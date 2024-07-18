Californian Style is The Epitome of Cool—7 Ways to Channel Laidback Luxe With Pieces Already in Your Wardrobe

By know, we all know that the French have mastered the perfectly polished look, and the Scandis are the queens of pretty and romantic dressing, but if your personal style skews towards stripped back minimalism, California is undoubtedly the state for you. There's just something about L.A style that is perfect for the summer months—effortless, understated, and always comfortable, Californians know how to make the best out of simple basics. If your wardrobe is less bouclé jackets, heels and logos and more denim, tees, and tank dresses, you're officially an honorary Californian, and this summer is for you.

After analysing what makes good outfits look great in L.A, its clear that the key formula lies in being deceptively simple. Anything that you can throw on in five minutes (without ironing) is a winner here, and if you look like you're just heading to or coming back from the beach, you've got the look down. Forget tailoring, wacky prints, and stiletto heels—Angelenos gravitate to anti-trend wardrobe staples that I'm convinced you'll already own.

So while Californians have spent a lifetime cultivating their uniquely laidback style, I've pulled together six looks that will help you nail it in 10 minutes. So, should you looking for some simple, chic and stylish looks you can wear on repeat this summer, keep scrolling to see six L.A.style outfits from our favourite American influencers that will breathe new life into your old purchases.

1. LONGLINE SHORTS + HEELED FLIP FLOPS

Style Notes: Those ahead of the curve will have noticed shorts getting longer over the last two years and now we've fully entered the era of the longline Bermuda. This pleated short is as tailored as most looks on this list are going to get, but with a minimalist kitten heel they strike the right balance between work and play, so you can wear this look to the office and to your dinner date afterwards.

Shop the Look:

Abercrombie The A&F Mara Crew Sweater Vest £45 SHOP NOW This looks beyond expensive.

Reformation Liam Bermuda Short £148 SHOP NOW I've recommended these shorts to at least three people this week.

ASOS DESIGN Heatwave Toe Thong Kitten Heeled Sandals in Black £22 SHOP NOW The square toe is so cool.

2. SWIMSUIT + MAXI SKIRT

Style Notes: Picture the scene—you're poolside in Calabasas and need a quick outfit change to go run errands. The easiest move is to pull a maxi skirt on over your swimsuit and wear in the exactly the same way as you would a jersey body. Bonus points if you're wearing one in all-American Baywatch red.

Shop the Look:

Understatement Plunge Swimsuit Papaya £60 SHOP NOW Ideal for fuller busts too.

Nobodys Child White Drop Waist Mallory Maxi Skirt £65 SHOP NOW The drop-waist detail is a nice extra touch!

MIU MIU Rectangular-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses £305 SHOP NOW I'm convinced that these will suit everyone.

3. T-SHIRT + LINEN TROUSERS + BASKET BAG

Style Notes: Sometimes the simplest pairings are the most effective, and this failsafe combo of cotton and linen is perfect for heatwave weather. Head-to-toe tonal never fails to look premium, and all-white is Cali classic, but the spill-prone might work to try buttermilk yellow, camel, or burgundy

Shop the Look:

Róhe Light Weight Spring Merino Wool T-Shirt £150 SHOP NOW If you're in need of premium quality basics that will last a lifetime, look no further than Róhe.

H&M Linen Trousers £28 SHOP NOW I'm torn between the black, white, or sandy beige.

DRAGON DIFFUSION Bamboo Triple Jump Small Leather Tote Bag £310 SHOP NOW A staple in the Who What Wear office.

Office Miracle Point Kitten Heel Slingbacks £40 SHOP NOW There's no need to wear skyscraper stilettos when kitten heels look this good.

4. WHITE BLOUSE + WHITE JEANS

Style Notes: Although this is another take on an all-white look, white denim really does go with everything. Swap out this pretty white blouse for reds, pastels, or even black and this look would still be as cool—it all comes down to the slouchy fit of the baggy jeans and the oversized hobo bag.

Shop the Look:

Maeve Scallop V-Neck Blouse £80 SHOP NOW Ever since I spotted this in Anthropologie, I haven't stopped thinking about it.

RE/DONE Palazzo Frayed Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £290 SHOP NOW Add a belt to define the waist and let the slouchy wide-leg do the talking.

& Other Stories Large Suede Tote £145 SHOP NOW A gorgeous everyday bag at an incredible price.

Otiumberg Cord Knot Necklace £160 SHOP NOW Otiumberg singlehandedly made cord necklaces feel luxurious.

5. CAMISOLE + JEANS + TRAINERS

Style Notes: I'd be willing to bet you already have all of the components that makes up this cool-girl look, and the only thing that I'd be inclined to update is the kind of top (sleeveless in summer, fine knit in autumn/winter). The subtle pops of colour are what really ties this outfit together, and if you're the kind of monochromatic dresser who finds brights challenging, this is an easy way to introduce new hues into your rotation.

Shop the Look:

New Look White Ribbed Scoop Neck Vest £8 SHOP NOW At this price its worth stocking up. Well done, New Look.

FRAME Low Slung Barrel-Leg Jeans £280 SHOP NOW Jeans don't come cooler than this.

Adidas Samba Og Shoes £90 SHOP NOW One of the few places you can find Sambas still in stock.

KHAITE Jackie Wool-Blend Cardigan £1410 SHOP NOW A pop of colour to tie around the waist or drape around your shoulders.

6. SUNDRESS + RAFFIA ACCESSORIES

Style Notes: This West coast inspired look is perfect for drifting around the wine regions or catching rays on the beach, and there's no need to rush and buy anymore new pieces to recreate it, most people will already have a faithful white maxi dress that they can rely on year after year. Not only is this look practical, it's also flattering, and works for any age, size or shape, and I'm convinced the long white dress will go down in history as one of the greats alongside the LBD.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Wide Brim Straw Hat £40 SHOP NOW So romantic.

& Other Stories Pleated Midi Dress £67 SHOP NOW The flattering cut nips in at the waist.

M&S Collection Jute Shopper £50 SHOP NOW No one will believe that this from the high street.

7. DOUBLE DENIM

Style Notes: It just wouldn't be a complete American edit without a double denim feature, and we've left the Britney and Justin connotations back in the past, we can move (fashionably) forward into accepting that the only thing cooler than jeans is wearing jeans with a matching shirt. To stop the look from feeling to casual, add a pointy shoe or a smart bag to help elevate blue denim to dressy new heights.

Shop the Look:

With Nothing Underneath The Classic: Denim £130 SHOP NOW My favourite denim shirt, hands down.

SLVRLAKE Eva Wide-Leg Jeans £320 SHOP NOW Double denim always feels cooler with a flared jean.

By Anthropologie Pointed-Toe Mules £120 SHOP NOW A great choice for cooler summer days.

& Other Stories Classic Croco-Leather Belt £47 SHOP NOW The cherry on top.

