A Definitive List of the Most Iconic On-Screen Brides of All Time

What makes a great movie? Ask around our office, and inevitably, excellent style throughout and impeccable costuming come up top. A memorable soundtrack plays its part, of course, whilst pacing, dialogue and character arcs all weigh heavily too. But for many, a film’s value lies in its ability to thrill.
Some are drawn to explosive exchanges, and others are pulled towards quieter, tension-laced moments, but for me, a wedding has always been my cinematic kryptonite. Having racked up plenty of hours watching wedding scenes in my time, I've long believed that these moments capture so many of the elements that make a film unforgettable: drama, decadence, costume, passion and, of course, love. And now, as wedding season 2026 gathers pace in real life, I’ve found myself feeling a little more romantic than usual, prompting a desire to delve into some of the most iconic brides ever to grace our screens.
Whether you also love an on-screen wedding and are looking to refresh your watch list, or if you're searching for bridal inspiration for your own big day, below, discover my definitive list of the most iconic brides to ever walk down the aisle on film.
The Most Iconic Movie Brides of All Time
1. Apollonia Vitelli, The Godfather
Style Notes: With two weddings, a funeral, a baptism and more than its fair share of gunshots, The Godfather is hardly short of high-octane drama. Yet my favourite scene across its 175 minutes is one of the film's brief moments of calm: Michael and Apollonia’s wedding, set in a sun-drenched Sicilian town, feels worlds away from the violence that plagues the film. Though their romance burns fast and bright, the ceremony itself is languid, peaceful and steeped in Sicilian tradition. Apollonia wears a cascading lace-trim veil and a classic white gown adorned with delicate detailing. A smaller moment in a film brimming with towering characters, this scene alone is reason enough to revisit The Godfather this wedding season.
Annie's Ibiza
Chantilly Veil
Rixo
Dollie Lace Top in Cream
H&M
Bead Pendant Earrings
2. Jo Stockton, Funny Face
Style Notes: Perhaps one of the most iconic bridal looks of all time, Jo Stockton’s wedding to Dick Avery in Funny Face demonstrates exactly why 1950s motifs remain on bridal mood boards all these years later. Set in the French countryside, Jo’s gown embraces the era’s signature silhouette: a full-circle skirt cropped to mid-calf, paired with a romantic boat neckline and a sheer veil. Refined accessories—cropped gloves and simple stud earrings—work with her classic red lip and defined eyeliner to create a bridal moment that feels as charming today as it did all those years ago.
Mejuri
18k Pearl Earrings
Reformation
Aintana Dress
H&M
Satin Bow Hair Clip
3. Juliet, Love Actually
Style Notes: No roundup of iconic on-screen brides would be complete without a nod to Love Actually. Juliet’s wedding look, unveiled in the film’s opening scenes, sees Keira Knightley styled in a cascading, subtly sheer gown. The custom design features a gauzy chiffon overlay that wraps softly around a pale, blush-toned skirt. Feathered accents woven through both the dress and her hair lend a sense of whimsy, capturing the playful spirit of the early noughties so perfectly.
Rat & Boa
Seraphina Cape
Etsy
Ostrich Feather Hairpins
Malone Souliers
Moore 90 Slingbacks
4. Carrie, Four Weddings and a Funeral
Style Notes: Though Carrie’s on-screen wedding isn’t to the film’s protagonist—she ultimately chooses a life with Charles, sans vows—Four Weddings and a Funeral still treats us to a memorable bridal moment courtesy of Andie MacDowell. Quintessentially '90s, the bride wore a satin gown topped with a bolero, embellished with sequins and beads. The third of the film’s four weddings, Carrie's wedding scene delivers the charm, romance and English wit that makes the movie such a perennial favourite.