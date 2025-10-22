I've Become a Pro at Hunting Down the Perfect Version of This Essential for My Sons

Bettina Looney is a Who What Wear editor in residence, stylist, tastemaker, entrepreneur, and creative consultant recognized for her curated eye and cross-industry influence. Spanning fashion, interiors, and beauty, she translates style into substance through private styling at The Bettina Looney Edit.
My newfound love for hunting down pajamas for my boys has become something of a specialty. I can scroll past a hundred jumpers without blinking, but show me a striped cotton pajama set, and there it goes, instantly in my cart. There’s just something about that post-bath moment, their hair neatly combed, faces clean, matching in their pajamas. It’s one of those moments you wish you could bottle up and keep forever.
The thing about pajamas is they don’t lie. One week, they fit perfectly, and the next, the sleeves are hovering mid-forearm and the pant hems are creeping toward their knees. Suddenly, everything’s being folded into a hand-me-down pile, and I’m back online hunting for more. We’re deep in the growth-spurt years with no real end in sight, just a steady rotation of cotton sets.
Finding matching ones isn’t always easy, especially with an age gap in the mix, but I’ve developed a bit of a system: stripes, gingham, soft jersey, and anything that buys you a few extra months before it all becomes too small. My husband’s father is from Madrid, and there has never been a night when I haven’t seen him in a proper matching pajama set. Now, with his two grandsons carrying on the tradition, there’s something so sweet about seeing the three of them all lined up in their cotton sets, him reading while they chug their milk bottles beside him.
Here are a few of the pajamas we’ve loved and worn over and over, and some of the moments that made them special.
Comfort Is Key
The boys practically live in these Baby Mori sets. They are super soft, comfortable, and made out of organic cotton. They also really hold up wash after wash.
Baby Mori
Ecru Ribbed Pajama Set
Baby Mori
Ribbed Clever Zip Footed Baby Pajamas Ribbed
Christmas Rituals
We always do matching Christmas pajamas! It’s become a little family tradition. This year felt extra special knowing Salvador wore the same Petite Plume set Santi wore last Christmas.
Petite Plume
Pajama Set
Grandma's Gift
Their grandmother found the cutest set from Zara Kids. Light, easy, and one of my favorites they’ve had.
Bettina Looney is a stylist, tastemaker, entrepreneur, and creative consultant recognized for a curated eye and cross-industry influence. Spanning fashion, interiors, and beauty, she translates style into substance through private styling at The Bettina Looney Edit, editorial content, and strategic brand partnerships. With a foundation in luxury sourcing and years of trust built with a global client base, Looney creates work that feels both elevated and effective. Collaborations include Burberry, Dior Beauty, Tiffany & Co., Miu Miu, and House of Graff. Born in Ocala, Florida, she splits her time between London and Miami and is a proud mum of two boys.