In the world of women's basketball, draft night is one of the most exciting events of the year. It's the unofficial starting line of the WNBA season, something we've been patiently (or, in my case, not so patiently) waiting months for. Fortunately, the 2026 rookie class didn't disappoint, delivering a draft night for the record books, and not just because of the teams they're ending up at or the talent they bring to the table. Their looks on the famed orange carpet, too, deserve praise.
What I love most about WNBA fashion is how individualistic it is. These days, only a select few on award show red carpets truly display their authentic personal style. But on the orange carpet, W players don't hold back, using any occasion to flex their styling muscles and express themselves off the court. Because of this, more and more brands want to get involved and dress these athletes for their biggest moments. Coach, for instance, put together looks for five of the top picks in this year's draft, including Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, and Gabriela Jaquez from the 2026 National Championship–winning UCLA Bruins, as well as Raven Johnson from the University of South Carolina and fan-favorite Azzi Fudd from the University of Connecticut. Others wore Marni, Alexander McQueen, and Siedrés.
Basically, the WNBA tunnel drafted its own class of 2026, and I, for one, can't wait to see what they debut when the season kicks off in May. For now, scroll down to see the best looks from the 2026 WNBA Draft.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.