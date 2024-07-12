4 French Vs 4 Scandi Dress Trends That Are About to Be Everywhere This Summer

It goes without saying that fashion is a global playing field where everyone can participate, but I can't help but notice that when I'm looking for outfit inspiration, I always end up coming back to the same two places—France and Scandinavia. Yes, there are cool girls in every postcode , but my eclectic sense of style switches between the pretty and romantic (something French woman have perfected to a tee), and sleek, modern minimalism—the Scandi calling card.



Rifle through my wardrobe on any given day and you'll find a lot of dresses—and believe me, I am so convinced that the dress is the perfect instant outfit that I've dedicated most of my closet space to the one-piece wonder. Half of the selection comprises of silky Rouje midis, floaty Realistion Par, and linen from Sézane, and the other is crisp cotton from House of Dagmar, boxy silhouettes from Toteme, and a handful of forever pieces from Filippa K, further proof of my divided loyalty to both French and Scandi styling.



As soon as summer rolls around, this roster of dresses really comes into best use—cotton minis, linen maxis, and floral midis are my go-to in the warmer weather, but as a dress obsessive I'm always looking for the next big thing to add to my collection. While puff sleeved dresses are dominating the streets of London and New Yorkers loyally rely on slips, I searched Instagram to found out which summer dresses are cropping up in Sweden, Denmark, Paris and Saint Tropez to help you stay one step ahead. Will you be polished and pretty team France or casual-cool team Scandi? Keep scrolling to find out.

FRANCE

1. Bandeau Dresses

Style Notes: It makes sense that the warmer it gets, the less you want to wear, and if simple linen dresses aren't cutting it, off-the-shoulder and strapless dresses will keep you cool too. Bandeau tops grew in popularity last year, and the dress is the natural evolution of the surprisingly chic Y2K trend that is proving to be very popular with the French style set in 2024.

Shop Bandeau Dresses:

Reformation Isabeli Linen Dress £228 SHOP NOW Strapless and in linen? This is the perfect heatwave-proof option.

COS The A-Line Bustier Dress £300 SHOP NOW I can picture this with flat sandals on a summer evening.

FAITHFULL Dominquez Smocked Strapless Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress £190 SHOP NOW Such a good shade of olive green.

2. Brown Dresses

Style Notes: Forget black, white and cream, if there is one colour that is always guaranteed to look expensive, it's chocolate brown. If the sudden spikes in sales of brown suede bags and brown leather sandals have told us anything, it's that brown is strong enough to rival classic black, and nothing pairs better with summer flats and basket bags than a pared-back dress.

Shop Brown Dresses:

Arket Linen Vest Dress £119 SHOP NOW Simple, but effective.

& Other Stories Halterneck Midi Dress £77 SHOP NOW This print comes in a shirt and bikini set too.

Samsoe Samsoe Sunna Sleeveless Square-Neck Maxi Dress £170 SHOP NOW I'm screenshotting this outfit to recreate later.

3. Basque Dresses

Style Notes: News writer Natalie Munro puts it best "a favourite on Europe's streets, I've seen this pretty dress trend styled with strappy sandals, pointed-toe heels and pretty mary janes in Paris, Rome and London. With an hourglass shape, the basque dress trend presents a fresh retort to the high-waisted and smock dresses that have dominated the rails for so long." Expect to see much more of this dreamy, corseted, V-waisted dress in date night 'fits for the rest of summer.

Shop Basque Dresses:

Reformation Daria Linen Dress £248 SHOP NOW I Immediately think of Reformation when I'm looking for well-cut dresses.

Ronny Kobo Ronny Kobo Barrett Dress £448 SHOP NOW Isn't this just the cutest?

ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Corset Bodice Mini Sundress With Lace Trims in Red £30 SHOP NOW Hot red is still a strong colour trend in 2024, but more on that later.

4. Drop Waist Dresses

Style Notes: Dress devotees will have undoubtedly spotted the drop-waist trend that has been growing over the last 12 months on the street style circuit. The elongated torso and fuller skirt are a universally flattering silhouette that has been adopted by the likes of 16Arlington, Ferragamo, and Jil Sander on the runways, and now you find this sculptural shape on the high street too, so you don't have to spent four figures to look like you did.

Shop Drop Waist Dresses:

Free People Free-est Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi £78 SHOP NOW This dress is so good I've got it in more than one colour.

Peppermayo Carmel Maxi Dress £77 SHOP NOW If you aren't already familiar with Aussie brand Peppermayo, consider this dress the perfect introduction.

NA-KD Balloon Midi Dress £39 SHOP NOW A white summer dress should be considered a wardrobe staple.

SCANDINAVIA

5. Red Dresses

Style Notes: Hot reds show no sign of cooling down in 2024, if anything it's quite the opposite, and Scandi shoppers are stocking up on the bold dresses that match the tights, socks and bags they invested in 2023. Slinky slips, playful minis, strong tailoring—you name it, everything looks better in red, take it from Cass Klatzkow [pictured above].

Shop Red Dresses:

H&M Sleeveless Jersey Dress £16 SHOP NOW This looks far more expensive than it's price tag.

Realisation Par The Gia - Havana £270 SHOP NOW A certified cult classic.

GANNI Knotted Recycled-Twill Mini Dress £285 SHOP NOW Just add Mary Janes or loafers.

6. Tank Dresses

Style Notes: If you're looking for a laidback dress trend that can do everything from lounging at home to dressed up for dinner, try a simple tank dress. The beauty in this trend is its versatility, so you can take Anouk's minimalist approach and scale back on accessories [pictured above], or use it as the foundation to build a statement look just by adding bold layering pieces.

Shop Tank Dresses:

New Look Beige Linen-Blend Sleeveless Midi Dress £32 SHOP NOW I love shade of sandy beige.

COS Ribbed Tube Dress £45 SHOP NOW I predict a bestseller.

SKIMS Soft Lounge Ringer Tank Mini Dress £68 SHOP NOW There are cute minis too!

7. Backless Dresses

Style Notes: Plunging necklines? So dated, but a low-cut back? Sign us up. This dress trend manages to showcase skin and still be subtle, and there's nothing better for balmy summer evenings than a covered dress with enough ventilation to avoid overheating.

Shop Backless Dresses:

Free People Chateau Low-Back Midi £88 SHOP NOW Bravo, Free People. This dress is about to be huge.

ZARA Draped Open Back Dress £36 SHOP NOW A dress that looks even better from the back than the front.

Massimo Dutti Halterneck Dress with Pleated Detail £100 SHOP NOW No accessories or fussy styling required.

8. Prairie Dresses

Style Notes: During Swedish Midsommar you can expect to see plenty of references to traditional folk dresses that wouldn't look out of place in the picturesque countryside. Peasant blouses, embroidery, and of course, milkmaid and prairie dresses in kitsch prints, all you need to complete the look is a bandana and a basket bag a la Mona Mali [pictured above].

Shop Prairie Dresses:

Rouje Roselene Dress £210 SHOP NOW The eye for detail makes this dress a standout.

Hill House Home The Ophelia Dress £190 SHOP NOW This comes in five equally charming prints.

Joanie Ceri Sage Floral Print Puff Sleeve Prairie Dress £95 SHOP NOW The perfect relaxed dress for picnics in the park.

DÔEN Quinn Dress £278 SHOP NOW Dôen always get romantic dresses right.

