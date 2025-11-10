Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful people who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to people who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
There’s no denying that food-driven content is mesmerizing, and at the helm of the social culinary industry is Toni Chapman, better known as The Moody Foody. This self-taught chef and content creator has captured the hearts (and stomachs) of millions with her approachable, flavor-packed recipes that blend comfort and culture. But Chapman’s journey to food fame wasn't a straight path—it's a story of resilience, reinvention, and a whole lot of spice.
Chapman’s love for cooking started young. At just seven years old, she taught herself the basics in the kitchen, experimenting with ingredients and techniques that would later define her style. Despite her early passion, she pursued a more traditional route, studying business and landing a job as a bank teller. Life threw a curveball when she was fired from that position, but Chapman didn't let it derail her. Instead, she channeled her energy into her true calling: food. She launched ToniCooks, an NYC-based meal delivery service, bootstrapping it right from her own kitchen. To drum up business, she posted a candid tweet asking people to support her by buying meals to help make ends meet—proving vulnerability is a driving force on social media, the post went viral, turning her small operation into a buzzing success overnight.
In 2020, she dove into TikTok as The Moody Foody, sharing videos of herself whipping up her favorite dishes with infectious enthusiasm and relatable commentary. Her content resonated deeply, amassing a massive following drawn to her no-fuss vibe and mouthwatering results. This online buzz caught the eye of Buzzfeed, which recruited her as a content producer and on-camera talent for their hit Tasty series.
Toni Chapman
Everything's Good: Cozy Classics You'll Cook Always and Forever
Now, Chapman is taking her recipes offline with her debut cookbook, Everything’s Good: Cozy Classics You’ll Cook Forever, a heartfelt tribute to her Afro-Latin heritage. Drawing from the multicultural community that shaped her, Chapman infuses each dish with stories and inspirations from her roots.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Chapman continues to rise to food fame on the internet and beyond.
