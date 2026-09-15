Lavender Haze: Jessica Williams Stuns in Custom Honor Gown for Emmys Red Carpet

Lavender was the color du jour of last night's Primetime Emmy Awards, with everyone from Florence Pugh and Emilia Clarke to Sarah Pidgeon and Jessica Williams opting for the pastel purple. It just so happens to be Williams's favorite color, so when it came time for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nominee to design her look for television's biggest night, she had just the hue in mind. She also had the perfect brand in mind: Honor.
Known for classic-yet-whimsical designs showcasing intricate craftsmanship, Honor was a no-brainer choice for Williams and her stylist, Sarah Slutsky Tooley. In collaboration with Honor designer Giovanna Randall, the trio immediately got to work dreaming up a mermaid-inspired confection that perfectly highlighted Williams's features. Featuring a strapless, corseted bodice with exaggerated hips and a voluminous skirt made of Chantilly and metallic lace, the final look was equal parts romantic and playful. "Jessica is very funny and can be goofy, but she's also a serious actor and so stunning," Randall tells Who What Wear. "She has a look reminiscent of a mid-century screen goddess. I wanted to create something that complemented her beauty and celebrated her."
Before stepping onto the Emmys red carpet, Williams gave Who What Wear an exclusive, all-access pass inside her getting-ready suite and shared what inspired her look for the night.
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What was the first thing you did when you heard about your Emmy nomination?
Jessica Williams: I called the Shrinking cast and congratulated them on our nominations, and then I really just took my ass right into work because I was filming the show that day. Then I got to celebrate our nomination with the crew, which felt right. There's nothing better than getting a nomination for a show that you are on and then being able to immediately go work on it! I just felt very lucky, and being with the crew made it a very fun day of shooting.
Take us through your Emmys morning.
JW: The night before, I was really nervous, so I put some rain sounds up on YouTube to make sure I got a deep sleep. I read a couple of chapters of a lil' romantasy book I've been reading and had some chamomile tea. I slept so good, and it helped with my jitters. I woke up in the morning [and] had some coffee and a nice stretch. Then I got an incredible face massage in my living room to wake my skin up. My glam team arrived, and I turned on my 2000s pop playlist, and we got started.
What was your vision for your look?
JW: I am a true millennial and wanted to feel like a pretty mermaid. In early concepts, the dress was leaning more white, and I wanted to experiment with lavender since it is one of my favorite colors. Honor was so down for that, and it also made the dress really fun for me. It's a bit ethereal.
What about Honor felt like the right brand for this moment?
JW: I love Honor and think that they are such a special brand. All of their dresses feel unique, whimsical, and fresh while still having this undeniable sense of attitude. Immediately after I got nominated, my gut felt like Honor was right. There is such a specialness in the way that Giovanna approaches design. It was my dream to be able to work with her and the Honor team. From beginning to end, the whole process felt right, and I am in love with this dress and how I feel in it.
Giovanna Randall: Jessica has really fun taste and is willing to take chances. She's incredibly talented, and I am a huge fan of Shrinking and The Daily Show. I was looking forward to meeting her and creating something for her that she loved for this important moment in her career.
How was it collaborating on this look? What was on your wish list?
JW: I wanted to work with Giovanna because I feel like her voice is so singular and thoughtful. All my cool girlypops whose style I really admire also love Honor too, and she really was at the top of my wish list. What I was blown away by was just the way she approaches shape, form, and materiality—mixing delicate, colorful lace with chiffon with corseting! She's magic! It was so cool to fit with her and watch her brain work. To add to it all, she was genuinely so excited about how much I adored my dress. It could not have been a better experience.
GR: Jessica loves the sheerness and the playfulness in many of my pieces. I wanted to create something that had those elements, but more importantly, I wanted to choose fabrics and a color that emphasized the natural deep, golden glow of her skin. We went through several color stories before landing on this beautiful luminous lavender with silver accents. The gown combines several types of delicate Chantilly and metallic lace with silver-flocked elements.
When you put on the look for the first time, how did you feel?
JW: I felt really graceful and tall. (I'm six feet!) I could stand straight up, and this gorgeous dress would hit the floor perfectly because it was made for my body. With my height, I don't get that feeling with clothing very often. The color was amazing, and my waist was snatched. On top of it all, it's somehow a very comfortable dress that I can't wait to wear all night.
What's your red carpet dressing philosophy?
JW: I've found I'm always happiest when I wear whatever makes me feel the most confident and like myself. People will always talk shit, but feeling good about myself is truly what matters.
What was the direction for your glam? Any specific references?
JW: Cherish, Miles, and I wanted the glam to feel soft, fresh, modern, and a little nostalgic. For makeup, Cherish kept it very skin-focused and monochromatic. She used a wash of Prada's lilac blush across my cheeks and eyes, almost like watercolor, and kept everything else really fresh and effortless. For hair, Miles created a soft, brushed-out wave with a more structured bang. We wanted the hair and makeup to really work together, and the bang gave the look this beautiful asymmetry with a subtle nod to the '90s.
What are your essential red carpet beauty products?
JW: Skin prep is everything! Cherish prepped my skin with Drmtlgy to give me a hydrated, glowy base and used their Needle-less 4D Volumizing Lip Treatment to keep my lips smooth and hydrated throughout the night. For hair, Miles used Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Cream, Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray, and finished with Superfine Strong Hair Spray to make sure everything stayed in place all night.
What is on your getting-ready playlist?
"Two Princes" by Spin Doctors
"Complicated" by Avril Lavigne
"Bring It All to Me" (Remix) by Blaque and JC Chasez
"All the Small Things" by Blink-182
Who were you most excited to see or run into tonight?
JW: Gotta be my girl Dale Dickey from Widow's Bay! She's everything!
What did the end of your night look like?
JW: In my pj's and a bonnet with Sleepytime Tea and playing Pokopia.
Catch Williams in Shrinking, streaming on Apple TV.
Jessica Baker has 16 years of experience in the digital editorial fashion and entertainment space. She is currently the Executive Director, Entertainment at Who What Wear where she ideates, books, writes, and edits celebrity and entertainment features.