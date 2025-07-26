I Just Got Back From Mallorca—These Jewelry Trends Are About to Be Huge

If you’ve ever returned from a European summer trip with a camera roll full of dreamy beach shots and a suitcase bursting at the seams with new accessories, you’ll relate to Frasier Sterling founder Frasier Lipton. Fresh off a sun-soaked getaway to Mallorca, she sat down with us to recap the jewelry trends that completely took over her vacation looks. From artisan markets tucked away in cobblestone alleys to bold, beachy statements made for boat days and dinners alike, she came back buzzing with inspiration—and plenty of new pieces (and design ideas) in tow.
Whether you’re planning your own escape or just want to channel that effortlessly layered, sun-kissed energy, you’re going to want to take notes. Lipton spilled the exact trends she leaned into while island-hopping, shopping local, and soaking up the European sun. Spoiler: Sardine necklaces, vintage clip-ons, and color-drenched bangles are all very much on the mood board.
"Monaco is the capital of designer resort wear, and this year it was all about the mini bag. I treated myself to the sweetest straw Miu Miu mini and styled it with a lemon-print designer twilly I bought last summer in Florence + a Frasier Sterling lemon clip!"— Lipton
"Vacation is the time to go all in on accessories! I found myself layering three or four necklaces, throwing on chunky bangles, and topping it all off with a pair of bold earrings! I mixed pieces from Frasier Sterling, Éliou, vintage, and jewels I picked up while shopping locally each day! I leaned into lots of bright colors and unexpected pairings." — Lipton
"Sardines are definitely the motif of the summer! I wore my Frasier Sterling sardine necklace everywhere. But it didn’t stop there—starfish, coral, and shells also found their way into every look of mine, from the Monte Carlo Beach Club to dinner at Cipriani!" — Lipton
"Once we landed in Cannes, the sun was out—and so were the hats! I rotated between a handful of Frasier Sterling hats and a classic white Ralph Lauren hat. Sun protection, but make it cute!" — Lipton
"Mallorca completely stole my heart! The romance, the views, the charm—it’s all unmatched. I spent hours walking cobblestone streets and shopping from local artisans. I picked up so many pieces, but my favorites were these two stunning handmade necklaces that I immediately wore for a boat day and dinner at Cap Rocat. There’s nothing like a piece with a story behind it." — Lipton
"I have to give a shout-out to my vintage Saint Laurent lemon clip-on earrings! I wore them constantly—they were somehow comfy and insanely chic. Vintage always adds a unique edge and these made every look feel elevated and effortless." — Lipton
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.