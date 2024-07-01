10 Cute and Easy Outfits to Wear With Sandals

outfits with sandals

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

With summer so close we can practically taste it, we're packing away our everyday boots and taking our sandals off the bench. It's time for pedicures, open toes, and minimal straps to take over. However, in warmer weather, we typically want to spend less energy on outfit planning and more on having fun—anything too fussy or overly complicated is simply not worth it when the weather is nice and there are sunny days to be enjoyed. You want to be able to just slip on your favorite sandals, add a few key clothing items, and head out the door.

To simplify your warm-weather outfits, we thought now would be the perfect time to highlight a few cute outfit ideas to wear with your favorite sandals. The looks below are not only chic but also beyond easy to put together, only requiring a few pieces outside of your sandals of choice. From slip skirts to minidresses to matching sets, here are 10 easy outfits with sandals to try this season.

1. Floral Minidress + Mule Sandals

outfits with sandals

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Nothing says summer like a floral-print mini dress. Pair your favorite mule sandals with a chic mini and shoulder bag, and you've got yourself an outfit.

Tribeca Large Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag
Michael Kors
Tribeca Large Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag

X Revolve Elissa Mini Dress
FAITHFULL THE BRAND
X Revolve Elissa Mini Dress

Jaydin Slide Sandal
Open Edit
Jaydin Slide Sandals

2. Matching Set + Thong Sandals

outfits with sandals with a matching suit set and slides

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Matching sets are here to stay. Pair your favorite with trendy thong sandals and consider your look complete.

Vest With Buttons
MANGO
Vest With Buttons

Flowy Straight-Fit Pants
MANGO
Flowy Straight-Fit Pants

Chrisee Slide Sandal
Cole Haan
Chrisee Slide Sandal

3. Tank Dress + Colored Sandals + Hoops

Ali Tate Cutler wearing a sage green tank dress with purple heels.

(Image credit: @ali_tate_cutler)

It doesn't get more timeless than a fitted tank top dress and sleek heels. For a fun twist on the classic combination, choose colored heels and hoop earrings to add some dimension to your look.

Chunky Doune Hoops
Jenny Bird
Chunky Doune Hoops

J.Crew Tank Midi Dress in Stretch Cotton Blend
J.Crew
Tank Midi Dress

Zara Heeled Mules With Bow
Zara
Heeled Mules With Bow

4. Short Jumpsuit + Lace-Up Sandals + Sunglasses

A woman wearing a utilitarian-inspired short jumpsuit with lace-up black sandals.

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

A short jumpsuit is as chic as it gets, and it also eliminates the headache of planning a full outfit. Add a cute pair of gladiator sandals and oversized sunglasses for a cool juxtaposition to the structured one-piece.

Loewe Thin 52mm Round Sunglasses
Loewe
Thin 52mm Round Sunglasses

Simkhai Tinka Belted Romper
Simkhai
Tinka Belted Romper

Tkees Jo Lace-Up Sandal
Tkees
Jo Lace-Up Sandals

5. T-Shirt + Slip Skirt + Strappy Sandals

A woman wearing a slip skirt with a t-shirt and heels.

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Name a better summer outfit combination. Seriously, this look just screams summer and will never go out of style.

Madewell + Whisper Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
Madewell
Whisper Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

Vince Slip Skirt
Vince
Slip Skirt

Aeyde + Elise Strappy Sandals
Aeyde
Elise Strappy Sandals

6. Oversize Shirt + Strapless Dress + Flat Sandals

Pia Baroncini wearing a strapless black dress with a white button-down shirt and black slide sandals.

(Image credit: @piabaroncini)

Whether you have a work meeting, date night, or brunch with friends, this is the ultimate outfit combination. It's comfortable yet chic and pairs perfectly with flat slides.

Oxford Shirt
H&M
Oxford Shirt

Wolford + Fatal Dress
Wolford
Fatal Dress

Vagabond Connie Slide Sandal
Vagabond Shoemakers
Connie Slide Sandals

7. T-Shirt + Shorts + Blazer + Sporty Sandals

A woman wearing shorts, a white shirt, a black blazer, black sandals, large sunglasses, and a Saint Laurent tote.

(Image credit: @littleblackboots)

While a classic blazer may not always be an option when temperatures really rise, the shorts-and-T-shirt combo is chic nonetheless. The sporty sandals give the otherwise classic look a modern update.

Open Edit Relaxed Fit Blazer
Open Edit
Relaxed Fit Blazer

J.Crew + Remi Short in Stretch Linen Blend
J.Crew
Remi Shorts

Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal
Birkenstock
Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal

8. Button-Down Dress + Printed Sandals

Woman wearing a blue button-down dress with printed sandals.

(Image credit: @itsmekellieb)

All your favorite shirtdress needs for a warm-weather update is a pair of printed sandals and statement shades to go with it. The print adds a bit of fun to the look.

Stevie - Black
Poppy Lissiman
Stevie Sunglasses in Black

Capitaine Shirtdress in Linen
J. Creq
Capitaine Shirtdress in Linen

Meme Genuine Calf Hair Sandals
Steve Madden
Meme Genuine Calf Hair Sandals

9. Tiered Maxi Dress + Slides + Shoulder Bag

Emma Leger wearing a billowy white maxi dress with flat sandals.

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

A tiered dress is a look in itself, so pairing it with chic slides and a shoulder bag allows the dress to do all the talking. A neutral hue is guaranteed to elevate the look.

Ergo Bag
Coachtopia
Ergo Bag

Taking Sides Maxi
Free-est
Taking Sides Maxi

Eleanor Slide Sandal
Tory Burch
Eleanor Slide Sandal

10. Going-Out Top + Cargo Jeans + Animal Sandals + Shoulder Bag

Emili Sindlev wearing outfit with sandals with purple top, cargo jeans, zebra sandals, and fendi sequin bag

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Your going-out tops can finally go back in the rotation. For a night out with friends or date night, pair your favorite one with cargo jeans, a sequin shoulder bag, and animal print sandals.

Floating Ruffled Silk-Georgette Shirt

CHRISTOPHER ESBER
Floating Ruffled Silk-Georgette Shirt

Maxwell Cargo
AFRM
Maxwell Cargo

Les Doubles Stacked Zebra-Print Calf Hair Mules
Jacquemus
Les Doubles Stacked Zebra-Print Calf Hair Mules

This story was originally published at an earlier date and has since been updated by Jasmine Fox-Suliaman.

