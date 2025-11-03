How a Disastrous (Yet Incredibly Viral) First Date Changed Elyse Myers' Life Forever

Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful people who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to people who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
There’s no denying that the pandemic became a life-changing year for many TikTok creators, from the fashion and beauty industry to comedians and storytellers. If you scrolled through the app in 2020—like so many of us did—chances are you likely encountered at least one of comedian and content creator Elyse Myers’ hilarious clips, which racked up viral views multiple times. Like many TikTok creators, Myers' journey to internet fame wasn't planned. Before, she was an independent entrepreneur running her own web development business.
Myers joined TikTok casually in 2020, never imagining the platform would redefine her career. Her breakout moment came with a storytime video recounting a disastrous first date where she was tricked into buying 100 tacos from Taco Bell. The relatable absurdity resonated instantly, propelling her to millions of views and kickstarting her rapid rise.
As her audience grew, Myers diversified beyond anecdotes. She experimented with comedic skits, blending humor with vulnerability. She used her platform to discuss mental health struggles openly, fostering a community around authenticity. By 2022, with followers numbering in the millions across TikTok and other social media, Myers made the bold decision to leave web development behind and pursue content creation full-time.
Now, Myers is taking her storytelling to new depths with her debut book, That’s a Great Question, I’d Love to Tell You. This collection of true stories delves into her experiences navigating friendship, finding love, and growing up neurodivergent. Drawing from the personal narratives that endeared her to fans online, the book offers deeper insights into the challenges and triumphs that shaped her. It's a natural evolution for a creator who turned vulnerability into connection.
