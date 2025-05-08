So This Is What Celebs Wear to Attend Summer Weddings in Europe
If you're heading to a summer wedding in Europe—or just fantasizing about one—you might be wondering what exactly to wear. Flowy dresses? Sleek suits? The options are seemingly endless. If you're stumped on what to pack, might I suggest taking a cue from your favorite celebrities? Stars like Nicole Richie, Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, and Sabrina Carpenter have worn effortlessly elegant wedding guest outfits that are truly headline-worthy even if you don't have a famous name.
Whether it's a villa in Lake Como or a chateau on the Cote d'Azur, celebs have mastered the art of dressing for the occasion without sacrificing style (or comfort). Carpenter, for instance, wore a lovely lilac halter dress to watch her friend Joey King get married in Mallorca, Spain. Richie, meanwhile, looked stunning while serving as the maid of honor at her little sister Sofia's nupitals in Antibes, France. Scroll down to see the best celebrity summer wedding outfits and get inspired for your own look.
On Nicole Richie: Alberta Ferretti dress
On Kendall Jenner: Dolce & Gabbana vintage jacket and skirt
On Dua Lipa: Bottega Veneta dress
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
