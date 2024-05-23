Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Trainer Trend That's Coming for Your Sambas

(Image credit: Backgrid)

There was a while there when I thought the reign of Adidas Sambas would never end. Alas, it seems that for summer 2024 there are a few contenders vying for its top spot. There isn't one single trainer that is responsible for dethroning the powerhouse shoe (yet) but instead a handful of buzzy styles that, together, are managing to shake up the shoe scene.

On the Adidas front, the SL 72s are gaining momentum. Then there are Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66s, which are practically impossible to get your hands on. And finally, Nike's got the iconic Cortez, a sneaker that always seems to come back in vogue, usually after a celeb is spotted wearing them. Last time, it was Bella Hadid. In 2024, it's Dakota Johnson—and per usual, the internet is freaking out about it.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actor was seen wearing a brown version of the 1970s shoe style in New York City while on the set of her new A24 film Materialists, co-starring Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans. With her trainers, Johnson added a stellar pair of straight-leg, dark-wash jeans, and a black sweater, thus putting together an outfit worth copying for the remainder of spring and bookmarking for next fall and winter. Adding to her trainer's appeal is the fact that Johnson's pretty much been wearing her pair of Baroque Brown Cortez TXTs nonstop while filming the movie. Plus, they're fully stocked at Net-a-Porter (score). Scroll down to shop Dakota's exact colour (plus a few other chic colourways) before they sell out.

On Dakota Johnson: Nike Cortez TXT Trainers (£80)

Nike Cortez Trainer £80 SHOP NOW

Shop More Nike Cortez Trainers:

NIKE Cortez Suede and Leather-Trimmed Shell Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW

NIKE Cortez Leather and Ribbed-Knit Sneakers £100 SHOP NOW

Nike Cortez Trainers £80 SHOP NOW

