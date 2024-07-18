Californian Style is The Epitome of Cool—7 Ways to Channel Laidback Luxe With Pieces Already in Your Wardrobe

la style outfits
Remy Farrell
By know, we all know that the French have mastered the perfectly polished look, and the Scandis are the queens of pretty and romantic dressing, but if your personal style skews towards stripped back minimalism, California is undoubtedly the state for you. There's just something about L.A style that is perfect for the summer months—effortless, understated, and always comfortable, Californians know how to make the best out of simple basics. If your wardrobe is less bouclé jackets, heels and logos and more denim, tees, and tank dresses, you're officially an honorary Californian, and this summer is for you.

la style outfits

After analysing what makes good outfits look great in L.A, its clear that the key formula lies in being deceptively simple. Anything that you can throw on in five minutes (without ironing) is a winner here, and if you look like you're just heading to or coming back from the beach, you've got the look down. Forget tailoring, wacky prints, and stiletto heels—Angelenos gravitate to anti-trend wardrobe staples that I'm convinced you'll already own.

la style outfits

So while Californians have spent a lifetime cultivating their uniquely laidback style, I've pulled together six looks that will help you nail it in 10 minutes. So, should you looking for some simple, chic and stylish looks you can wear on repeat this summer, keep scrolling to see six L.A.style outfits from our favourite American influencers that will breathe new life into your old purchases.

1. LONGLINE SHORTS + HEELED FLIP FLOPS

la style outfits

Style Notes: Those ahead of the curve will have noticed shorts getting longer over the last two years and now we've fully entered the era of the longline Bermuda. This pleated short is as tailored as most looks on this list are going to get, but with a minimalist kitten heel they strike the right balance between work and play, so you can wear this look to the office and to your dinner date afterwards.

Shop the Look:

The A&f Mara Crew Sweater Vest
Abercrombie
The A&F Mara Crew Sweater Vest

This looks beyond expensive.

Liam Bermuda Short
Reformation
Liam Bermuda Short

I've recommended these shorts to at least three people this week.

Asos Design Heatwave Toe Thong Kitten Heeled Sandals in Black
ASOS DESIGN
Heatwave Toe Thong Kitten Heeled Sandals in Black

The square toe is so cool.

2. SWIMSUIT + MAXI SKIRT

la style outfits

Style Notes: Picture the scene—you're poolside in Calabasas and need a quick outfit change to go run errands. The easiest move is to pull a maxi skirt on over your swimsuit and wear in the exactly the same way as you would a jersey body. Bonus points if you're wearing one in all-American Baywatch red.

Shop the Look:

Plunge Swimsuit Papaya
Understatement
Plunge Swimsuit Papaya

Ideal for fuller busts too.

White Drop Waist Mallory Maxi Skirt
Nobodys Child
White Drop Waist Mallory Maxi Skirt

The drop-waist detail is a nice extra touch!

Rectangular-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
MIU MIU
Rectangular-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

I'm convinced that these will suit everyone.

3. T-SHIRT + LINEN TROUSERS + BASKET BAG

la style outfits

Style Notes: Sometimes the simplest pairings are the most effective, and this failsafe combo of cotton and linen is perfect for heatwave weather. Head-to-toe tonal never fails to look premium, and all-white is Cali classic, but the spill-prone might work to try buttermilk yellow, camel, or burgundy

Shop the Look:

Light Weight Spring Merino Wool T-Shirt | Cream
Róhe
Light Weight Spring Merino Wool T-Shirt

If you're in need of premium quality basics that will last a lifetime, look no further than Róhe.

Linen Trousers
H&M
Linen Trousers

I'm torn between the black, white, or sandy beige.

Bamboo Triple Jump Small Leather Tote Bag
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Bamboo Triple Jump Small Leather Tote Bag

A staple in the Who What Wear office.

Office, Miracle Point Kitten Heel Slingbacks
Office
Miracle Point Kitten Heel Slingbacks

There's no need to wear skyscraper stilettos when kitten heels look this good.

4. WHITE BLOUSE + WHITE JEANS

la style outfits

Style Notes: Although this is another take on an all-white look, white denim really does go with everything. Swap out this pretty white blouse for reds, pastels, or even black and this look would still be as cool—it all comes down to the slouchy fit of the baggy jeans and the oversized hobo bag.

Shop the Look:

Maeve Scallop V-Neck Blouse
Maeve
Scallop V-Neck Blouse

Ever since I spotted this in Anthropologie, I haven't stopped thinking about it.

Palazzo Frayed Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
RE/DONE
Palazzo Frayed Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Add a belt to define the waist and let the slouchy wide-leg do the talking.

Large Suede Tote
& Other Stories
Large Suede Tote

A gorgeous everyday bag at an incredible price.

Cord Knot Necklace
Otiumberg
Cord Knot Necklace

Otiumberg singlehandedly made cord necklaces feel luxurious.

5. CAMISOLE + JEANS + TRAINERS

la style outfits

Style Notes: I'd be willing to bet you already have all of the components that makes up this cool-girl look, and the only thing that I'd be inclined to update is the kind of top (sleeveless in summer, fine knit in autumn/winter). The subtle pops of colour are what really ties this outfit together, and if you're the kind of monochromatic dresser who finds brights challenging, this is an easy way to introduce new hues into your rotation.

Shop the Look:

White Ribbed Scoop Neck Vest
New Look
White Ribbed Scoop Neck Vest

At this price its worth stocking up. Well done, New Look.

Low Slung Barrel-Leg Jeans
FRAME
Low Slung Barrel-Leg Jeans

Jeans don't come cooler than this.

Samba Og Shoes
Adidas
Samba Og Shoes

One of the few places you can find Sambas still in stock.

Jackie Wool-Blend Cardigan
KHAITE
Jackie Wool-Blend Cardigan

A pop of colour to tie around the waist or drape around your shoulders.

6. SUNDRESS + RAFFIA ACCESSORIES

la style outfits

Style Notes: This West coast inspired look is perfect for drifting around the wine regions or catching rays on the beach, and there's no need to rush and buy anymore new pieces to recreate it, most people will already have a faithful white maxi dress that they can rely on year after year. Not only is this look practical, it's also flattering, and works for any age, size or shape, and I'm convinced the long white dress will go down in history as one of the greats alongside the LBD.

Shop the Look:

Wide Brim Straw Hat
& Other Stories
Wide Brim Straw Hat

So romantic.

Pleated Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Pleated Midi Dress

The flattering cut nips in at the waist.

Jute Shopper
M&S Collection
Jute Shopper

No one will believe that this from the high street.

7. DOUBLE DENIM

la style outfits

Style Notes: It just wouldn't be a complete American edit without a double denim feature, and we've left the Britney and Justin connotations back in the past, we can move (fashionably) forward into accepting that the only thing cooler than jeans is wearing jeans with a matching shirt. To stop the look from feeling to casual, add a pointy shoe or a smart bag to help elevate blue denim to dressy new heights.

Shop the Look:

The Classic: Denim
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Denim

My favourite denim shirt, hands down.

Eva Wide-Leg Jeans
SLVRLAKE
Eva Wide-Leg Jeans

Double denim always feels cooler with a flared jean.

By Anthropologie Pointed-Toe Mules
By Anthropologie
Pointed-Toe Mules

A great choice for cooler summer days.

Classic Croco-Leather Belt
& Other Stories
Classic Croco-Leather Belt

The cherry on top.

Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

