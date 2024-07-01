10 Cute and Easy Outfits to Wear With Sandals
With summer so close we can practically taste it, we're packing away our everyday boots and taking our sandals off the bench. It's time for pedicures, open toes, and minimal straps to take over. However, in warmer weather, we typically want to spend less energy on outfit planning and more on having fun—anything too fussy or overly complicated is simply not worth it when the weather is nice and there are sunny days to be enjoyed. You want to be able to just slip on your favorite sandals, add a few key clothing items, and head out the door.
To simplify your warm-weather outfits, we thought now would be the perfect time to highlight a few cute outfit ideas to wear with your favorite sandals. The looks below are not only chic but also beyond easy to put together, only requiring a few pieces outside of your sandals of choice. From slip skirts to minidresses to matching sets, here are 10 easy outfits with sandals to try this season.
1. Floral Minidress + Mule Sandals
Nothing says summer like a floral-print mini dress. Pair your favorite mule sandals with a chic mini and shoulder bag, and you've got yourself an outfit.
2. Matching Set + Thong Sandals
Matching sets are here to stay. Pair your favorite with trendy thong sandals and consider your look complete.
3. Tank Dress + Colored Sandals + Hoops
It doesn't get more timeless than a fitted tank top dress and sleek heels. For a fun twist on the classic combination, choose colored heels and hoop earrings to add some dimension to your look.
4. Short Jumpsuit + Lace-Up Sandals + Sunglasses
A short jumpsuit is as chic as it gets, and it also eliminates the headache of planning a full outfit. Add a cute pair of gladiator sandals and oversized sunglasses for a cool juxtaposition to the structured one-piece.
5. T-Shirt + Slip Skirt + Strappy Sandals
Name a better summer outfit combination. Seriously, this look just screams summer and will never go out of style.
6. Oversize Shirt + Strapless Dress + Flat Sandals
Whether you have a work meeting, date night, or brunch with friends, this is the ultimate outfit combination. It's comfortable yet chic and pairs perfectly with flat slides.
7. T-Shirt + Shorts + Blazer + Sporty Sandals
While a classic blazer may not always be an option when temperatures really rise, the shorts-and-T-shirt combo is chic nonetheless. The sporty sandals give the otherwise classic look a modern update.
8. Button-Down Dress + Printed Sandals
All your favorite shirtdress needs for a warm-weather update is a pair of printed sandals and statement shades to go with it. The print adds a bit of fun to the look.
9. Tiered Maxi Dress + Slides + Shoulder Bag
A tiered dress is a look in itself, so pairing it with chic slides and a shoulder bag allows the dress to do all the talking. A neutral hue is guaranteed to elevate the look.
10. Going-Out Top + Cargo Jeans + Animal Sandals + Shoulder Bag
Your going-out tops can finally go back in the rotation. For a night out with friends or date night, pair your favorite one with cargo jeans, a sequin shoulder bag, and animal print sandals.
This story was originally published at an earlier date and has since been updated by Jasmine Fox-Suliaman.
