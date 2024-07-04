When Fashion People Want to Look Effortless in Summer, They Wear This Simple Shorts-and-Shoe Pairing

Typically, I've thought of sandals and shorts as the kind of combination you reach for on blisteringly hot days when all you care about is staying cool. Sure, I'll throw shorts over a swimsuit and add some sandals when I'm on holiday, or toss the pair on with a t-shirt for running errands at home. But this duo never struck me as having the possibility of actually looking stylish. Oh, how I've been proven wrong.

Striking the perfect balance between practical and chic, the breadth of short and sandals styles that are trending this season means you're sure to find a look that you're actually excited to wear. It's all about matching the outfit to the situation.

If you're hunting for holiday-appropriate outfits, explore the breezy options of boxer shorts and oversized button-downs paired with the casual flip-flop (opting for black or white versions will create the cleanest, most polished version of this look). If you want something a little more sophisticated, embrace the understated elegance of linen shorts by styling them with sleek black slides. Denim shorts—forever controversial—have also been enjoying a renaissance this summer, thanks in large part to the vast varieties of cut and silhouette available. Whichever pair you go for, you'll find them incredibly versatile, meaning you can mix and match with a variety of sandals, from the classic Birkenstock to the very on-trend fisherman sandal.

To help get you inspired, I've pulled these seven influencer outfits that are sure to encourage you to take a fresh look at the sandal-and-shorts combination.

See the Shorts-and-Sandals Looks We Are Copying This Summer:

1. Linen Shirt + Boxer Shorts + Flip-Flops

Style Notes: This is my absolute dream holiday look—and has me desperate to book a getaway ASAP. So many influencers have started swapping linen and denim shorts for breezy boxers, which just looks so effortlessly cool, especially when paired with a billowing oversized shirt and classic black flip-flops.

Shop the Look:

Everlane The Linen Relaxed Shirt £83 SHOP NOW If you don't own a white linen shirt yet, now's the time to grab one.

With Nothing Underneath The Boxer: Linen, Cardinal Red £60 SHOP NOW I love this linen take on the classic boxer short—and this set comes in a mix of different colours to choose from.

Havaianas Slim Flip Flops £36 SHOP NOW Havaianas are a flip-flop classic.

Ray-Ban Lunettes De Soleil Aviator £160 SHOP NOW Lucy's look has reignited my interest in the Aviator silhouette.

Missoma Lucy Williams Tiny Horn Anklet £89 SHOP NOW Anklets are making a major comeback this summer.

2. Breton Stripe Top + Denim Shorts + Slides

Style Notes: This look exudes understated French sophistication. From the Breton stripe top to the basket bag to the easy yet elegant black leather slides, all of it strikes the perfect balance between effortless and refined.

Shop the Look:

Whistles Authentic Denim Short £69 SHOP NOW Such a classic denim short style.

Russell & Bromley Sandy Woven Strap Slide £145 SHOP NOW If you're not looking to invest in the Hermès slides, these are a very tempting alternative.

LOEWE Paseo Small Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote £1750 SHOP NOW Raffia totes are the timeless style that's particularly on trend this season.

3. White Shorts + Waistcoat + Two-Strap Birkenstocks

Style Notes: Brittany always nails the sleek, minimalist aesthetic, and this outfit is a perfect example. Effortless yet polished, it's made up of a lot of wardrobe staples that you either already own, or will get plenty of use out of.

Shop the Look:

The Frankie Shop Gelso Grain De Poudre and Satin Vest £205 SHOP NOW The Frankie Shop is my go-to for cool, contemporary tailoring.

Arket High Waist Linen Shorts £57 SHOP NOW I love the long line of these linen shorts.

Birkenstock St Barths Natural Leather £200 SHOP NOW The staple sandal.

Reformation Medium Rosetta Shoulder Bag £398 SHOP NOW This half-moon shape is so cool.

4. Capri Shorts + Blazer + Chunky Sandals

Style Notes: Ok, so they may not technically be shorts, but capri pants are not going anywhere, and can actually be a great option for those who don't want to go for the high hemline cutoffs. And with British summer weather being so unpredictable, you may find this layered look comes in very handy.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Posie Pedal Pusher Pant £128 SHOP NOW A Nineties dream.

ME+EM Lace Trim V Neck Layering Tank £75 SHOP NOW The delicate lace trim subtly elevates this versatile tank.

Jigsaw Tailored Leather Blazer in Black £365 SHOP NOW A leather blazer is perfect for layering on cooler days.

GABRIELA HEARST Wren Leather Platform Slides £900 SHOP NOW A truly elevated take on the Birkenstock silhouette.

5. White Shorts + Shirt + Heeled Thong Sandals

Style Notes: If you like a little boost, consider swapping your flat sandals for a heeled thong pair. I'm obsessed with this all-white look, which could work for almost any scenario (minus any weddings you're attending). Don't forget the black belt to help break up the crisp white pieces.

Shop the Look:

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Linen, White £110 SHOP NOW Do not sleep on With Nothing Underneath's linen collection.

Reformation Liam Linen Bermuda Short £148 SHOP NOW The Bermuda short style is one to watch this season.

& Other Stories Leather Belt £47 SHOP NOW Essential for creating shape and definition for this all-white ensemble.

MANGO Kitten Heel Sandals £36 SHOP NOW These have such a cool, subtly Noughties vibe.

6. Denim Shorts + Vest + Fisherman Sandals

Style Notes: Thanks in large part to The Row, fisherman sandals are well and truly back in fashion. Francesca's outfit proves what an easy, everyday sandal they can be for summer wear, adding an understated sophistication to this tank top and denim shorts look.

Shop the Look:

By Anthropologie The Rib City Racer Tank Top £25 SHOP NOW A contrast trim tank just looks that bit more considered.

AGOLDE Stella Organic Denim Shorts £200 SHOP NOW I love the high waist fit of these shorts.

FP Collection Flora Fisherman Sandals £88 SHOP NOW The Row's fisherman sandals may be almost completely sold out, but thankfully there are plenty of equally appealing high street alternatives.

SAINT LAURENT EYEWEAR Mica Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses £285 SHOP NOW A glamorous classic.

7. Linen Shorts + Tank Top + Flip Flops

Style Notes: Sometimes the simplest outfits are the best, especially when the temperature rises. Marina's easy linen shorts and vest duo pairs perfectly with casual flip flops and proves that you can look effortlessly chic without trying too hard this summer.

Shop the Look:

COS Ribbed Tank Top £17 SHOP NOW This will work hard in your wardrobe all year round.

Arket Linen Shorts £37 SHOP NOW How comfy do these look?