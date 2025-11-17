Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful people who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to people who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
As a new mother in the fashion industry, I can confirm that the search to find cool, stylish children’s clothing is real. In fact, I would spend hours googling “chic baby boy brands” or scrolling TikTok for like-minded moms, and eventually came across La Coqueta. It’s a children’s brand that infuses traditional Spanish craftsmanship and culture into unique styles for little ones, and it was exactly what I was looking for.
At the helm of the brand is founder Celia Muñoz, yet she never intended to become a fashion entrepreneur. She began her academic career studying psychology, and though she didn't pursue the field professionally, the insights into human behavior proved invaluable across diverse roles. After graduating, Muñoz honed her skills in luxury retail for giants like LVMH, and then transitioned to recruiting for biotech and pharmaceutical firms. These experiences sharpened her understanding of people, branding, and quality—skills that would later define her business.
Motherhood marked a pivotal shift. After welcoming her first child, Muñoz paused her career and returned to academia, earning a master’s in mental health. Amid her studies and family life, she began working on her true passion project: La Coqueta. Inspired by her Spanish heritage, she envisioned high-quality garments blending craftsmanship with a more refined aesthetic for children. For years, she juggled graduate school and bootstrapping the brand, sourcing premium fabrics and honoring artisanal techniques from Spain.
In 2013, Muñoz officially launched La Coqueta, and the response was immediate. A crowning endorsement came when Prince Louis, the young son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, was photographed in La Coqueta pieces, propelling the brand into the spotlight. What started as a side hustle evolved into a global phenomenon, fostering a loyal community of families who cherish heirloom-quality clothing.
Over the past 12 years, La Coqueta has expanded thoughtfully, maintaining its commitment to sustainability and cultural roots. Garments are crafted with natural materials like cotton and linen, designed to be passed down through generations. This year, the brand marked a milestone in the U.S. market with new flagship stores in Charleston, South Carolina, and Palm Beach, Florida.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Muñoz successfully pivoted a passion into a business, and keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite La Coqueta styles.
