The Brides Wore Custom Peter Do for Their Intimate Rooftop Ceremony in Brooklyn

Welcome to Who What Wear Weddings, the destination for style-minded weddings. Expect insightful tips straight from the newlyweds, shoppable elements, and plenty of must-save imagery as we share the nuptials of our favorite fashion people getting married. For upcoming features, share your submissions here.
A shared love for Saigon, family ties to the city, and a little bit of "right place, right time" brought Trisha Đỗ and Gùi Trang Nguyễn together. Đỗ, a content creator, and Trang Nguyễn, a scenic artist and production designer for film and television, first crossed paths in 2018 in Vietnam's most populous city. They were both living there at the time, but it was a chance meeting that changed everything. Soon after, Đỗ moved to the U.S. with her family and reached out to Trang Nguyễn, who happened to be in town and now lived there too. "She was one of the few people I knew there, and she agreed to show me around," Đỗ recalls. The two met up as friends, Đỗ insists; however, sparks were noticeably flying. They weren't sure if that connection would grow into something more. "But [long story short] somehow, it did!" says Đỗ.
Đỗ and Trang Nguyễn quickly made it official and moved into an apartment together in New York City. "Looking back, it's kind of crazy to think that what started as a chance meeting in Saigon brought us all the way here," Đỗ says.
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In 2021, the couple got engaged at home. "It was just like any other day where we were spending our day off in our old sunny Bushwick loft," Trang Nguyễn recalls. "Trisha proposed, and it took me completely by surprise." The intimacy of the moment felt true to who they are and how they wanted to celebrate their relationship. "We cried, laughed, and felt more content than ever," she explains. "For us, it has always been the quiet moments that hold the biggest milestones: moving between Saigon and New York, getting engaged, registering as domestic partners, and all the little moments in between. It's in those ordinary days that our life together has always felt most extraordinary."
When it came time to marry, the couple kept the same sense of intimacy at the center of the celebration, exchanging vows on July 11, 2026, at New York City Hall before gathering with loved ones on the rooftop of their Brooklyn apartment. For Đỗ and Trang Nguyễn, a city hall wedding felt quintessentially New York. "It's love without spectacle," Trang Nguyễn says. "The city welcomes everyone: immigrants, artists, queers, and oddballs, the resilient, the young and the hungry, hustlers, strivers, and those who dream and make it happen." There was something fitting for them about getting married in a place where everyone, for a brief moment, is equal. "Everyone walks in, takes a number, and walks out married," Trang Nguyễn says.
More than anything, the ceremony was a tribute to the city the couple had come to call home. This year marks 20 years of living in NYC for Trang Nguyễn and eight for Đỗ, and with their planned move back to Vietnam, the couple wanted to commemorate the people and place that had shaped so much of their story. Read on to admire Trang Nguyễn's and Đỗ's custom Peter Do looks, the ways the couple honored their Vietnamese backgrounds, and the handful of other special details that made this wedding celebration uniquely theirs.
Trisha Đỗ: "We split our celebration into two parts: a city hall ceremony and a ceremony at home. The New York City Hall wedding was our tribute to NYC—a way for us to renew our love for the city and its people."
TĐ: "We couldn't help but think on our feet, as New Yorkers do. Early that morning, on the day of the gathering, we headed to the Flower Market on West 28th Street to source the flowers ourselves for the city hall ceremony. Running supper club Xin Mời has made it second nature for us to bring these details together and approach every element of a party with ease."
TĐ: "The process of getting the city hall looks was actually harder than the ones for the rooftop ceremony. I wanted something so casual but elevated, and the idea of wearing a simple, plain dress didn't excite me. So I started scouring the internet for dresses with interesting details and finally found this [Loulou de Saison] dress on sale on Saks Fifth Avenue. On Poshmark, I found secondhand Bottega Veneta heels, which featured a twisted detail to match the dress. Gùi's shirt is also a great find. I remember watching the Saint Laurent S/S 26 show and wondered if Gùi would be down for a bow moment. I wanted to celebrate her feminine as much as her masculine side. The blouse [from the collection] was just perfect for that! It's a feminine take on a traditional bow tie."
Loulou de Saison
Susan Twisted Collar Dress
Bottega Veneta
The Point Mules
Saint Laurent
Lavallière Shirt
TĐ: "We were blessed with brilliant sunshine that day. After the city hall appointment, we passed by the city hall park. It has the best little corner for portraits, with sunlight gently flickering through the foliage."
WWW Weddings Tip: "If you choose to make your own flower bouquets, the earlier you hit the Flower Market, the better. The selection is abundant, and the flowers are at their freshest. They even have Gùi's favorite flower—the giant white bird of paradise."
TĐ: "Right after our city hall appointment, we headed to our friend Thomas Tran's Happy Beginnings Studio just over in Manhattan Chinatown for some very special peel-apart Polaroids. It's an old-school instant format where you pull each photograph from the camera. Every image has its own beautifully imperfect character, along with a little sense of thrill and anticipation as you wait for the reveal."
TĐ: "Our intimate ceremony, held on the rooftop of our Brooklyn apartment, was the second chapter of our city hall wedding celebration. It was a beautiful summer Saturday with perfect 70-degree weather. To fully embrace the New York spirit, we celebrated with a pizza party with pieces from L'industrie Pizzeria and F&F Pizzeria."
Gùi Trang Nguyễn: "I wrote the invitation on giấy dó, a traditional Vietnamese handmade paper, in one go. Our wedding bands were custom-made by our talented friend Reut Ringel. Trisha's diamond came from her grandmother's heirloom ring. We both wanted the rings to feel organic. Reut hand-sculpted them so the silver bands gently hugged the stones."
TĐ: "Peter Do has been a longtime friend of mine, so Gùi and I always knew that if we were going to be brides, we wanted to be in Peter Do. When we looked at wedding inspiration online, nothing felt truly unisex or right for us. We knew Peter was the only person who could create the right pieces."
TĐ: "For my look, Peter drew from some of his most iconic silhouettes as well as past and current collections, finding a middle ground between a blazer and a dress. With production by my beloved friend Joanna Yi and Mrs. Shirley, the atelier's seamstress, the result is a layered composition: a spacer-and-silk blazer paired with a perfectly draped bonded-satin skirt."
TD: "Gùi knew she didn't want a traditional blazer but still wanted something with a feminine quality. Peter developed the four-ply silk shirt, which she wore backward and paired with belted Loro Piana wool suiting tuxedo trousers. We draped and redraped the iconic shirt around Gùi in different ways until we found the right sense of flow and movement."
WWW Weddings Tip: "Don't stress over small details. We're both attention-to-detail people, so we notice so many flaws and all the could-haves. At the end of the day, only you know what's missing. Just enjoy the time!"
TĐ: "We had 40 of our closest family and friends in attendance, and our cousin officiated the ceremony."
TĐ: "On one side, we were blessed with a poetic sunset view of the JMZ line winding toward the Williamsburg Bridge. On the other stands the old Williamsburgh Bank, one of the rare remaining places where you can still see 'Williamsburgh' spelled with the 'H' at the end."
TĐ: "We've gathered with friends on this rooftop countless times for BBQs, long summer evenings, and watching Fourth of July fireworks light up the sky over the Hudson River. It has always been a place where so many of our favorite memories have unfolded, so celebrating here felt like the most natural choice."
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.