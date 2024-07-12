4 French Vs 4 Scandi Dress Trends That Are About to Be Everywhere This Summer
It goes without saying that fashion is a global playing field where everyone can participate, but I can't help but notice that when I'm looking for outfit inspiration, I always end up coming back to the same two places—France and Scandinavia. Yes, there are cool girls in every postcode, but my eclectic sense of style switches between the pretty and romantic (something French woman have perfected to a tee), and sleek, modern minimalism—the Scandi calling card.
Rifle through my wardrobe on any given day and you'll find a lot of dresses—and believe me, I am so convinced that the dress is the perfect instant outfit that I've dedicated most of my closet space to the one-piece wonder. Half of the selection comprises of silky Rouje midis, floaty Realistion Par, and linen from Sézane, and the other is crisp cotton from House of Dagmar, boxy silhouettes from Toteme, and a handful of forever pieces from Filippa K, further proof of my divided loyalty to both French and Scandi styling.
As soon as summer rolls around, this roster of dresses really comes into best use—cotton minis, linen maxis, and floral midis are my go-to in the warmer weather, but as a dress obsessive I'm always looking for the next big thing to add to my collection. While puff sleeved dresses are dominating the streets of London and New Yorkers loyally rely on slips, I searched Instagram to found out which summer dresses are cropping up in Sweden, Denmark, Paris and Saint Tropez to help you stay one step ahead. Will you be polished and pretty team France or casual-cool team Scandi? Keep scrolling to find out.
FRANCE
1. Bandeau Dresses
Style Notes: It makes sense that the warmer it gets, the less you want to wear, and if simple linen dresses aren't cutting it, off-the-shoulder and strapless dresses will keep you cool too. Bandeau tops grew in popularity last year, and the dress is the natural evolution of the surprisingly chic Y2K trend that is proving to be very popular with the French style set in 2024.
Shop Bandeau Dresses:
Such a good shade of olive green.
2. Brown Dresses
Style Notes: Forget black, white and cream, if there is one colour that is always guaranteed to look expensive, it's chocolate brown. If the sudden spikes in sales of brown suede bags and brown leather sandals have told us anything, it's that brown is strong enough to rival classic black, and nothing pairs better with summer flats and basket bags than a pared-back dress.
Shop Brown Dresses:
I'm screenshotting this outfit to recreate later.
3. Basque Dresses
Style Notes: News writer Natalie Munro puts it best "a favourite on Europe's streets, I've seen this pretty dress trend styled with strappy sandals, pointed-toe heels and pretty mary janes in Paris, Rome and London. With an hourglass shape, the basque dress trend presents a fresh retort to the high-waisted and smock dresses that have dominated the rails for so long." Expect to see much more of this dreamy, corseted, V-waisted dress in date night 'fits for the rest of summer.
Shop Basque Dresses:
I Immediately think of Reformation when I'm looking for well-cut dresses.
Hot red is still a strong colour trend in 2024, but more on that later.
4. Drop Waist Dresses
Style Notes: Dress devotees will have undoubtedly spotted the drop-waist trend that has been growing over the last 12 months on the street style circuit. The elongated torso and fuller skirt are a universally flattering silhouette that has been adopted by the likes of 16Arlington, Ferragamo, and Jil Sander on the runways, and now you find this sculptural shape on the high street too, so you don't have to spent four figures to look like you did.
Shop Drop Waist Dresses:
This dress is so good I've got it in more than one colour.
If you aren't already familiar with Aussie brand Peppermayo, consider this dress the perfect introduction.
SCANDINAVIA
5. Red Dresses
Style Notes: Hot reds show no sign of cooling down in 2024, if anything it's quite the opposite, and Scandi shoppers are stocking up on the bold dresses that match the tights, socks and bags they invested in 2023. Slinky slips, playful minis, strong tailoring—you name it, everything looks better in red, take it from Cass Klatzkow [pictured above].
Shop Red Dresses:
6. Tank Dresses
Style Notes: If you're looking for a laidback dress trend that can do everything from lounging at home to dressed up for dinner, try a simple tank dress. The beauty in this trend is its versatility, so you can take Anouk's minimalist approach and scale back on accessories [pictured above], or use it as the foundation to build a statement look just by adding bold layering pieces.
Shop Tank Dresses:
7. Backless Dresses
Style Notes: Plunging necklines? So dated, but a low-cut back? Sign us up. This dress trend manages to showcase skin and still be subtle, and there's nothing better for balmy summer evenings than a covered dress with enough ventilation to avoid overheating.
Shop Backless Dresses:
8. Prairie Dresses
Style Notes: During Swedish Midsommar you can expect to see plenty of references to traditional folk dresses that wouldn't look out of place in the picturesque countryside. Peasant blouses, embroidery, and of course, milkmaid and prairie dresses in kitsch prints, all you need to complete the look is a bandana and a basket bag a la Mona Mali [pictured above].
Shop Prairie Dresses:
The perfect relaxed dress for picnics in the park.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
