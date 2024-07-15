I've Worked It Out—These 8 Classic Top Styles Are the Key to Making Shorts Look Elegant This Summer
Shorts are a perennial summer staple, but this year, denim ‘jorts’ and linen styles have garnered newfound appreciation from the fashion set. As soon as the sun comes out, influencers and celebrities are ditching their jeans and opting for this breezier alternative. Generally, longer, knee-skimming cuts are (somewhat divisively) stealing the spotlight, but in truth, any and all shorts are 2024-approved.
The good news is shorts are easy to wear. You can slot them into your wardrobe with little effort, whether you lean towards ’90s minimalism, this season's ‘old money’ aesthetic or playful Scandi maximalism. If your style is fluid and you're simply seeking some fresh inspiration, you've come to the right place. We've curated eight tops that pair perfectly with shorts, as proven by Instagram's best dressed.
From basics you already own to the trend making its way into everyone's outfits, these are the best tops to wear with shorts this summer.
1. Relaxed Shirt
Style Notes: A cotton or linen shirt in a loose fit looks particularly chic tucked into denim shorts, but this easy staple also works with linen or tailored styles.
Shop the look:
2. Waistcoat
Style Notes: As shorts have peaked this year, so has another trend: waistcoats. Put the two together for a very 2024 look.
Shop the look:
3. Boxy Tee
Style Notes: Never underestimate the power of a basic tee. Together with cotton shorts, this is a fuss-free option for a casual summer's day.
Shop the look:
4. Crop Top
Style Notes: If you favour high-rise shorts, a cropped silhouette will create a sleeker look than a tucked-in top that keeps bunching below the waistband.
Shop the look:
5. Matching Denim
Style Notes: The latest take on the Canadian tuxedo? Denim shorts and a coordinating shirt. Try it out on cooler summer days when a tank top feels too risky.
Shop the look:
6. Breton Top
Style Notes: When in doubt, emulate your favourite Parisian influencers with a boxy Breton top (long- or short-sleeved, depending on the forecast).
Shop the look:
7. Cardigan
Style Notes: I love the juxtaposition between a demure cardigan and sporty shorts, but you could also recreate this formula with a slouchy cardigan and denim cut-offs.
Shop the look:
8. Camisole
Style Notes: When it doubt, take it back to basics and team a spaghetti strap cami with whatever shorts you already own.
Shop the look:
