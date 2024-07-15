I've Worked It Out—These 8 Classic Top Styles Are the Key to Making Shorts Look Elegant This Summer

Shorts are a perennial summer staple, but this year, denim ‘jorts’ and linen styles have garnered newfound appreciation from the fashion set. As soon as the sun comes out, influencers and celebrities are ditching their jeans and opting for this breezier alternative. Generally, longer, knee-skimming cuts are (somewhat divisively) stealing the spotlight, but in truth, any and all shorts are 2024-approved.

Tops to wear with shorts: @ruerodier wears a Breton top with shorts

(Image credit: @ruerodier)

The good news is shorts are easy to wear. You can slot them into your wardrobe with little effort, whether you lean towards ’90s minimalism, this season's ‘old money’ aesthetic or playful Scandi maximalism. If your style is fluid and you're simply seeking some fresh inspiration, you've come to the right place. We've curated eight tops that pair perfectly with shorts, as proven by Instagram's best dressed.

From basics you already own to the trend making its way into everyone's outfits, these are the best tops to wear with shorts this summer.

1. Relaxed Shirt

Tops to wear with shorts: @lindseyholland_ wears a red shirt with denim shorts

(Image credit: @lindseyholland_)

Style Notes: A cotton or linen shirt in a loose fit looks particularly chic tucked into denim shorts, but this easy staple also works with linen or tailored styles.

Shop the look:

The Boyfriend: Linen, Cardinal Red
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Linen, Cardinal Red

Risha Organic Denim Shorts
AGOLDE
Risha Organic Denim Shorts

2. Waistcoat

Tops to wear with shorts: @brittanybathgate wears a waistcoat with shorts

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Style Notes: As shorts have peaked this year, so has another trend: waistcoats. Put the two together for a very 2024 look.

Shop the look:

Tailored Waistcoat
& Other Stories
Tailored Waistcoat

Elasticated Linen Shorts
COS
Elasticated Linen Shorts

3. Boxy Tee

Tops to wear with shorts: @francescasaffari wears a boxy t-shirt with shorts

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: Never underestimate the power of a basic tee. Together with cotton shorts, this is a fuss-free option for a casual summer's day.

Shop the look:

Airism Cotton T-Shirt
UNIQLO
Airism Cotton T-Shirt

Drawstring Linen Shorts
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Shorts

4. Crop Top

Tops to wear with shorts: @aniyahmorinia wears a crop top with denim shorts

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

Style Notes: If you favour high-rise shorts, a cropped silhouette will create a sleeker look than a tucked-in top that keeps bunching below the waistband.

Shop the look:

Cropped Top
& Other Stories
Cropped Top

Monterey Denim Shorts
Weekday
Monterey Denim Shorts

5. Matching Denim

Tops to wear with shorts: @lenafarl wears double denim

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: The latest take on the Canadian tuxedo? Denim shorts and a coordinating shirt. Try it out on cooler summer days when a tank top feels too risky.

Shop the look:

Nova Oversized Shacket - Indigo
Damson Madder
Nova Oversized Shacket - Indigo

Nova Jorts - Indigo
Damson Madder
Nova Jorts - Indigo

6. Breton Top

Tops to wear with shorts: @annelauremais wears a Breton top with shorts

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: When in doubt, emulate your favourite Parisian influencers with a boxy Breton top (long- or short-sleeved, depending on the forecast).

Shop the look:

Aluna Brushed Striped Oversized Top
hush
Aluna Brushed Striped Oversized Top

Firebird Shorts
adidas
Firebird Shorts

7. Cardigan

Tops to wear with shorts: @samantheah wears a cardigan with shorts

(Image credit: @samantheah)

Style Notes: I love the juxtaposition between a demure cardigan and sporty shorts, but you could also recreate this formula with a slouchy cardigan and denim cut-offs.

Shop the look:

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

Mila Linen Short Es
Reformation
Mila Linen Short Es

8. Camisole

Tops to wear with shorts: @lizzyhadfield wears a cami with shorts

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

Style Notes: When it doubt, take it back to basics and team a spaghetti strap cami with whatever shorts you already own.

Shop the look:

Spaghetti-Strap Top - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Spaghetti-Strap Top - Black

High Waist Linen Shorts - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
High Waist Linen Shorts - Black

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

