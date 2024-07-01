10 Cute and Easy Outfits to Wear With Sandals

With summer so close we can practically taste it, we're packing away our everyday boots and taking our sandals off the bench. It's time for pedicures, open toes, and minimal straps to take over. However, in warmer weather, we typically want to spend less energy on outfit planning and more on having fun—anything too fussy or overly complicated is simply not worth it when the weather is nice and there are sunny days to be enjoyed. You want to be able to just slip on your favorite sandals, add a few key clothing items, and head out the door.

To simplify your warm-weather outfits, we thought now would be the perfect time to highlight a few cute outfit ideas to wear with your favorite sandals. The looks below are not only chic but also beyond easy to put together, only requiring a few pieces outside of your sandals of choice. From slip skirts to minidresses to matching sets, here are 10 easy outfits with sandals to try this season.

1. Floral Minidress + Mule Sandals

Nothing says summer like a floral-print mini dress. Pair your favorite mule sandals with a chic mini and shoulder bag, and you've got yourself an outfit.

Michael Kors Tribeca Large Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag $358 $229 SHOP NOW

FAITHFULL THE BRAND X Revolve Elissa Mini Dress $190 SHOP NOW

Open Edit Jaydin Slide Sandals $70 SHOP NOW

2. Matching Set + Thong Sandals

Matching sets are here to stay. Pair your favorite with trendy thong sandals and consider your look complete.

MANGO Vest With Buttons $40 SHOP NOW

MANGO Flowy Straight-Fit Pants $46 SHOP NOW

Cole Haan Chrisee Slide Sandal $60 SHOP NOW

3. Tank Dress + Colored Sandals + Hoops

It doesn't get more timeless than a fitted tank top dress and sleek heels. For a fun twist on the classic combination, choose colored heels and hoop earrings to add some dimension to your look.

Jenny Bird Chunky Doune Hoops $138 $110 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Tank Midi Dress $98 SHOP NOW

Zara Heeled Mules With Bow $50 SHOP NOW

4. Short Jumpsuit + Lace-Up Sandals + Sunglasses

A short jumpsuit is as chic as it gets, and it also eliminates the headache of planning a full outfit. Add a cute pair of gladiator sandals and oversized sunglasses for a cool juxtaposition to the structured one-piece.

Loewe Thin 52mm Round Sunglasses $340 SHOP NOW

Simkhai Tinka Belted Romper $475 SHOP NOW

Tkees Jo Lace-Up Sandals $95 SHOP NOW

5. T-Shirt + Slip Skirt + Strappy Sandals

Name a better summer outfit combination. Seriously, this look just screams summer and will never go out of style.

Madewell Whisper Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt $19 SHOP NOW

Vince Slip Skirt $295 SHOP NOW

Aeyde Elise Strappy Sandals $375 SHOP NOW

6. Oversize Shirt + Strapless Dress + Flat Sandals

Whether you have a work meeting, date night, or brunch with friends, this is the ultimate outfit combination. It's comfortable yet chic and pairs perfectly with flat slides.

Wolford Fatal Dress $265 SHOP NOW

Vagabond Shoemakers Connie Slide Sandals $120 SHOP NOW

7. T-Shirt + Shorts + Blazer + Sporty Sandals

While a classic blazer may not always be an option when temperatures really rise, the shorts-and-T-shirt combo is chic nonetheless. The sporty sandals give the otherwise classic look a modern update.

Open Edit Relaxed Fit Blazer $80 SHOP NOW

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal $113 SHOP NOW

8. Button-Down Dress + Printed Sandals

All your favorite shirtdress needs for a warm-weather update is a pair of printed sandals and statement shades to go with it. The print adds a bit of fun to the look.

Poppy Lissiman Stevie Sunglasses in Black $125 SHOP NOW

J. Creq Capitaine Shirtdress in Linen $143 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Meme Genuine Calf Hair Sandals $100 SHOP NOW

9. Tiered Maxi Dress + Slides + Shoulder Bag

A tiered dress is a look in itself, so pairing it with chic slides and a shoulder bag allows the dress to do all the talking. A neutral hue is guaranteed to elevate the look.

Coachtopia Ergo Bag $250 SHOP NOW

Free-est Taking Sides Maxi $118 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Eleanor Slide Sandal $298 SHOP NOW

10. Going-Out Top + Cargo Jeans + Animal Sandals + Shoulder Bag

Your going-out tops can finally go back in the rotation. For a night out with friends or date night, pair your favorite one with cargo jeans, a sequin shoulder bag, and animal print sandals.

CHRISTOPHER ESBER Floating Ruffled Silk-Georgette Shirt $650 SHOP NOW

AFRM Maxwell Cargo £119 SHOP NOW

Jacquemus Les Doubles Stacked Zebra-Print Calf Hair Mules $1185 SHOP NOW

This story was originally published at an earlier date and has since been updated by Jasmine Fox-Suliaman.