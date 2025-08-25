Meet Katlin Smith: The Founder and CEO of Simple Mills

Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful people who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to people who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
There's no denying that Simple Mills has become a major leader in the world of consumer packaged goods (CPG), and its packaging is instantly recognizable on any shelf. Dedicated to creating products that are gluten-free, grain-free, paleo-friendly, and non-GMO, Simple Mills has become a go-to for health-conscious consumers seeking convenient, wholesome options without sacrificing taste. At the helm of the brand is Katlin Smith, the founder and CEO of Simple Mills, who has evolved her personal quest for healthier eating into a powerhouse brand.
Like many entrepreneurial concepts, the idea of Simple Mills was born out of frustration. Fresh out of her early career as a strategy and operations consultant, Smith was immersed in a high-pressure lifestyle—long hours, constant travel, and a diet heavy on processed foods that left her perpetually drained and unwell. Seeking a change, she adopted a paleo diet, emphasizing whole, nutrient-dense ingredients. However, the market fell short, as store shelves lacked appealing, ready-made alternatives that aligned with her new way of eating. Frustrated but inspired, Smith turned to her kitchen in Atlanta, experimenting with recipes using almond flour, coconut sugar, and other clean staples.
After months of trial and error—tweaking ratios, testing flavors, and baking batch after batch—she reached her first breakthrough: an almond flour muffin Mix that was easy to prepare and irresistibly good. Making a bold move, she cold-called her local Whole Foods, inquiring about shelf space. To her surprise, Smith was invited for a meeting. Armed with fresh muffins baked from her mix, she won the team over instantly. The chain agreed to stock her product, marking the official launch of Simple Mills and igniting its rapid ascent.
Determined to scale beyond a single item, Smith recognized the need for formal business acumen. She returned to school, enrolling in courses on accounting, entrepreneurial selling, and other essentials. This knowledge proved invaluable as she pitched to investors and secured the funding needed to diversify her lineup. From muffins, the brand expanded into snacks and baking essentials, all rooted in the philosophy of real food made simple.
Today, Simple Mills products grace the shelves of over 30,000 stores nationwide, from major retailers to independent grocers. The company's commitment to quality and innovation has resonated with millions, fueling explosive growth. In a crowning achievement, Simple Mills was acquired by food-production giant Flowers Foods for a staggering $795 million—the largest exit by a female founder in recent CPG history.
