trainer's appeal is the fact that Johnson's pretty much been wearing her pair of Baroque Brown Cortez TXTs nonstop while filming the movie. Plus, they're fully stocked at Net-a-Porter (score). Scroll down to shop Dakota's exact colour (plus a few other chic colourways) before they sell out.
On Dakota Johnson: Nike Cortez TXT Trainers (£80)
Shop More Nike Cortez Trainers:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
