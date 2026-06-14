Wedding guest dressing can be challenging at the best of times, but throw in a flight, hotter climates and a destination-specific dress code, and the stakes suddenly feel much higher. Whether you're attending a beachfront ceremony in Greece, a black-tie celebration in Italy or a countryside wedding in the South of France, knowing exactly what to wear to an abroad wedding requires a little more consideration than usual.
In my years as a fashion editor, I've learnt that the key to destination wedding dressing is striking the perfect balance between style and practicality. You want an outfit that feels special enough for the occasion, but one that will also travel well, suit the climate and keep you comfortable from the ceremony right through to the dance floor.
From floaty dresses to elevated co-ords and statement accessories, the best destination wedding guest outfits feel effortless without compromising on sophistication. Ahead, I've rounded up the chicest looks to inspire your next wedding guest ensemble, whatever the venue, dress code or destination.
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1. Floral Dress + Thong Sandals + Head Scarf
Style Notes: Print clashing may feel daunting, but it remains one of fashion's chicest styling hacks when done right. @alicezielasko's choice of a subtly printed floral satin dress allows for the injection of another, more bolder print such as leopard print, in the form of a small accessory. By varying the scale of the prints, both can coexist in a way that looks cohesive while making a statement.
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RIXO ⋆
Sandrine Jacquard Midi Dress in Daisy Jacquard Blue
A fashion editor favourite.
ZARA
Heeled Sandals With Square Toe
A summer wardrobe staple.
H&M
Printed cotton head scarf
One of this season's must-have accessories.
DeMellier
The Stockholm Shoulder
A timeless, effortless alternative to a clutch bag.
Style Notes: Weddings abroad often feel like they call for a little extra wow-factor. But if bold prints and dramatic silhouettes aren't your style, a fringed dress can be a chic way to make an impact without stepping too far outside your comfort zone. The movement of the fringe catches the light beautifully as you walk, adding texture and a subtle sense of glamour to even the simplest shape. This detail requires minimal accessorizing, so keep bags, shoes and jewellery as pared-back as possible.
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TALLER MARMO
Gunilla One-Shoulder Scarf-Detailed Fringed Crepe Mini Dress
If you want drama, Taller Marmo is the brand for you.