I Just Got Back From Mallorca—These Jewelry Trends Are About to Be Huge

If you’ve ever returned from a European summer trip with a camera roll full of dreamy beach shots and a suitcase bursting at the seams with new accessories, you’ll relate to Frasier Sterling founder Frasier Lipton. Fresh off a sun-soaked getaway to Mallorca, she sat down with us to recap the jewelry trends that completely took over her vacation looks. From artisan markets tucked away in cobblestone alleys to bold, beachy statements made for boat days and dinners alike, she came back buzzing with inspiration—and plenty of new pieces (and design ideas) in tow.

Whether you’re planning your own escape or just want to channel that effortlessly layered, sun-kissed energy, you’re going to want to take notes. Lipton spilled the exact trends she leaned into while island-hopping, shopping local, and soaking up the European sun. Spoiler: Sardine necklaces, vintage clip-ons, and color-drenched bangles are all very much on the mood board.

frasier sterling

(Image credit: @frasiersterling)

"Monaco is the capital of designer resort wear, and this year it was all about the mini bag. I treated myself to the sweetest straw Miu Miu mini and styled it with a lemon-print designer twilly I bought last summer in Florence + a Frasier Sterling lemon clip!" — Lipton

Woven Fabric Handbag
Miu Miu
Woven Fabric Handbag

Hermes, Funny Ice Cream Twilly
Hermès
Funny Ice Cream Twilly

Simkhai Nixi Suede Twist Handle Bag
Simkhai
Nixi Suede Twist Handle Bag

Lemon Cherry Claw Clip Set
Frasier Sterling
Lemon Cherry Claw Clip Set

frasier sterling

(Image credit: @frasiersterling)

"Vacation is the time to go all in on accessories! I found myself layering three or four necklaces, throwing on chunky bangles, and topping it all off with a pair of bold earrings! I mixed pieces from Frasier Sterling, Éliou, vintage, and jewels I picked up while shopping locally each day! I leaned into lots of bright colors and unexpected pairings." — Lipton

Eliou Paco Necklace
Eliou
Paco Necklace

Heaven Mayhem Cove Bangle
Heaven Mayhem
Cove Bangle

Bora Bora Necklace
Brinker + Eliza
Bora Bora Necklace

High Tide Half Hoop Earrings
FRASIER STERLING
High Tide Half Hoop Earrings

frasier sterling

(Image credit: @frasiersterling)

"Sardines are definitely the motif of the summer! I wore my Frasier Sterling sardine necklace everywhere. But it didn’t stop there—starfish, coral, and shells also found their way into every look of mine, from the Monte Carlo Beach Club to dinner at Cipriani!" — Lipton

Frasier Sterling Offshore Fish Post Earrings
Frasier Sterling
Offshore Fish Post Earrings

Anguilla Shell Earrings
FRASIER STERLING
Anguilla Shell Earrings

Offshore Necklace
Frasier Sterling
Offshore Necklace

Anguilla Pendant Necklace
FRASIER STERLING
Anguilla Pendant Necklace

anthropologie,

Frasier Sterling
Sardinia Shell Charm Pearl Necklace

frasier sterling

(Image credit: @frasiersterling)

"Once we landed in Cannes, the sun was out—and so were the hats! I rotated between a handful of Frasier Sterling hats and a classic white Ralph Lauren hat. Sun protection, but make it cute!" — Lipton

Frasier Sterling Embroidered Fruit Baseball Cap
Frasier Sterling
Embroidered Fruit Baseball Cap

Frasier Sterling Sardines Baseball Cap
Frasier Sterling
Sardines Baseball Cap

Classic Sport Cotton Twill Baseball Cap
Polo Ralph Lauren
Classic Sport Cotton Twill Baseball Cap

Men's '47 Navy New York Yankees Franchise Logo Fitted Hat
'47
Navy New York Yankees Franchise Logo Fitted Hat

frasier sterling

(Image credit: @frasiersterling)

"Mallorca completely stole my heart! The romance, the views, the charm—it’s all unmatched. I spent hours walking cobblestone streets and shopping from local artisans. I picked up so many pieces, but my favorites were these two stunning handmade necklaces that I immediately wore for a boat day and dinner at Cap Rocat. There’s nothing like a piece with a story behind it." — Lipton

Frasier Sterling, Violet Earrings
Frasier Sterling
Violet Earrings

Mood Necklace in Blue Lace Agate
Lizzie Fortunato
Mood Necklace in Blue Lace Agate

Monday Swimwear, Es Vedrá Sunglasses
Monday Swimwear
Es Vedrá Sunglasses

14kt Gold Ring With Turquoise and Diamonds
Mateo
14kt Gold Ring With Turquoise and Diamonds

frasier sterling

(Image credit: @frasiersterling)

"I have to give a shout-out to my vintage Saint Laurent lemon clip-on earrings! I wore them constantly—they were somehow comfy and insanely chic. Vintage always adds a unique edge and these made every look feel elevated and effortless." — Lipton

Baguette Drop Earrings
FRASIER STERLING
Baguette Drop Earrings

Frasier Sterling Tide Pool Starfish Drop Earrings
Frasier Sterling
Tide Pool Starfish Drop Earrings

Athens Earrings
FRASIER STERLING
Athens Earrings

Earrings
Saint Laurent
Earrings

Sierra Mayhew
Sierra Mayhew
Fashion Editor

Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.

