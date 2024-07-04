When Fashion People Want to Look Effortless in Summer, They Wear This Simple Shorts-and-Shoe Pairing

Typically, I've thought of sandals and shorts as the kind of combination you reach for on blisteringly hot days when all you care about is staying cool. Sure, I'll throw shorts over a swimsuit and add some sandals when I'm on holiday, or toss the pair on with a t-shirt for running errands at home. But this duo never struck me as having the possibility of actually looking stylish. Oh, how I've been proven wrong.

Striking the perfect balance between practical and chic, the breadth of short and sandals styles that are trending this season means you're sure to find a look that you're actually excited to wear. It's all about matching the outfit to the situation.

If you're hunting for holiday-appropriate outfits, explore the breezy options of boxer shorts and oversized button-downs paired with the casual flip-flop (opting for black or white versions will create the cleanest, most polished version of this look). If you want something a little more sophisticated, embrace the understated elegance of linen shorts by styling them with sleek black slides. Denim shorts—forever controversial—have also been enjoying a renaissance this summer, thanks in large part to the vast varieties of cut and silhouette available. Whichever pair you go for, you'll find them incredibly versatile, meaning you can mix and match with a variety of sandals, from the classic Birkenstock to the very on-trend fisherman sandal.

To help get you inspired, I've pulled these seven influencer outfits that are sure to encourage you to take a fresh look at the sandal-and-shorts combination.

See the Shorts-and-Sandals Looks We Are Copying This Summer:

1. Linen Shirt + Boxer Shorts + Flip-Flops

Style Notes: This is my absolute dream holiday look—and has me desperate to book a getaway ASAP. So many influencers have started swapping linen and denim shorts for breezy boxers, which just looks so effortlessly cool, especially when paired with a billowing oversized shirt and classic black flip-flops.

Shop the Look:

The Linen Relaxed Shirt
Everlane
The Linen Relaxed Shirt

If you don't own a white linen shirt yet, now's the time to grab one.

The Boxer: Linen, Cardinal Red
With Nothing Underneath
The Boxer: Linen, Cardinal Red

I love this linen take on the classic boxer short—and this set comes in a mix of different colours to choose from.

Havaianas Slim Metal Crystal Logo Flip Flops Black
Havaianas
Slim Flip Flops

Havaianas are a flip-flop classic.

Lunettes De Soleil Aviator
Ray-Ban
Lunettes De Soleil Aviator

Lucy's look has reignited my interest in the Aviator silhouette.

Lucy Williams Tiny Horn Anklet
Missoma
Lucy Williams Tiny Horn Anklet

Anklets are making a major comeback this summer.

2. Breton Stripe Top + Denim Shorts + Slides

Style Notes: This look exudes understated French sophistication. From the Breton stripe top to the basket bag to the easy yet elegant black leather slides, all of it strikes the perfect balance between effortless and refined.

Shop the Look:

Long-Sleeved Top
H&M
Long-Sleeved Top

Très chic.

Authentic Denim Short
Whistles
Authentic Denim Short

Such a classic denim short style.

Sandy
Russell & Bromley
Sandy Woven Strap Slide

If you're not looking to invest in the Hermès slides, these are a very tempting alternative.

Paseo Small Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote
LOEWE
Paseo Small Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote

Raffia totes are the timeless style that's particularly on trend this season.

3. White Shorts + Waistcoat + Two-Strap Birkenstocks

Style Notes: Brittany always nails the sleek, minimalist aesthetic, and this outfit is a perfect example. Effortless yet polished, it's made up of a lot of wardrobe staples that you either already own, or will get plenty of use out of.

Shop the Look:

Gelso Grain De Poudre and Satin Vest
The Frankie Shop
Gelso Grain De Poudre and Satin Vest

The Frankie Shop is my go-to for cool, contemporary tailoring.

High Waist Linen Shorts
Arket
High Waist Linen Shorts

I love the long line of these linen shorts.

St Barths Natural Leather
Birkenstock
St Barths Natural Leather

The staple sandal.

Medium Rosetta Shoulder Bag
Reformation
Medium Rosetta Shoulder Bag

This half-moon shape is so cool.

4. Capri Shorts + Blazer + Chunky Sandals

Style Notes: Ok, so they may not technically be shorts, but capri pants are not going anywhere, and can actually be a great option for those who don't want to go for the high hemline cutoffs. And with British summer weather being so unpredictable, you may find this layered look comes in very handy.

Shop the Look:

Posie Pedal Pusher Pant
Reformation
Posie Pedal Pusher Pant

A Nineties dream.

Lace Trim V Neck Layering Tank
ME+EM
Lace Trim V Neck Layering Tank

The delicate lace trim subtly elevates this versatile tank.

Tailored Leather Blazer | Black
Jigsaw
Tailored Leather Blazer in Black

A leather blazer is perfect for layering on cooler days.

Wren Leather Platform Slides
GABRIELA HEARST
Wren Leather Platform Slides

A truly elevated take on the Birkenstock silhouette.

5. White Shorts + Shirt + Heeled Thong Sandals

Style Notes: If you like a little boost, consider swapping your flat sandals for a heeled thong pair. I'm obsessed with this all-white look, which could work for almost any scenario (minus any weddings you're attending). Don't forget the black belt to help break up the crisp white pieces.

Shop the Look:

The Boyfriend: Linen, White
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Linen, White

Do not sleep on With Nothing Underneath's linen collection.

Liam Linen Bermuda Short
Reformation
Liam Linen Bermuda Short

The Bermuda short style is one to watch this season.

Leather Belt
& Other Stories
Leather Belt

Essential for creating shape and definition for this all-white ensemble.

Kitten Heel Sandals
MANGO
Kitten Heel Sandals

These have such a cool, subtly Noughties vibe.

6. Denim Shorts + Vest + Fisherman Sandals

Style Notes: Thanks in large part to The Row, fisherman sandals are well and truly back in fashion. Francesca's outfit proves what an easy, everyday sandal they can be for summer wear, adding an understated sophistication to this tank top and denim shorts look.

Shop the Look:

The Rib City Racer Tank Top
By Anthropologie
The Rib City Racer Tank Top

A contrast trim tank just looks that bit more considered.

Stella Organic Denim Shorts
AGOLDE
Stella Organic Denim Shorts

I love the high waist fit of these shorts.

Flora Fisherman Sandals
FP Collection
Flora Fisherman Sandals

The Row's fisherman sandals may be almost completely sold out, but thankfully there are plenty of equally appealing high street alternatives.

Mica Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses
SAINT LAURENT EYEWEAR
Mica Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses

A glamorous classic.

7. Linen Shorts + Tank Top + Flip Flops

Style Notes: Sometimes the simplest outfits are the best, especially when the temperature rises. Marina's easy linen shorts and vest duo pairs perfectly with casual flip flops and proves that you can look effortlessly chic without trying too hard this summer.

Shop the Look:

Ribbed Tank Top
COS
Ribbed Tank Top

This will work hard in your wardrobe all year round.

Linen Shorts - Beige - Arket Gb
Arket
Linen Shorts

How comfy do these look?

Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops
THE ROW
Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops

They're an investment, yes, but one that is worth making if you're into the chunky flip flop trend.

Jess Kelham-Hohler
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.