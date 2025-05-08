So This Is What Celebs Wear to Attend Summer Weddings in Europe

By
published
in News

If you're heading to a summer wedding in Europe—or just fantasizing about one—you might be wondering what exactly to wear. Flowy dresses? Sleek suits? The options are seemingly endless. If you're stumped on what to pack, might I suggest taking a cue from your favorite celebrities? Stars like Nicole Richie, Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, and Sabrina Carpenter have worn effortlessly elegant wedding guest outfits that are truly headline-worthy even if you don't have a famous name.

Whether it's a villa in Lake Como or a chateau on the Cote d'Azur, celebs have mastered the art of dressing for the occasion without sacrificing style (or comfort). Carpenter, for instance, wore a lovely lilac halter dress to watch her friend Joey King get married in Mallorca, Spain. Richie, meanwhile, looked stunning while serving as the maid of honor at her little sister Sofia's nupitals in Antibes, France. Scroll down to see the best celebrity summer wedding outfits and get inspired for your own look.

Nicole Richie wears a wedding guest dress

(Image credit: @nicolerichie)

On Nicole Richie: Alberta Ferretti dress

Matte Silk Halter Maxi Dress
Banana Republic
Matte Silk Halter Maxi Dress

Wear this dress and watch the compliments roll in.

Sabrina Carpenter attends a wedding

(Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Vivica Dress
MISHA
Vivica Dress

This dress is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Kendall Jenner attends a wedding

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Kendall Jenner: Dolce & Gabbana vintage jacket and skirt

Julie Two Piece
Reformation
Julie Two Piece

Florals might not be groundbreaking, but they are chic.

Dua Lipa attends a wedding

(Image credit: @dualipa)

On Dua Lipa: Bottega Veneta dress

Off the Shoulder Lace Dress
RABANNE
Off the Shoulder Lace Dress

Pastels are always a good idea.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸