Californian Style is The Epitome of Cool—7 Ways to Channel Laidback Luxe With Pieces Already in Your Wardrobe
By know, we all know that the French have mastered the perfectly polished look, and the Scandis are the queens of pretty and romantic dressing, but if your personal style skews towards stripped back minimalism, California is undoubtedly the state for you. There's just something about L.A style that is perfect for the summer months—effortless, understated, and always comfortable, Californians know how to make the best out of simple basics. If your wardrobe is less bouclé jackets, heels and logos and more denim, tees, and tank dresses, you're officially an honorary Californian, and this summer is for you.
After analysing what makes good outfits look great in L.A, its clear that the key formula lies in being deceptively simple. Anything that you can throw on in five minutes (without ironing) is a winner here, and if you look like you're just heading to or coming back from the beach, you've got the look down. Forget tailoring, wacky prints, and stiletto heels—Angelenos gravitate to anti-trend wardrobe staples that I'm convinced you'll already own.
So while Californians have spent a lifetime cultivating their uniquely laidback style, I've pulled together six looks that will help you nail it in 10 minutes. So, should you looking for some simple, chic and stylish looks you can wear on repeat this summer, keep scrolling to see six L.A.style outfits from our favourite American influencers that will breathe new life into your old purchases.
1. LONGLINE SHORTS + HEELED FLIP FLOPS
Style Notes: Those ahead of the curve will have noticed shorts getting longer over the last two years and now we've fully entered the era of the longline Bermuda. This pleated short is as tailored as most looks on this list are going to get, but with a minimalist kitten heel they strike the right balance between work and play, so you can wear this look to the office and to your dinner date afterwards.
Shop the Look:
2. SWIMSUIT + MAXI SKIRT
Style Notes: Picture the scene—you're poolside in Calabasas and need a quick outfit change to go run errands. The easiest move is to pull a maxi skirt on over your swimsuit and wear in the exactly the same way as you would a jersey body. Bonus points if you're wearing one in all-American Baywatch red.
Shop the Look:
I'm convinced that these will suit everyone.
3. T-SHIRT + LINEN TROUSERS + BASKET BAG
Style Notes: Sometimes the simplest pairings are the most effective, and this failsafe combo of cotton and linen is perfect for heatwave weather. Head-to-toe tonal never fails to look premium, and all-white is Cali classic, but the spill-prone might work to try buttermilk yellow, camel, or burgundy
Shop the Look:
If you're in need of premium quality basics that will last a lifetime, look no further than Róhe.
There's no need to wear skyscraper stilettos when kitten heels look this good.
4. WHITE BLOUSE + WHITE JEANS
Style Notes: Although this is another take on an all-white look, white denim really does go with everything. Swap out this pretty white blouse for reds, pastels, or even black and this look would still be as cool—it all comes down to the slouchy fit of the baggy jeans and the oversized hobo bag.
Shop the Look:
Ever since I spotted this in Anthropologie, I haven't stopped thinking about it.
Add a belt to define the waist and let the slouchy wide-leg do the talking.
5. CAMISOLE + JEANS + TRAINERS
Style Notes: I'd be willing to bet you already have all of the components that makes up this cool-girl look, and the only thing that I'd be inclined to update is the kind of top (sleeveless in summer, fine knit in autumn/winter). The subtle pops of colour are what really ties this outfit together, and if you're the kind of monochromatic dresser who finds brights challenging, this is an easy way to introduce new hues into your rotation.
Shop the Look:
A pop of colour to tie around the waist or drape around your shoulders.
6. SUNDRESS + RAFFIA ACCESSORIES
Style Notes: This West coast inspired look is perfect for drifting around the wine regions or catching rays on the beach, and there's no need to rush and buy anymore new pieces to recreate it, most people will already have a faithful white maxi dress that they can rely on year after year. Not only is this look practical, it's also flattering, and works for any age, size or shape, and I'm convinced the long white dress will go down in history as one of the greats alongside the LBD.
Shop the Look:
7. DOUBLE DENIM
Style Notes: It just wouldn't be a complete American edit without a double denim feature, and we've left the Britney and Justin connotations back in the past, we can move (fashionably) forward into accepting that the only thing cooler than jeans is wearing jeans with a matching shirt. To stop the look from feeling to casual, add a pointy shoe or a smart bag to help elevate blue denim to dressy new heights.
Shop the Look:
Up Next, I've Worked It Out—These 8 Classic Top Styles Are the Key to Making Shorts Look Elegant This Summer
