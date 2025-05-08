So This Is What Celebs Wear to Attend Summer Weddings in Europe

If you're heading to a summer wedding in Europe—or just fantasizing about one—you might be wondering what exactly to wear. Flowy dresses? Sleek suits? The options are seemingly endless. If you're stumped on what to pack, might I suggest taking a cue from your favorite celebrities? Stars like Nicole Richie, Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, and Sabrina Carpenter have worn effortlessly elegant wedding guest outfits that are truly headline-worthy even if you don't have a famous name.

Whether it's a villa in Lake Como or a chateau on the Cote d'Azur, celebs have mastered the art of dressing for the occasion without sacrificing style (or comfort). Carpenter, for instance, wore a lovely lilac halter dress to watch her friend Joey King get married in Mallorca, Spain. Richie, meanwhile, looked stunning while serving as the maid of honor at her little sister Sofia's nupitals in Antibes, France. Scroll down to see the best celebrity summer wedding outfits and get inspired for your own look.

(Image credit: @nicolerichie)

On Nicole Richie: Alberta Ferretti dress

Banana Republic Matte Silk Halter Maxi Dress $350 SHOP NOW Wear this dress and watch the compliments roll in.

MISHA Vivica Dress $338 SHOP NOW This dress is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Kendall Jenner: Dolce & Gabbana vintage jacket and skirt

Reformation Julie Two Piece $278 SHOP NOW Florals might not be groundbreaking, but they are chic.

(Image credit: @dualipa)

On Dua Lipa: Bottega Veneta dress