One Layer of This £12 Fake Tan Is Why I Look Like I've Just Returned From a Month in the Riviera

As a beauty editor, I have tried lots and lots of the best fake tan products over the years. If you know me, then you'll know that I love to look like I've just returned from a month-long holiday all year round, so I like to think of myself as an expert when it comes to at-home tanning products.

One type of tan that I particularly love is an express fake tan. Why, I hear you ask? One layer of this stuff will have people thinking you've just stepped off a plane in less than an hour. It's that good.

My express fake tan of choice? The St. Tropez Express Mousse. In my opinion, this formula is unbeatable, and I am always recommending it to people I know. So, when I saw that it was currently reduced thanks to the Amazon Prime Day beauty deals (down from £33 to £12, FYI), I knew it was time for a restock.

Shop the St. Tropez Self Tan Express Mousse Amazon Prime Day Deal

St.Tropez Self Tan Express Mousse £33 £12 SHOP NOW

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Mousse Review

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

The Formula

First things first, let's discuss the formula. As mentioned, this is an express fake tan, so it has been designed to develop in as little as an hour (although you can leave it on for up to three hours depending on your desired result).

The impressive thing about this is that even after you wash it off in the shower, the product continues to develop, ensuring that you will be left with a sun-kissed glow as you go about your day.

It features 100% natural tanning agents alongside aloe leaf juice to leave your skin feeling soft and hydrated. Plus, compared to other fake tan formulas, this product smells surprisingly nice.

The Application

Another big plus about this tan is that it's so easy to apply. It has a lightweight yet creamy consistency that glides onto the skin, meaning I'm never left with any dodgy-looking patches. It also dries quite quickly and doesn't leave me with that dreaded sticky feeling like other tans sometimes do.

Before and After Results

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

These pictures of my arms are just an hour apart, and as you can see, this tan adds a super natural glow to the skin. In fact, whenever I apply this, everyone asks me if I've just been on holiday!

Shop the St. Tropez Self Tan Express Mousse Amazon Prime Day Deal

St.Tropez Self Tan Express Mousse £33 £12 SHOP NOW Pros Develops quickly

Easy to apply

Natural, sun-kissed finish Cons Not everyone will love the scent

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale event exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The sales range from the best of beauty to new in fashion, with plenty of other savings on tech and homeware. There are beauty tools we've been wanting to try, health and wellness items for a summer reboot, home appliances (a couple of the team are in the process of moving), and bits and pieces in between.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

Amazon Prime Day is a bi-annual event that runs in July and October each year. This year, the July event will run from the 8th to the 11th of July.

How to Access Amazon Prime Day:

Amazon Prime Day sales are available to all Amazon Prime members. You can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here . It's free for 30 days so you can access all the benefits of the Amazon Prime Day discounts without shelling out a penny (just remember to cancel before the 30 days is up if you don't want to pay the monthly fee going forward).

When Does Amazon Prime Day 2025 End?

For the first time, Prime Day will run for four days and end at midnight on the 11th of July.